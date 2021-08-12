“Hot Dogs of Summer” photo competition
The News is currently accepting photos for its “Hot Dogs of Summer” photo competition, which began Monday, Aug. 2. Participants can submit photos of their dogs via an online submission form or via email to david@lpn1898.com. Participants can also hand-deliver photos to The News’ office, located at 688 Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs. Only one photo per dog is allowed, and each photo must be accompanied by the dog’s name, the owner’s name, the owner’s city/town of residence and the owner’s phone number. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, with website voting slated for Aug. 16-20. The top vote-getting dogs will be published in The News’ Aug. 26 edition, and all submissions will be posted online.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Denham Springs Fine Arts Association
Members of the Denham Springs Fine Arts Association will be featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The exhibit began Wednesday, July 14, and will end Saturday, Aug. 28. For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
Kids Bike Race
Kids ages 12 and under and their parents are invited to the 17th annual Kids Bike Race presented by Pelican State Credit Union on Aug. 14 in Denham Springs. The event will take place in the parking lot of Abundant Life Church, located at 206 Edgewood Drive in Denham Springs. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the first bike race will begin at 10 a.m. Three races will be divided by age group: 5 and under, 6-9, and 10- 12. All racers will receive refreshments, goody bags and medals of achievement. The credit union will also draw names for prizes following each race. Other attractions include a face-painting booth, music and games, door prizes for parents, and more. The credit union will wrap up the event by randomly drawing one participant to win a party at Urban Air Adventure Park. This event is free and open to the public. Helmets and bikes are required for all participants. To register, visit the following link: https://campaign.documatix.com/DM/DPS/Surveys/Survey/58963DDD1F025633.
Food Truck Festival, Fair, & Car Show
The inaugural “Food Truck Festival, Fair, & Car Show” is slated for Aug. 19-22 at North Park in Denham Springs. The fair will run all four days, with rides and food trucks galore. Innes thanked the leaders at North Park “who bent over backwards to make this happen for us.” The big day will be Saturday, Aug. 21, when visitors will be treated to a car show at 9 a.m. and live music on the big stage starting at 5 p.m. Some of the performers slated to perform are local artists The Chase Tyler Band and Ashton Gill. Other performers include Konner James and Chee-Weez. The car show is being organized by Southern Muscle Car Club, and people can register by calling Tommy Olinde at (225) 921-1782. Though admission into the festival is free, there will be costs for rides and food. People can also bring ice chests with drinks for $25 each, Innes said. To keep up with information regarding the festival, follow the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
Boots and Bling Extravaganza
If you are looking for a fun evening and a chance to help a good community cause, look no further than the Boots and Bling Extravaganza presented by Denham Spring Main Street on August 21 at Forrest Grove Plantation, Denham Springs, 6-9 p.m. The extravaganza will include dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, raffles, and other entertainment. Emcees will be Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and well-known former TV weather forecaster Diane Deaton. Guests will be served by local celebrity waiters. All funds raised will help Main Street continue their projects which includes creating a permanent city history exhibit at Old City Hall. This event is open to the public, and tickets are available for a donation of $75 per person or $480 for a table of 8. Sponsorship opportunities at three levels are available as well. Dress is casual, and guests can wear their denim and boots and “bling” them up as much as they like. Buy your tickets at Old City Hall or online at www.denhamspringsmainstreet. For get more information, call Pat Genre at 225-933-2867 or email ppgenre@cox.net. Main Street is also soliciting all types of items for the auctions, such as gift cards, antique items, sports memorabilia, home or garden décor, and overnight stays at condos, hotels, or B&Bs. No item is too small. Donated items can be brought to Old City Hall, 115 Mattie Street, or call Pat Genre by August 6 to arrange pickup. All donations are tax deductible.
Livingston Parish Fair booths auction
The Livingston Parish Fair Association will auction off its food booths for this year’s festivities at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The auction will be held at the fair’s office, located on the fairgrounds in the Town of Livingston. Organizations will be able to bid on one of four food booths and the kitchen. This year’s fair is scheduled for Oct. 5-10, 2021. There will also be the parade on Saturday, Oct. 2, followed by the baby beauty pageants on Sunday, Oct. 3.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers invite all Senior Citizens ages 50 years and up to join one of our upcoming bus trips. Registration is happening now. The first trip is: The Ark Encounter, September 12-18, 2021. The second trip is: Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains, October 18-23, 2021. To see more information visit: www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930. Do not delay as bus trips fill fast.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.