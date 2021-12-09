Hurricane Ida Town Hall
Those with questions regarding insurance claims stemming from Hurricane Ida can get answers during a free town hall that will be held in Springfield this week. The Brasher Law Firm, which operates out of Louisiana and Texas, will host the town hall at the Amvets Hall Post 68, located at 26890 Hwy. 42 in Springfield. The town hall will run from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. During the gathering, a panel of experts in law, engineering, and estimating will answer questions regarding insurance claims. Representatives from Brasher Law Firm, K&M Project Services, Fayard & Honeycutt Law Firm, and Weather Event LLC will be on hand. Food and drinks will be provided.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Holiday Marketplace
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish would like to invite the public to support the Arts at their “Holiday Marketplace.” The sales exhibit runs from November 10th through December 29th. Come shop unique works of art from Livingston Parish’s most creative artists. These works in various mediums will be sure to please anyone on your holiday gift list. Also join us for our reception on December 7th, 6 – 8 p.m., and meet the artists while sampling refreshments. For more information visit www.artslivingston.org , follow us on Facebook and Instagram or contact our office at 225-664-1168. ACLP, 133 Hummell Street, Denham Springs, LA.
Christmas in the Village
After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Christmas in the Village is back. The City of Denham Springs has released its schedule for the annual Christmas in the Village celebration, a full slate of holiday events that will run in downtown Denham Springs Nov. 26 - Dec. 11. The next event comes when the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club holds its Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Train Station Park on Thursday, Dec. 9. The program will start at 6 p.m. and include a performance from the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs. Two days later, holiday-decorated cars and floats will hit the streets for the Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11. The parade will start at Denham Springs High nd go south on Range Avenue before ending at Veterans Boulevard. The parade starts at 2 p.m. The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform following the Christmas parade at 6 p.m. at Train Station Park. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
Kids Holiday Cooking Decorating Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting Cookie Decorating for kids on Sunday, December 12, from 1-2:30 p.m. The fee is $35 for one child, ages 6 & up to be accompanied with an adult and includes all supplies. You will leave with 8 decorated cookies. For an additional child add $10; this will include an additional 4 cookies and decorating supplies. Registration is required as seating is limited. Note Registration Deadlines: Dec. 12 registration deadline is Dec. 9. To Register for Class: Select Individual for Kid Plus 1 Adult ($35) Classes will be held at the gallery: 133 Hummell St. in the Arts and Antique District in downtown Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email info@artslivingston.org. To register, visit www.ArtsLivingston.org.
Adult Holiday Cooking Decorating Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting an Adults Only Holiday Cookie Decorating Class. Class will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. with instructor Shelly Frederick. The fee is $45 and includes all supplies. You will leave with a half dozen decorated cookies. Registration is required as seating is limited. Class is suited to high school ages and up. Note Registration Deadlines: Dec. 12 registration deadline is Dec. 9. To Register for Class: Select Family for 2 Kids Plus 1 Adult ($45). Aprons/appropriate dress is suggested. Class will be held at the gallery: 133 Hummell St. D.S. For more information: 225-664-1168 / info@artslivingston.org. To register, visit www.ArtsLivingston.org.
Jambalaya benefit
There will be a benefit for Amanda Chavers Zaflen on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Friendship Community Benefit Center, which is located at the corner of Walker Road North (Hwy. 447) and Springfield Road (Hwy. 1016). Jambalaya and Pastalaya will be served from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. for $10.00 per plate to help with medical expenses. For questions, call Sue at (225) 500-6653.
Christmas Open House
The public is invited to the Christmas Open House at the Historic Carter House on Sunday Dec. 12 at 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM. This event is hosted by the Historic Carter House Society Inc. (HCHS); the 501(c) (3) non-profit organization in charge of managing the property. Each room will be decorated in holiday décor; from the past and the present. Tours will be given for guests to learn about the history of the plantation, the only true plantation in Livingston Parish. The Carter House is on the National Register of Historic Places and was built between 1817 and 1820 with the property dating back to 1804. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5.00/person with HCHS members and children under the age of 12 admitted free. All tickets are entries for a door prize to be given away after the Dec. 12 open house. Tickets for a raffle basket of wine, chocolates, and other treats will be sold for $5.00/1 ticket or $12.00/3 tickets with the drawing held after the Dec. 12 open house. Membership Forms will be available. Please use this convenient time to complete the form and leave it along with your check – no stamp required. The fee is $30.00/individual and $40.00/family, renewed annually. We welcome those who would like to help preserve a piece of history. All proceeds from the open house and memberships go toward restoration work on the Carter House. The Carter House is in Carter Plantation at 30325 Carter Cemetery Rd., Springfield, LA 70462. To contact us, please call 225-747-0660 or e-mail us at carterhousesociety@gmail.com. Be sure to check us out on our website http://historiccarterhouse.org/ and the house is available for your special event.
Walker Christmas Activities
The City of Walker will host its annual parade on Saturday, Dec. 18, starting at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at Walker High School with floats, marching bands, antique cars and horses. People interested in participating in the parade should submit an entry form at https://files.constantcontact.com/88149670501/1c51e139-c91b-4507-81c9-9013171ad504.pdf. For more information, contact Sandi McGrew, the community outreach coordinator, at sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov or (225) 523-7003. Following the parade, Christmas in the Park will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The event will feature a Farmers Market, Christmas music, photos with Santa, food trucks and other holiday activities.
‘Night of Hope’ Christmas concert
A “Night of Hope” Christmas concert will be held at Hope Center Church, located at 30167 Stump Street in Walker, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Admission is free. There will be door prizes. People can bring non-perishable food items accepted for Hope Center Christmas Food Drive.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
