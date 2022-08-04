There are many events taking place at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library for its summer reading program. For a complete schedule of events, click here.
Google Beginner series
The Southeastern Livingston Center will host an eight-part “Google Beginner” series over the months of July and August to help those hoping to gain a better understanding of the tech giant’s applications and services. The series of one-hour classes will begin July 25 and end Aug. 17. Classes will be led by Nikki Lavergne, a certified Google innovator, trainer, and educator who serves as assistant principal of the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center. Sessions will be held in a classroom and limited to 30 students each. Laptops will be provided. Classes will be held from 3-4 p.m. on each scheduled date, with an open lab period to follow the end of each session. Below is a schedule of the classes, as provided by the Southeastern Livingston Center. People can sign up by calling the center at (225) 665-3303. The Southeastern Livingston Center is located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker.
Denham Springs Fine Arts Association
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will display artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association for an exhibit that’ll run through the month of August. The exhibit began on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and will end on Wednesday, Aug. 31. A reception will take place on Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. For more information on this exhibit and additional events, people can visit www.artslivingston.org. People can also contact the office by calling (225) 664-1168 or emailing info@artslivingston.org. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street.
Louisiana Natives for Your Landscape
Speaker Clark L. Robertson, an assistant county agent of horticulture, will discuss “Louisiana Natives for Your Landscape” during a program that will be held on Aug. 4 at the Southeastern Livingston Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. During the presentation, Robertson will discuss the benefits of using native plants in your landscape, what native plants are alternatives to common non-native landscape plants and where to find them, and organizations that are a good resource for further information on native plants. The program is part of the “Explore Nature” series. To register, visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3xfOhD3.
Button Jellyfish class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a button jellyfish class from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. Join artist Instructor Cherie Ducote-Breaux in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street. Design your own Jellyfish art work using buttons. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited due to social distancing! The class is for ages 8 and up. The class fee is $15. For more information, visit www.artslivingston.org and select “Book a Class.” People can also call the Arts Council at 225-664-1168 to sign up. The deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 5.
Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit
The Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit “Voices and Votes” will be at Old City Hall in Denham Springs Aug. 27 through Oct. 22. This exhibit presented by Denham Springs Main Street chronicles voting history in the U.S. and includes historical and contemporary photos, video, multimedia interactives, and historical objects such as campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material. Admission is free. Group tours can be arranged by calling Old City Hall, (225) 667-7512.
AARP Defensive Driving Class
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging, located at 949 Government Drive in Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $20.00 for AARP members and $25.00 for non members. Classes are limited to 20 people. Please call Sheri at 664-0664 or 664-9343 for further information.
Livingston Parish Book Festival
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is excited to announce the return of its annual book festival celebrating books, literacy, and Livingston Parish. The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted on Saturday, October 15, at the Main Branch in Livingston. The seventh annual book fest will mark the return of the library’s popular event, following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free event will feature local author discussions, book signings, live music, and free food provided by the LPL. All attendees will also receive a free book while supplies last. More information about the Seventh Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be released in the coming weeks. Applications are now open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate in the 2022 book fest. To apply, please visit the LPL website at www.mylpl.info/BookFestival and complete the appropriate online form. Please note, community organizations seeking to participate must offer services that directly affect Livingston Parish residents. For more information about this year’s festival, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers is a senior citizen travel group, ages 50 years and up. The group is now registering for its 2022 motorcoach bus trips. The group will have multiple trips to choose from. Remaining trips for 2022 are the following: Pigeon Forge, Sept. 5-10 ($600); and Myrtle Beach, Oct. 9-15 ($730). For more information see www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Vance and Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930 or (225) 333-2790.
Lancaster Show Trip
People can register for a Lancaster Show Trip, which is scheduled for Oct. 1-8, 2022. The motorcoach will depart from Walker, Louisiana, at 8 a.m. The cost per person is $779. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Jamie at (225) 380-5040.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
