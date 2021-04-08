Tax Assistance
Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Internal Revenue Service, this event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 1. The event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2020. Bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, a photo ID, and information for deductions and credits along with a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 for details or register online at the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) website.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
St. Vincent de Paul
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021. The pick-up will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Drive in Denham Springs. Those coming to the pick-up must bring a picture ID. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston Parish residence, and proof of income. For more information, call (225) 665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Organized many years ago, the local chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to helping the less fortunate in the church and in Livingston Parish.
Bo’s Extravaganza
John Schneider, who played the role of Beauregard “Bo” Duke in the popular television series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” will host “Bo’s Extravaganza” on April 10-11, at John Schneider Studios in Holden. The two-day event will feature live music on multiple stages, a carnival, car stunts, vendors and a food court, Hazzard Horse Power Car and Bike Show, Stars & Bars Parade Featuring The General Lee, VIP Access, Celebrities, Bonfires, Cowboy and Biker Church, Bike Show and Awards and much more! Tickets for the event start at $30 and can be purchased by visiting www.johnschneiderstudios.com. All single-day passes are valid for either Saturday or Sunday. Weekend passes are also available for $50 each. John Schneider Studios is located at 16050 Florida Boulevard in Holden.
Community Shred Fest
The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana will be hosting its 14th Annual Free Community Shred Fest on Saturday, April 17! The event will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Baton Rouge Police Department, located at 9000 Airline Hwy in Baton Rouge. The Better Business Bureau’s goal of the event is to protect consumers from identity theft. It’s simple, safe and secure – document destruction specialists do all the work, saving you time and money and ensuring that all of your confidential information is securely destroyed. Consumers can bring up to three boxes or bags of documents that will be shredded on site. Staples do not need to be removed, but documents should be taken out of binders. Shredding will be completed by secured document shredding companies. The event underwriters are Citizens Bank & Trust and AARP Louisiana. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will also be at the event, for people to donate any nonperishable food items.
Grand Country Junction
The Grand Country Junction will make its long-awaited return on Saturday, April 17, 2021. This will mark the venue’s first show since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets for the show are $15 at the door. The show starts at 7 p.m. The Suma Crossing Theater is located at 28975 South Satsuma Road in Satsuma. The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. The show features a live band and talent from Livingston Parish and the surrounding area. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.
Walker Spring Fest
The City of Walker will hold its first annual Spring Fest April 23-25. The multi-day event will feature live music, food trucks, rides, a car show, a farmers market, and more. The music lineup includes Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band, Eddie Smith and Floyd Brown, Kenny Cornett, and Box Wine. The fun-filled, family-friendly event will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park. For more information, contact City Outreach Coordinator Sandi McGrew at (225) 523-7003.
Denham Springs Spring Fest
Spring Fest, an annual day-long festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union will make its return Saturday, April 24. Spring Fest will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the downtown Denham Springs area. It will feature more than 150 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, great food, live music, and more. The free, family-friendly event invites people of all ages to check out games, rides, food booths, entertainment, and businesses in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net.
Albany Clean-Up Day
The Town of Albany would like to invite everyone to come out on Saturday, April 24, to participate in the community clean-up! The event will run from 9-10:30 a.m. Participants are instructed to meet at Albany Town Hall for check-in at 8:30 a.m. after a brief overview, cleanup supplies will be distributed and safety protocols will be outlined. Litter will then take place within the town limits. For safety purposes, all participating children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
