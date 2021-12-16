Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Holiday Marketplace
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish would like to invite the public to support the Arts at their “Holiday Marketplace.” The sales exhibit runs from November 10th through December 29th. Come shop unique works of art from Livingston Parish’s most creative artists. These works in various mediums will be sure to please anyone on your holiday gift list. Also join us for our reception on December 7th, 6 – 8 p.m., and meet the artists while sampling refreshments. For more information visit www.artslivingston.org , follow us on Facebook and Instagram or contact our office at 225-664-1168. ACLP, 133 Hummell Street, Denham Springs, LA.
Christmas in the Village
After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Christmas in the Village is back. The City of Denham Springs has released its schedule for the annual Christmas in the Village celebration, a full slate of holiday events that will run in downtown Denham Springs Nov. 26 - Dec. 16. The next event comes when the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club holds its Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Train Station Park on Thursday, Dec. 16. The event was postponed one week due to inclement weather on the originally scheduled date. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
Walker Christmas Activities
The City of Walker will host its annual parade on Saturday, Dec. 18, starting at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at Walker High School with floats, marching bands, antique cars and horses. People interested in participating in the parade should submit an entry form at https://files.constantcontact.com/88149670501/1c51e139-c91b-4507-81c9-9013171ad504.pdf. For more information, contact Sandi McGrew, the community outreach coordinator, at sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov or (225) 523-7003. Following the parade, Christmas in the Park will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The event will feature a Farmers Market, Christmas music, photos with Santa, food trucks and other holiday activities.
‘Night of Hope’ Christmas concert
A “Night of Hope” Christmas concert will be held at Hope Center Church, located at 30167 Stump Street in Walker, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Admission is free. There will be door prizes. People can bring non-perishable food items accepted for Hope Center Christmas Food Drive.
Growing Up: Boys
Our Lady of the Lake Livingston is holding a session for teen boys from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. The session will be held in the community room on the second floor. “Growing Up: BOYS, A Class for Preteen Boys” will help sons understand the physical and emotional changes they will experience in puberty. It is designed for boys ages 10-12 and their parents/guardians. The meeting is free, but registration is required. Call (225) 324-0053.
Livingston Parish Library closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s). For Christmas, all branches will close Friday, December 24, – Sunday, December 26. For New Year’s, all branches will close Friday, December 31 – Saturday, January 1.
Commodities pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick up will be held on January 7, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs. Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
