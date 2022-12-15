Holiday Marketplace
Just in time for the holidays, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace. The exhibit features a wide variety of artistic creations for holiday shoppers. It opened on Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 23. The art work covers an array of mediums, such as oil and acrylic paintings, framed photographs, handmade jewelry, hand thrown pottery, and fabric arts, including numerous quilted items. Items are currently on sale at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Visit www.artslivingston.org for more information.
James Linden Hogg launching book
James Linden Hogg, a recent Summa Cum Laude LSU graduate, is having an author's premier launch of his new book, "Finding Faith in the Waste Land." It is a very timely, powerfully written book of short stories on life's quest for meaning. The book launch will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Cavalier House Books, located at 114 N. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. During the launch, James Linden will give a brief synopsis on the book, play a few lively Christmas carols, and sign his book for anyone that would enjoy a copy. James Linden Hogg is also a featured entertainer and lecturer aboard the brand new Scandinavian Viking Mississippi River Cruise ship and according to passenger's feedback, he has received the highest rated reviews.
Live Nativity Scene
Members of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) will put on a live nativity scene starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The production will be held at Train Station Park in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The program will be the final scheduled event in the city’s Christmas in the Village celebration.
Christmas Open House at Carter Plantation
The public is invited to the Christmas Open House at the Historic Carter House on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2-4 p.m. This event is hosted by the Historic Carter House Society Inc. (HCHS); the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization managing the property. Each room will be decorated in holiday décor; with decorations from the past and the present. Tours will be given so our guests will learn about the history of the plantation, the only plantation in Livingston Parish. Tickets sold at the door will cost $5.00 for adults, with children under the age of 12 admitted free, as are HCHS members. Each ticket will be entered in a drawing for a door prize. The drawing will be held after the tours are complete. We also have a raffle item that was donated to help our organization raise funds. Memberships are available and we welcome those who would like to help preserve a piece of history. Annual Memberships are $30.00/individual and $40.00/family. The proceeds from memberships and the open house will go toward restoration work to the Carter House. The house is in Carter Plantation, 30325 Carter Cemetery Rd., Springfield, LA 70462. If you can’t attend this tour you can schedule a special tour. To contact us, please call 225-747-0660 or email us at carterhousesociety@gmail.com. Be sure to check us out on Facebook and our website http://historiccarterhouse.org/.
Comic Con
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) will host its annual Comic Con on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games, and pop culture. Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters. The annual event originally began as a kickoff to the library system’s summer reading program in 2015. The popularity of comic con led to the decision to host the program as a stand-alone event at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
