“Hot Dogs of Summer” photo competition
The News is currently accepting photos for its “Hot Dogs of Summer” photo competition, which began Monday, Aug. 2. Participants can submit photos of their dogs via an online submission form or via email to david@lpn1898.com. Participants can also hand-deliver photos to The News’ office, located at 688 Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs. Only one photo per dog is allowed, and each photo must be accompanied by the dog’s name, the owner’s name, the owner’s city/town of residence and the owner’s phone number. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, with website voting slated for Aug. 23-27. The top vote-getting dogs will be published in The News’ Sept. 2 edition, and all submissions will be posted online.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Denham Springs Fine Arts Association
Members of the Denham Springs Fine Arts Association will be featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The exhibit began Wednesday, July 14, and will end Saturday, Aug. 28. For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
Felder Cemetery clean-up day
The historic Felder Cemetery, established almost 200 years ago, is considered an abandoned “Community Cemetery.” Currently, there is no formal organization carrying out routine maintenance and management of the cemetery; and there are over 465 grave sites! Please join us at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, for a Clean-Up Day and New Felder Cemetery Association Membership Drive! Located at 21039 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs! By cleaning and repairing Felder’s Cemetery, we are honoring our community, family and friends who have gone before us, giving importance to their final resting place.
Food Truck Festival, Fair, & Car Show
The inaugural “Food Truck Festival, Fair, & Car Show” is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at North Park in Denham Springs. The event will feature free music, a car show, and food trucks. Some of the performers slated to perform are local artists The Chase Tyler Band and Ashton Gill. Other performers include Konner James, Abbey Leigh, and Chee-Weez. The car show is being organized by Southern Muscle Car Club. Admission into the festival is free. People can also bring ice chests with drinks for $25 each, Innes said. To keep up with information regarding the festival, follow the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
Grand Country Junction
The Grand Country Junction will hit the stage on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. The “Classic Country and Gospel” show will feature Living Faith Quartet from Cullman Alabama and Carlton Jones. All will be backed by Danny Harrell and the Nashville Addition Band. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and under get in for free. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Suma Crossing Theater is located at 28975 South Satsuma Road in Satsuma. The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. The show features a live band and talent from Livingston Parish and the surrounding area.
Virtual book talk
Independent authors Lauren Sevier and A. Smith, both natives of south Louisiana, will discuss their debut novel “Guns & Smoke” during a virtual book talk on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. The talk is being hosted by Cavalier House Books and will begin at 6 p.m. We hope you can join us Saturday the 21st at 6pm! Email michelle@cavalierhousebooks.com to RSVP and receive an invitation to join us on Zoom! During the talk, Sevier and Smith will discuss the first volume of “The Fool's Adventure” series, in which the co-authors introduce Bonnie and Jesse; two lost souls trying to escape their demons. Their paths collide, sending them on the adventure of a lifetime. Together, they may discover that life is about more than just surviving.
Livingston Parish Fair booths auction
The Livingston Parish Fair Association will auction off its food booths for this year’s festivities at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The auction will be held at the fair’s office, located on the fairgrounds in the Town of Livingston. Organizations will be able to bid on one of four food booths and the kitchen. This year’s fair is scheduled for Oct. 5-10, 2021. There will also be the parade on Saturday, Oct. 2, followed by the baby beauty pageants on Sunday, Oct. 3.
“Charlotte’s Web”
The Spotlight Theater Players, a local non-profit theater group in Livingston Parish, will be performing “Charlotte’s Web” at the Serenity Event Center during a three-day run Sept. 10-12, 2021. Please come out and support this cast of 20 + adults and children. It will be an outing for the whole family that you will not want to miss. Shows will be on the following dates: 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10; 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11; and 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. The Serenity Event Center is located at 33135 LA 16, Denham Springs, LA, 70706. To purchase tickets, visit www.stpds.com. For more information, call 225-315-3776.
Boots and Bling Extravaganza
If you are looking for a fun evening and a chance to help a good community cause, look no further than the Boots and Bling Extravaganza presented by Denham Spring Main Street on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Forrest Grove Plantation, Denham Springs, 6-9 p.m. The extravaganza will include dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, raffles, and other entertainment. Emcees will be Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and well-known former TV weather forecaster Diane Deaton. Guests will be served by local celebrity waiters. All funds raised will help Main Street continue their projects which includes creating a permanent city history exhibit at Old City Hall. This event is open to the public, and tickets are available for a donation of $75 per person or $480 for a table of 8. Sponsorship opportunities at three levels are available as well. Dress is casual, and guests can wear their denim and boots and “bling” them up as much as they like. Buy your tickets at Old City Hall or online at www.denhamspringsmainstreet. For get more information, call Pat Genre at 225-933-2867 or email ppgenre@cox.net. Main Street is also soliciting all types of items for the auctions, such as gift cards, antique items, sports memorabilia, home or garden décor, and overnight stays at condos, hotels, or B&Bs. No item is too small. Donated items can be brought to Old City Hall, 115 Mattie Street, or call Pat Genre to arrange pickup. All donations are tax deductible.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers invite all Senior Citizens ages 50 years and up to join one of our upcoming bus trips. Registration is happening now. The first trip is: The Ark Encounter, September 12-18, 2021. The second trip is: Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains, October 18-23, 2021. To see more information visit: www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930. Do not delay as bus trips fill fast.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.