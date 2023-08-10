Start of School Year
Livingston Parish Public Schools will welcome students to campus on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, for the start of the 2023-24 school year. Officials would like to remind drivers to be mindful of school zones, which are marked with school zone signs, flashing lights, or both. Some reminders include: School zones are “hands-free zones,” meaning cell phone use is prohibited; school zone speeds vary, and drivers should pay attention to the posted speed limit and the times the school zones are in effect; drivers should pay extra attention to school crossing guards and children crossing the streets; school buses make frequent stops, including stopping at all railroad crossings; motorists should add additional time to their daily commute in anticipation of school zones and school buses making frequent stops.
Southern Beauty Scrubs and Boutique grand opening
Southern Beauty Scrubs and Boutique, located in the Denham Springs Antique Village, will hold a grand opening for its new locations on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at 233 N. Range Avenue. The boutique offers a different variety of merchandise than any other boutique around. Uniform scrubs and boutique clothing for all sizes makes them stand out, followed by tons of accessories to go with it.
Assess the Need collection days
Local volunteers will be collecting donations for this year’s Assess the Need school supply drive on Aug. 12-13. This year’s effort marks the 23rd consecutive year that Taylor has sponsored the parish-wide school supply drive. Assess the Need is a not-for-profit program that provides supplies for Livingston Parish students in need of assistance. Collection efforts will include volunteers standing outside nine of the parish’s Associated Grocers, Inc., stores. They are as follows: Carter’s Supermarkets in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, and Vincent Road in Denham Springs; Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson; and Village Markets in Port Vincent, White Hall and Head of Island. Volunteers will collect donations at those sites Aug. 12-13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
Cajun Cuties opening
Cajun Cuties and Co., a new baby and children's clothing store in the Denham Springs Antique Village, will officially open its doors on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The grand opening will run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 235 N. Range Avenue. There will be giveaways, spray tan specials, loaded teas, free T-shirts, pain your own cookies, hair string braids, and more. Cajun Cuties is a boutique for newborns to tweens, and it also offers amazing gifts for baby showers. Cajun Cuties will be open seven days a week under the following hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.
LFACC Poker Run
Manny’s Bar in cooperation with Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer (LFACC) is hosting a poker run to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The cost is $50 per hand. Entrants by boat or watercraft, car or bike are welcome. Pre-register at Manny’s Bar from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Registration will open at Manny’s Bar the day of the run from 9-11 a.m. All participating stops below open at 10 a.m. All hands must be turned in by 6 p.m., no exceptions. Stops: Hill Top Inn, Boondocks Bar and Grill, Fred’s on the River, Red’s Restaurant & Bar, DiCarlo’s, Lagniappe Restaurant, Tipsy River Bar, Moonlight Inn & Manny’s Bar (Final Stop). The participating stops ask your cooperation in not drinking alcoholic beverages from your boat or vehicle. This is in direct violation of their liquor licenses. Hands must be turned in by 6 p.m. Prizes will be award at 6:30 p.m. Winner need not be present to win. For more information, contact Manny’s Bar at (225) 698-3001 or Jimmy Aime, Jr., at (225) 571-5250.
Livingston Parish Fair booths auction
The Livingston Parish Fair Association will auction off its concession stands for this year’s fair at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Any restaurant, organization, or individual can bid on the concession stands for during fair week! If you have questions please message our page for more info! Spread the word. This is a great way to raise money for a group, organization or to get your restaurant name out there.
Auditions for 'The Nutcracker'
The Tri-Parish Ballet will hold auditions for "The Nutcracker" on Sunday, Sept. 17. Dancers need to arrive 15 minutes early to stretch and fill out audition form. If in pointe please bring pointe shoes. There is a $10 audition fee. Audition times are as follows: 1-1:30 p.m. for boys 7 & older; 1:30-2:15 p.m. for girls ages 7-10; 2:15-3 p.m. for girls ages 11-14; and 3-4 p.m. for advance dancers. The Performances will be December 9-10 at LSU Union Theater. For more information call (225) 665-3414 or email triparishballet@aol.com. Auditions will be at Odvssey Academy of Dance, located at 108 Business Park Avenue, Suite F, Denham Springs, LA, 70726.
Livingston Parish Fair
The Livingston Parish Fair, one of the parish’s biggest annual events that draws thousands to the area every fall, will be held Oct. 7-15, 2023, at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, located in the Town of Livingston. The fair draws thousands of people from Livingston Parish and beyond, offering visitors a wide selection of rides, games, food booths, and events. In addition, the fair features various exhibits, an academic fun bowl, a talent show, a spelling bee, a day for children with special needs, and pageants, among other activities.
Election Day
Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Don't forget to bring your picture ID to the polls.
Livingston Parish Book Festival
The 8th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023. at the Main Branch in Livingston. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., is put on by the Livingston Parish Library. The book festival is traditionally the library’s biggest single-day event. More information will be released in the coming weeks and months. Applications are now open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate. Registration must be completed by Oct. 11, 2023. For more information about this year’s festival or to register, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue in Denham Springs. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
