Music Fest
A hip hop, country, and rock music fest will be held at North Park in Denham Springs on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Scheduled to perform are T-Bo, The Chase Tyler Band, and Downfall. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $20 each in advance. VIP tables are also available. The master of ceremonies is Billy Tharpe aka Steel Bill, a popular local artist. The singing of the national anthem will be performed by local artist Anna Grace Wallace. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.jarreauentertainment.com.
Revival
The New Beginnings Baptist Church of Walker, located at 9768 Florida Blvd., will hold a revival Jan. 16-19, 2022. Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening.
Livingston Parish Library closure
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date for the Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday: Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Drive-thru prayer line
The First Pentecostal Church of Livingston is having a drive-thru prayer line on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. Need a miracle, healing or deliverance? Bring your needs, your friend's and family's needs to us and we'll pray! The church is located at 29586 S. Frost Road in Livingston.
AARP Defensive Driving Class
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and March 9, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging, located at 949 Government Drive in Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15.00 for AARP members and $20.00 for non-members. Classes are limited to 20 people. Please call Sheri at 664-0664 or 664-9343 for further information.
Krewe of Barkus
The City of Walker will host its first Pet (canine) Parade along the walking trails of Sidney Hutchinson Park on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The parade will roll at 11 a.m. Following the parade, there will be live Zydeco music, food vendors, and activities. For registration and rules, email sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov. Registration proceeds will be donated to the Walker Animal Shelter.
Krewe of Denham Springs
The Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. The route will start at Denham Springs High School and continue straight down Range Avenue to Veterans Avenue. The theme of this year’s prade is “Roll Out the Red Carpet.” Awards will be given in the following categories: Best Parade Theme, Most Mardi Gras Spirit, Best Costumes, and Bigger is Better (10 points each.) Winners will be chosen by the Parade Staff Judges. The Krewe of Denham Springs was organized in November of 1980 to provide a family oriented, fun filled, local observance of Mardi Gras in the Denham Springs community, according to its website. Since its inception, the Krewe has become more organized, the size of the Krewe has varied as individual krewes formed, combined and disbanded through the years and the economy has turned sour. Each year, the Krewe of Denham Springs puts on a parade through downtown Denham Springs, throws a Mardi Gras ball for members and guests, and has an after party to celebrate the King and Queen after each parade. We strive to provide family fun for the community while having a good time ourselves, all in the spirit of Mardi Gras. Through 1981 to 2021, there have been up to 35 individual krewes to join the Krewe of Denham Springs.
Krewe of Tickfaw
The Krewe of Tickfaw’s Annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. The krewe is seeking sponsorships. All proceeds go to the Springfield Fire Department. Floats can be decorated with anything that shows your Louisiana pride and the strength we have shown over the past years. The 2022 Krewe of Tickfaw King and Queen are William T. Adcock “Bill” and his wife, Patty, who have been residents of the Killian and Springfield communities over the past 25 years. For more information, contact committee members for information: Renee Harrell (985) 969-1068, Christina Pierce (985) 974-4762, Kimberly Gill (504) 915-1347 or Kristin Hutchinson (985) 974-7017.
Krewe of Diversion
The Krewe of Diversion’s 27th annual boat parade will set sail at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. All proceeds raised from boat entries, donations, a silent auction, food sales and T-shirt sales will go toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, through Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer (LFACC). Registration will be at Manny’s Bar and Grill in Maurepas on Friday, Feb. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. The cost of entry is $35 per boat, and checks can be made payable to LFACC. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny’s starting at noon the day of the parade, and the live auction starts at 5:30 p.m. (or after all participating parade boats are back at Manny’s). For more information, call David or Vivian Stevens at (225) 939-2135 or (225) 324-5695.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
