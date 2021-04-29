COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
The City of Denham Springs has partnered with Open Health Care Clinic to give residents more chances to receive a COVID-19 vaccine over the next seven weeks. A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held every Thursday until the end of May at the Denham Springs Street Department, located at 940 Government Drive. The clinic will run from 2-6 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome. The clinic will launch Thursday, April 15, and conclude Thursday, May 27. The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, available at no cost. For more information, visit www.ohcc.org/denham-springs.
SLU Chamber Music Studio
Students in the Chamber Music Studio at Southeastern’s Department of Music and Performing Arts will perform Thursday, April 29, at 6 p.m. in Pottle Music Annex Recital Hall. The free concert features the students of Orchestra Director and Assistant Professor of Violin Victor Correa-Cruz. Social distancing protocols will be followed, and face coverings are required. Featuring works by Bartok, Haydn, Saint-Saens, Rossini, Chiva-Sanz and Granados, the concert will feature works for the violin, cello, double bass, and piano. Violin students featured include Mike Levitskiy, Sergio de la Poza and Aneta Spilkova. Cello students include Rebeca Lemos, Mert Özkan, Alfons Rochera, Marina Burguete, and Ellie Ketentzian, while Daniel Chiva is featured on double bass and Timofei Kunin on piano. For more information, contact the Department of Fine and Performing Arts at 985-549- 2184.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, April 29, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Photography Exhibit
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a Photography Exhibit for the months of May and June. Photographers will include juried photography members of the ACLP and the Parish Photography League. The exhibit will begin on Saturday, May 1, and end Saturday, June 26. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the gallery, located at 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. Photographers will be present and light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. We ask that masks be worn inside the gallery. For more information please visit our website: www.artslivingston.org or contact us at 225-664-1168 / info@artslivingston.org.
Livingston Clean-up
The town of Livingston is holding Team Up 2 Clean Up on May 1. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at Town Hall. Cleanup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees will receive T-shirts. Food and door prizes will follow at Circle Drive Park. For information, contact info@townoflivingston.com.
Livingston Parish Republican Women
Rep. Garret Graves will be the featured speaker for the Livingston Parish Republican Women’s monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5. Graves will share the latest news from Washington, D.C., and its impact on Louisiana residents. The meeting will be at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. The public is invited to attend.
Nature Program
A nature program will be held at North Park in Denham Springs on Saturday, May 8, 2021. This family-friendly educational event will run from 9 a.m. - noon. The following groups will be participating: Louisiana Master Gardeners - Livingston, Capital Area Beekeepers Association, Wings of Hope, Denham Springs Garden Club, Live Oak High School Environmental Club, Livingston Parish Library, Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, and Louisiana Master Naturalist of Greater Baton Rouge.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers invite all Senior Citizens ages 50 years and up to join one of our upcoming bus trips. Registration is happening now. The first trip is: The Ark Encounter, September 12-18, 2021. The second trip is: Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains, October 18-23, 2021. To see more information visit: www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930. Do not delay as bus trips fill fast.
