Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick up will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Drive in Denham Springs. It is open to all Livingston Parish residents. Bring picture ID for pick-up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Those with questions can call (225) 665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Community Egg Hunt
Macedonia Baptist Church will host an Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. There will be games, food, and a traditional egg hunt. The church is located at 34685 Hwy. 1036, Holden. For more information call Jonathan Bishop (225) 954-0944.
Easter weekend services
Hebron Baptist Church will host Easter-related activities April 8-9, 2023. An Easter egg hunt will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. A sunrise service will be held Sunday, April 9, at 6:30 a.m. The regular Easter service is scheduled for 10 a.m. In between the two services, the church will host a Sunday breakfast. Hebron Baptist Church is located at 24063 LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs. For more information, call (225) 665-6278 or visit www.hbcdenham.org.
Easter Sunrise Service
An Easter Sunrise Service, sponsored by the Kiwanis Clubs of Denham Springs and West Livingston, will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Train Station Park, located on Railroad Avenue in downtown Denham Springs. The service will be hosted by Grace Covenant Church. Michael Wilks, of Grace Covenant Church, will serve as the speaker. Worship will be led by members of Grace Covenant Church. During the service, an offering will be taken for Mighty Moms, a local non-profit food pantry.
Denham Springs Food Truck Festival
Denham Springs Main Street will be hosting Denham Springs’ inaugural Food Truck Festival on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The Denham Springs Food Truck Fiesta will be held on Mattie St. in the Denham Springs Antique Village from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Vendor participating include Jake’s Tacos, Jay Brees Goodie, Hurds Stirs, Big J’s BBQ, Munchie Wagon, Bean Dip Factory, Aspen Shave Ice and That’s A Wrap. Come for the food, stay for the shopping! For more information go to www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Arts Council of Livingston Parish April reception
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a reception for its Artist of the Year and student artists from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The gallery is located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs. The current exhibit opened March 8 and will conclude April 22. The artwork on display includes a variety of mediums chosen by these artists. For more information on the Arts Council, visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.
LFACC Bass Tournament
The 2023 LFACC Bass Tournament benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be held April 29, 2023. Weigh-in will be at Manny’s Bar. The guaranteed payout will be $2,000 for first place; $1,500 for second place; and $1,000 for third place. Check in and Calcutta will be held at Canal Bank, 18489 Highway 22, Maurepas, LA at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023. Boat numbers will be drawn at this Calcutta. We would like at least one member of each team present to hear official rules. You can pay entry fee and sign up at Calcutta. The top 20 boat numbers are reserved for the participants of “Fishing for The Kids” fundraiser. These 20 boats will launch at Hill Top and idle to Canal Bank for takeoff. Contact Marcus Carpenter at 225-910-2468 for more details. For the launch at Canal Bank, boat numbers will be called from Canal Bank peer at safe light. The Causeway bridge will be the southern boundary for legal fishing waters. Tournament hours will be from safe daylight till 3 p.m. Return your chip to your launch site by 3 p.m. and weigh-in at Manny's Bar. Scales will open at 3 p.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. You will not be able to weigh in outside of this time. If your number is checked in by 3 p.m. and in line before 4:30 p.m., you will be weighed in. Entry fee is $250.00 Make checks out to LFACC. We will accept entries till 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. You will receive the next boat # available. We will limit boats to 100 due to available parking at landing. 1st come 1st serve for entry. Sign up and pay entry fee at Ifaccgroup.com.
Spring Fest
Spring Fest, an annual day-long shopping festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, will make its return on Saturday, April 29. The family-friendly festival will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the historic Denham Springs Antique Village. It will feature more than 160 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, food, entertainment, and more, according to the announcement. Spring Fest is one of two large-scale events held in the Antique Village each year, along with Fall Fest in the first weekend of October. During Spring Fest, people of all ages will be able to check out games, food booths, entertainment, and businesses in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities. Vendors typically set up shop on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The festival features a wide range of local and regional artists and craftsmen offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
LPPS Steam Expo
Livingston Parish Public Schools will host the Third Annual STEAM Expo on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotics Center, located at 1129 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. The expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With a focus on learning in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art, and math, the STEAM Expo is a free community event that will provide engaging displays and activities to increase student and parent awareness and interest in the various STEAM academic fields and careers.
Council on Aging Membership Drive
The Livingston Council on Aging is hosting the 2023 Membership Drive until Friday, May 12, 2023. Anyone interested in becoming a member can sign up at the Council on Aging office at 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, LA, or call our office at (225) 664-9343. Only registered members can vote at the Annual Meeting held in May. Those interested in becoming a member must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Livingston Parish.
Explore Nature event
The Purple Martin Conservation Initiative (PMCI) is happy to announce the Explore Nature event is on the calendar to take place the morning of Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the walking trail at North Park in Denham Springs. This will be the fourth year hosting the event, and it's shaping up to be the best year yet. Numerous non-profits from around the state are interested and volunteering their time to bring information to the Livingston Parish community about our natural environment. To view a list of participants, please visit our webpage at: https://pmcila.org/explore-nature. The event will kick off with a bird walk at 8:30 a.m. There will be live animals on display, activities, face painting and much more. The event highlights PMCI's largest Purple Martin colony and we will take a few groups to peek inside a bird nest throughout the morning. Please check our website and Facebook page for updates. We are currently looking for sponsors to help with our efforts. This event is self-funded and support from the local businesses would be greatly appreciated. To learn more how you can support PMCI, please contact Krista Adams at louisianapurplemartins@gmail.com or 225-931-4177.
Memorial Day Music Festival
The Cajun Country Jam, which has produced concerts and events across south Louisiana for 10 years, will put on the 2023 Memorial Day Festival at North Park in Denham Springs May 27-28, 2023. The festival will be headlined by Travis Tritt (Saturday, May 27) and Scotty McCreery (May 28). Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the festival. Nationally-known performers Grammy-award winner Shenandoah and Mitchell Tenpenny are also slated to perform. Other singers include Chase Tyler, Kendall Shaffer, Nelson Blanchard, Konner James, Abby Leigh, Ben Ragsdale, Tyler Braden, Bear Baily, Clay Cormier, and Thomas Cain. Chad Brock, who has three No. 1 hits under his belt in addition to hosting a show on The Country Network, will serve as the festival’s master of ceremonies. People can purchase tickets and parking passes at www.thecajuncountryjam.com. Updates can also be found on the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
