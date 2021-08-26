Voter Registration Week
This year, the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office will hold voter registration events Aug. 23-27 at the Registrar of Voters Office, located at 29938 South Magnolia in Livingston. The events will run daily between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The local events are being held in conjunction with “Voter Registration Week” activities being held across the state. They all have the same goal: registering Louisiana citizens to vote.
“Hot Dogs of Summer” photo competition
The News is currently accepting photos for its “Hot Dogs of Summer” photo competition, which began Monday, Aug. 2. Participants can submit photos of their dogs via an online submission form or via email to david@lpn1898.com. Participants can also hand-deliver photos to The News’ office, located at 688 Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs. Only one photo per dog is allowed, and each photo must be accompanied by the dog’s name, the owner’s name, the owner’s city/town of residence and the owner’s phone number. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, with website voting slated for Aug. 23-27. The top vote-getting dogs will be published in The News’ Sept. 2 edition, and all submissions will be posted online.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Denham Springs Fine Arts Association
Members of the Denham Springs Fine Arts Association will be featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The exhibit began Wednesday, July 14, and will end Saturday, Aug. 28. For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
Livingston Parish Fair booths auction
The Livingston Parish Fair Association will auction off its food booths for this year’s festivities at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The auction will be held at the fair’s office, located on the fairgrounds in the Town of Livingston. Organizations will be able to bid on one of four food booths and the kitchen. This year’s fair is scheduled for Oct. 5-10, 2021. There will also be the parade on Saturday, Oct. 2, followed by the baby beauty pageants on Sunday, Oct. 3.
Livingston Parish Library presents Aromatherapy Spa Craft (Ages 18+)
Transform your home into a spa; using aromatherapy to create a tranquil atmosphere in your home or workspace. Register for this workshop and learn to craft essential oil reed diffusers and candles. Registration is required. The program will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the Watson Branch. To register, contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
“Animals in Art” Exhibit
It’s time to put man’s best friend in the spotlight with our “Animals in Art” Exhibit. October is “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month” and we want you to join us in celebrating our furry friends through art. Support this amazing cause and come visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The exhibit will be on display from September 8th – October 30th. A gallery reception will be held on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 am till 2 pm. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be present for pet adoptions along with other vendors. Call 225-664-1168 for more information or visit our website artslivingston.org. To find out more about on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.
“Charlotte’s Web”
The Spotlight Theater Players, a local non-profit theater group in Livingston Parish, will be performing “Charlotte’s Web” at the Serenity Event Center during a three-day run Sept. 10-12, 2021. Please come out and support this cast of 20 + adults and children. It will be an outing for the whole family that you will not want to miss. Shows will be on the following dates: 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10; 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11; and 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. The Serenity Event Center is located at 33135 LA 16, Denham Springs, LA, 70706. To purchase tickets, visit www.stpds.com. For more information, call 225-315-3776.
Kids Fall Collage Workshop
Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs in a workshop hosted by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. Kids ages 6 and up will learn the art of collage. We will explore shapes and color theory using a variety of papers to create a fall collage design. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited due to social distancing! Scissors will be used. $15 class fee, and masks are required. For more information visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call 225-664-1168 to sign up. The workshop will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 16.
Tri-Parish Ballet auditions
Auditions for Livingston Parish’s production of “The Nutcracker,” presented by the Tri-Parish Ballet, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Odyssey Academy of Dance, located at 108 Business Park Avenue, Suite F, in Denham Springs. Auditions are open to all dancers 7 years old and older, and the audition times are as follows: Boys ages 7 and older, 10-10:30 a.m.; girls ages 7-9: 10:30-11:15 a.m.; girls ages 10-14: 11:15 am. - 12 p.m.; advanced dancers (if in pointe bring shoes), 12-1 p.m. More than 100 children are needed to perform with professional dancers as mice, angels, party children, bon bons, cooks, and more. There is a $10 audition fee. Face coverings are required. For more information, call (225) 665-3414 or email triparishballet@aol.com.
Boots and Bling Extravaganza
If you are looking for a fun evening and a chance to help a good community cause, look no further than the Boots and Bling Extravaganza presented by Denham Spring Main Street on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Forrest Grove Plantation, Denham Springs, 6-9 p.m. The extravaganza will include dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, raffles, and other entertainment. Emcees will be Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and well-known former TV weather forecaster Diane Deaton. Guests will be served by local celebrity waiters. All funds raised will help Main Street continue their projects which includes creating a permanent city history exhibit at Old City Hall. This event is open to the public, and tickets are available for a donation of $75 per person or $480 for a table of 8. Sponsorship opportunities at three levels are available as well. Dress is casual, and guests can wear their denim and boots and “bling” them up as much as they like. Buy your tickets at Old City Hall or online at www.denhamspringsmainstreet. For get more information, call Pat Genre at 225-933-2867 or email ppgenre@cox.net. Main Street is also soliciting all types of items for the auctions, such as gift cards, antique items, sports memorabilia, home or garden décor, and overnight stays at condos, hotels, or B&Bs. No item is too small. Donated items can be brought to Old City Hall, 115 Mattie Street, or call Pat Genre to arrange pickup. All donations are tax deductible.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.