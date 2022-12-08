Election Day
Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Holiday Marketplace
Just in time for the holidays, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace. The exhibit features a wide variety of artistic creations for holiday shoppers. It opened on Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 23. The art work covers an array of mediums, such as oil and acrylic paintings, framed photographs, handmade jewelry, hand thrown pottery, and fabric arts, including numerous quilted items. Items are currently on sale at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Visit www.artslivingston.org for more information.
Stations of Christmas
Take a break from the hustle and bustle as we recall the Christmas story through scripture and song. Join us for Stations of Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, located at 726 Maple Street in Denham Springs. Light refreshments will be offered following the service. All are welcome!
Lighting of the Christmas Tree
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree program, a family-friendly event, at Train Station Park on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and include a performance from singers in the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs, who will perform a slew of holiday jingles. The program is part of the City of Denham Springs’ annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
Kids Santa Flamingo Painting and Collage Workshop
Children are invited to join Artist Instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish's gallery for a Santa Flamingo Painting and Collage Workshop. The workshop will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Dec. 10. Kids will learn basic drawing and painting techniques to create a Santa flamingo design. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited due to social distancing! The class is for ages 6 and up, and the class fee is $10. The registration deadline is Thursday, Dec. 8.
A Swingin’ Christmas Revue
The Spotlight Theater Players will present “A Swingin’ Christmas Revue” on Friday, Dec. 9. The program will be held at Serenity Events Center, located at 33135 LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs. It will feature the King Creole Orchestra with special guests the Baton Rouge Chorus of Sweet Adelines and Ashton Brooke Gill. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at www.stpds.com. Concessions will be available. The Spotlight Theater Players, a non-profit organization, is a community theater organization that exists to bring quality live theatrical productions to the citizens of Livingston Parish, produced and performed by the community.
Denham Springs Christmas Parade
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Denham Springs High School and travel south on Range Avenue through the Antique Village. The parade will end at Veterans Boulevard. The program is part of the City of Denham Springs’ annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
Christmas Open House at Carter Plantation
The public is invited to the Christmas Open House at the Historic Carter House on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2-4 p.m. This event is hosted by the Historic Carter House Society Inc. (HCHS); the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization managing the property. Each room will be decorated in holiday décor; with decorations from the past and the present. Tours will be given so our guests will learn about the history of the plantation, the only plantation in Livingston Parish. Tickets sold at the door will cost $5.00 for adults, with children under the age of 12 admitted free, as are HCHS members. Each ticket will be entered in a drawing for a door prize. The drawing will be held after the tours are complete. We also have a raffle item that was donated to help our organization raise funds. Memberships are available and we welcome those who would like to help preserve a piece of history. Annual Memberships are $30.00/individual and $40.00/family. The proceeds from memberships and the open house will go toward restoration work to the Carter House. The house is in Carter Plantation, 30325 Carter Cemetery Rd., Springfield, LA 70462. If you can’t attend this tour you can schedule a special tour. To contact us, please call 225-747-0660 or email us at carterhousesociety@gmail.com. Be sure to check us out on Facebook and our website http://historiccarterhouse.org/.
Comic Con
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) will host its annual Comic Con on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games, and pop culture. Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters. The annual event originally began as a kickoff to the library system’s summer reading program in 2015. The popularity of comic con led to the decision to host the program as a stand-alone event at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
