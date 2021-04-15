COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
The City of Denham Springs has partnered with Open Health Care Clinic to give residents more chances to receive a COVID-19 vaccine over the next seven weeks. A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held every Thursday until the end of May at the Denham Springs Street Department, located at 940 Government Drive. The clinic will run from 2-6 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome. The clinic will launch Thursday, April 15, and conclude Thursday, May 27. The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, available at no cost. For more information, visit www.ohcc.org/denham-springs.
Fundraising Benefit
A fundraising benefit will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, at Anchor South Real Estate, located at 8193 Vincent Road in Denham Springs. Proceeds from the benefit will go toward Todd Thomas, a Denham Springs man who was the victim of a hit-and-run accident last year. In September 2020, Todd was hit by a car while he was walking his dog. Since then, he has undergone 10 surgeries with more in the future. Todd is unable to work and has been denied disability. We want to help ease the financial burden so Todd can focus on healing swiftly. During the benefit, people will be able to purchase plates of pulled pork for $10 each. Volunteers will also be selling $10 raffle tickets, giving ticket buyers a chance to win: Sack of crawfish and crawfish table; 100-quart crawfish pot, burner, paddle, and propane; custom LSU cornhole set; $100 toward seasonings and fixings. Raffle and food purchases or donations can be made to Kara Gaskin by calling (225) 216-5558 or via Venmo @Kara-Gaskin.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Community Shred Fest
The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana will be hosting its 14th Annual Free Community Shred Fest on Saturday, April 17! The event will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Baton Rouge Police Department, located at 9000 Airline Hwy in Baton Rouge. The Better Business Bureau’s goal of the event is to protect consumers from identity theft. It’s simple, safe and secure – document destruction specialists do all the work, saving you time and money and ensuring that all of your confidential information is securely destroyed. Consumers can bring up to three boxes or bags of documents that will be shredded on site. Staples do not need to be removed, but documents should be taken out of binders. Shredding will be completed by secured document shredding companies. The event underwriters are Citizens Bank & Trust and AARP Louisiana. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will also be at the event, for people to donate any nonperishable food items.
Community Clean-up Day
A community clean-up day will be held for Colyell, French Settlement, and Port Vincent on Saturday, April 17. The event will run from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Clean-up teams in French Settlement and Port Vincent will meet at their respective town halls at 7:30 a.m. and designate the roads they will clean. Colyell clean-up teams will meet at the park at 7:30 a.m. Teams for Walker South area can meet at I-12 and Milton Lane at 7:30 a.m. or pick the road you want to clean with your team. We ask only the road ditches be cleaned of trash. No cleaning of personal property trash. Dumpsters will be placed at the following locations: Hood Road halfway by middle creek on gravel road; Perrilloux Road; Moonlight parking lot; La. 447 and La. 16; La. 447 and Milton Lane; La. 42 and La. 63 crossroads. Tires will not be allowed in dumpsters. If you have any questions, please contact Gerald McMorris, District 6 Councilman, at (225) 324-1344. Please text. Lunch will be provided at French Settlement Town Hall.
Grand Country Junction
The Grand Country Junction will make its long-awaited return on Saturday, April 17, 2021. This will mark the venue’s first show since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets for the show are $15 at the door. The show starts at 7 p.m. The Suma Crossing Theater is located at 28975 South Satsuma Road in Satsuma. The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. The show features a live band and talent from Livingston Parish and the surrounding area. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.
Album Release
Singer-songwriter Will Wesley and producer Phil Chandler, both natives of Livingston Parish, will soon release a double album titled “Both Sides of the Tracks” through their own company, Homegrown Productions. “Both Sides of the Tracks” will feature country, rock, and bluegrass. Some of the album’s singles — such as “Let It All Burn,” “Leah,” and “Attitude” — have already garnered national and international airplay. The album is slated to be released on Saturday, April 24, 2021. For a feature story on Wesley and Chandler’s partnership, get a copy of The News’ upcoming April 22 print edition.
Walker Spring Fest
The City of Walker will hold its first annual Spring Fest April 23-25. The multi-day event will feature live music, food trucks, rides, a car show, a farmers market, and more. The music lineup includes Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band, Eddie Smith and Floyd Brown, Kenny Cornett, and Box Wine. The fun-filled, family-friendly event will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park. For more information, contact City Outreach Coordinator Sandi McGrew at (225) 523-7003.
Denham Springs Spring Fest
Spring Fest, an annual day-long festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union will make its return Saturday, April 24. Spring Fest will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the downtown Denham Springs area. It will feature more than 150 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, great food, live music, and more. The free, family-friendly event invites people of all ages to check out games, rides, food booths, entertainment, and businesses in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net.
Albany Clean-Up Day
The Town of Albany would like to invite everyone to come out on Saturday, April 24, to participate in the community clean-up! The event will run from 9-10:30 a.m. Participants are instructed to meet at Albany Town Hall for check-in at 8:30 a.m. after a brief overview, cleanup supplies will be distributed and safety protocols will be outlined. Litter will then take place within the town limits. For safety purposes, all participating children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Photography Exhibit
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a Photography Exhibit for the months of May and June. Photographers will include juried photography members of the ACLP and the Parish Photography League. The exhibit will begin on Saturday, May 1, and end Saturday, June 26. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the gallery, located at 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. Photographers will be present and light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. We ask that masks be worn inside the gallery. For more information please visit our website: www.artslivingston.org or contact us at 225-664-1168 / info@artslivingston.org.
Livingston Clean-Up Day
The Town of Livingston is holding Team Up 2 Clean Up on Saturday, May 1. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at Town Hall. Cleanup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees will receive T-shirts. Food and door prizes will follow at Circle Drive Park. For information, contact info@townoflivingston.com.
Nature Program
A nature program will be held at North Park in Denham Springs on Saturday, May 8, 2021. This family-friendly educational event will run from 9 a.m. - noon. The following groups will be participating: Louisiana Master Gardeners - Livingston, Capital Area Beekeepers Association, Wings of Hope, Denham Springs Garden Club, Live Oak High School Environmental Club, Livingston Parish Library, Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, and Louisiana Master Naturalist of Greater Baton Rouge.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers invite all Senior Citizens ages 50 years and up to join one of our upcoming bus trips. Registration is happening now. The first trip is: The Ark Encounter, September 12-18, 2021. The second trip is: Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains, October 18-23, 2021. To see more information visit: www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930. Do not delay as bus trips fill fast.
