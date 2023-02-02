Louisiana Photographic Society
Members of the Louisiana Photographic Society (LPS) will have their work on display at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for the organization's first exhibit of 2023. The exhibit opened Jan. 11 and will conclude Feb. 22. The Arts Council is open between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery is located at 133 N. Hummell Street in Denham Springs. For more information, visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.
Taize’ at St. Francis Episcopal Church
The parishioners of St. Francis Episcopal Church (located at 726 Maple Street in Denham Springs) invite you to a service of Taize’. This service is a way to step back from the cares of our daily lives and focus on praising God and listening for His voice. The prayers and scriptures readings will be focused on agape love. The service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.
Kroux of Barkus
The City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department will hold its second annual Mardi Gras-themed Bark in the Park and Kroux of Barkus Pet Parade on Sat. Feb. 11. All activities will be held in Sidney Hutchinson Park. The half-mile parade will begin by the Challenger’s Field parking lot and follow the walking path in the park. The Kroux of Barkus pet parade will start at 11 a.m. This year’s parade will be led by its Grand Marshall, Bayou, owned by Chris and Holly Reed and Mike and Laurie Mason. Bayou was the No. 1 competing Giant Schnauzer throughout 2021, winning the 2021 AKC National Best of Show Champion Title. Bark in the Park will continue until 3 p.m. The activities will include live Cajun/Zydeco music with the Band Nouveaux and the Xpress Train, a Zumba demonstration, Line Dance instruction, market and food vendors, and pet-themed booths, including a professional photographer for pet portraits. All proceeds will benefit the Walker Animal Shelter. For an entry form and more information, please call 225-665-3755 or email sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov.
Krewe of Diversion
The Krewe of Diversion will hold its 28th annual Mardi Gras boat parade on Saturday, Feb. 11. The parade will begin at noon. This year’s grand marshals will be Manny and Christine Simoneaux. Registration for the parade will be at Manny’s on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The cost is $35 per boat, and checks must be made payable to LFACC (Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer). All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny’s starting at noon the day of the parade. A live auction starts at 5:30 p.m. or after all participating parade boats are back at Manny’s. All donations are appreciated. For more details, contact David or Vivian Stevens at (225) 939-2135 or (225) 324-5695.
Krewe of Tickfaw
The Krewe of Tickfaw’s Annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. The theme for this year's parade is “Louisiana Sportsman.”
Krewe of Denham Springs
The Krewe of Denham Springs will hold its annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11. Beginning at 3 p.m., the parade will travel from Denham Springs High and end at Veterans Boulevard. Anyone interested in joining the parade can contact Raymond Nichols at rjnmo56@gmail.com. Following the parade, the Krewe of Denham Springs will host a “Mardi Gras Mambo” at Train Station Park, featuring live music from Thomas Cain, the Chase Tyler Band, and Clay Cormier. Attending the after-party is free.
Comic Con
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) will host its annual Comic Con on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games, and pop culture. Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters. The annual event originally began as a kickoff to the library system’s summer reading program in 2015. The popularity of comic con led to the decision to host the program as a stand-alone event at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
Defensive Driving class
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 1-5 p.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging located at 949 Government Drive in Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $20.00 for AARP members and $25.00 for non-members. Classes are limited to 20 people. Please call Sheri at 664-0664 or 664-9343 for further information.
Kiwanis Club’s Clay Shoot
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will host a clay shoot fundraiser on Friday, March 10. The clay shoot will be held at Riverside Sporting Clays, located at 52400 LA Highway 16 in Denham Springs. Teams can register at 8 a.m. on March 10, with a shotgun start set for 9 a.m. The cost is $600 per 4-person team. Sponsorships are also available for $300. There will be lunch and door prizes available.
VFW Travelers San Antonio trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to join us on a motorcoach trip to San Antonio, Texas. The trip is April 3-7, 2023. The all-inclusive price is $540. Pick-up locations are Denham Springs and Lafayette, La. For more information Call Debbie Sutton at (225) 665-2930 or visit www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers.
Memorial Day Music Festival
The Cajun Country Jam, which has produced concerts and events across south Louisiana for 10 years, will put on the 2023 Memorial Day Festival at North Park in Denham Springs May 27-28, 2023. The festival will be headlined by Travis Tritt (Saturday, May 27) and Scotty McCreery (May 28). Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the festival. Nationally-known performers Grammy-award winner Shenandoah and Mitchell Tenpenny are also slated to perform. Other singers include Chase Tyler, Kendall Shaffer, Nelson Blanchard, Konner James, Abby Leigh, Ben Ragsdale, Tyler Braden, Bear Baily, Clay Cormier, and Thomas Cain. Chad Brock, who has three No. 1 hits under his belt in addition to hosting a show on The Country Network, will serve as the festival’s master of ceremonies. People can purchase tickets and parking passes at www.thecajuncountryjam.com. Updates can also be found on the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
