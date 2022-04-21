Early Voting
Early voting for the April 30 election ends this week across the state, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Early voting will end Saturday, April 23. The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily. The regular election will be held Saturday, April 30, when voters will go to their normal voting precincts. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, and those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot. There are no parish-wide or statewide items on the upcoming ballot in Livingston Parish, but there are two proposed taxes. One will be a proposed half-cent sales tax for the Albany school district. The other will be an additional 15-mill property tax for Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, April 23, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Denham Springs Amnesty Program
Denham Springs City Court has instituted its amnesty program for 2022 for those with outstanding warrants, City Marshal Joe Shumate said. Ticket amnesty allows those with outstanding citations or warrants to have those penalties reduced, and in some cases get their license reinstated, by visiting the court and filing paperwork. The amnesty program does not reduce outstanding fees, however, the defendants will not be arrested and his or her warrant will be recalled. The program runs through April 30. Those with outstanding warrants can visit Denham Springs City Court, located at 116 N. Range Avenue, or call his office at (225) 665-8568. People can also visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org for more information.
Spring Fest
Spring Fest, an annual day-long shopping festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, will make its return on Saturday, April 30. The family-friendly festival will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the historic Denham Springs Antique Village. It will feature more than 160 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, food, entertainment, and more, according to the announcement. Spring Fest is one of two large-scale events held in the Antique Village each year, along with Fall Fest in the first weekend of October. During Spring Fest, people of all ages will be able to check out games, food booths, entertainment, and businesses in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities. Vendors typically set up shop on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The festival features a wide range of local and regional artists and craftsmen offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
Explore Nature 2022
The Explore Nature event will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2021, at North Park, located on the corner of Lockhart and Eden Church Road in Denham Springs.This family-friendly educational event will run from 9 a.m. - noon and will be located in the middle of the park next to the walking trail. Admission is free. Explore Nature is an outdoor educational event that is sure to be fun for everyone. Various nature and gardening groups will be on hand to provide information promoting the joy of activities centered around nature. Children’s activities and face painting will make this event fun for all ages. Visitors are invited to join Katie Percy, Avian Biologist, on this morning for a bird walk around North Park. Learn some birdwatching basics or practice your birding field skills. Meet at 8:30 a.m. by the covered pavilion at the walking trail. All ages welcome. Upon arrival, children should stop at the Bookmobile to pick up a scavenger hunt paper because those that visit all the booths will receive a special surprise. The following groups will also be participating: Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, LSU Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana, Capital Area Beekeepers Association, Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary, Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts (L.A.R.E.), Nature to Geaux, Livingston Parish Master Gardener, Livingston Parish Library, Live Oak High School Environmental Club, and Katie Percy, Avian Biologist.
Community Music School
The Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School is hosting a series of summer programs for young musicians. The 2022 summer programs include a middle school band camp, a chamber music workshop, and seven weeks of individual lessons, said Community Music School Director Jivka Duke. Summer camps provide a way for school-aged musicians to get a glimpse of Southeastern’s wonderful college music programs. The camps are filled with fun and friendships, while they significantly enhance the participants’ instrumental skills and musicianship. The middle school band camp is scheduled June 20-24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, with a concert at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24. Lunch is provided Monday through Thursday. Tuition for the camp, scheduled in Pottle Music Building on Southeastern’s campus, is $250. Registration is open until the first day of camp; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after May 20. Coordinated by Robert Schwartz, the camp is open to students in fifth through ninth grades during the 2021-22 school year, although high school students are also welcome to attend. Camp activities include concert band, private lessons and masterclasses, jazz combos, lessons in improvisation and theory classes. The chamber music workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., July 25-29, with a concert at 11:30 a.m. on July 29. Tuition cost for the workshop is $170. Registration is open until the first day of the workshop; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after June 20. The CMS will also offer private instrumental and vocal lessons from June 6 to July 21. Lessons are scheduled according to the instructors’ availability and with consideration of the students’ family vacations. Individual lesson fees vary according to the instructor’s qualifications. For more information on any of these programs, go to www.southeastern.edu/cms or call 985-549-5502.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers is a senior citizen travel group, ages 50 years and up. The group is now registering for their 2022 trips. The group will have four trips to choose from. A $75 deposit per trip will hold your spot on the tour bus. Covid shots are required. Seniors may choose one or more of our trips. Trips for 2022 are the following: The Ark, May 1-7; Mount Rushmore June 24-July 4; Pigeon Forge, Sept. 5-10; and Myrtle Beach, Oct. 9-15. For more information see www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Vance and Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930 or (225) 333-2790.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
