Louisiana Photographic Society
Members of the Louisiana Photographic Society (LPS) will have their work on display at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for the organization's first exhibit of 2023. The exhibit opened Jan. 11 and will conclude Feb. 22. The Arts Council is open between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery is located at 133 N. Hummell Street in Denham Springs. For more information, visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.
Gumbo Cookoff
The 12th Annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cookoff will be held at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Gates open at 10 a.m. with a Patriotic Opening Ceremony starting precisely at 11 a.m. A $15 donation per person will be taken at the event entrance, with children less than 36 inches in height getting in free. All U.S. veterans, of course, with military ID will be allowed in free! Once you enter, enjoy the day, and taste the many recipes along with gumbo. All proceeds will be donated to Louisiana Honor Flight, Blue Star Moms, and Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach. Live music will be provided by Chris LeBlanc and Ampersand. To register, email patriot6065@gmail.com.
Fifth Sunday Singing
Macedonia Baptist Church, located on Highway 1036 in Holden, will host a Fifth Sunday Singing and dinner on the grounds on Sunday, Jan. 29. Sunday School will start at 10 a.m. followed by service and singing at 11 a.m. Special music will be presented by Glen and Terry King. For more information, contact the pastor, Bro. Roger Dunlap at 225-664-4448.
Kroux of Barkus
The City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department will hold its second annual Mardi Gras-themed Bark in the Park and Kroux of Barkus Pet Parade on Sat. Feb. 11. All activities will be held in Sidney Hutchinson Park. The half-mile parade will begin by the Challenger’s Field parking lot and follow the walking path in the park. The Kroux of Barkus pet parade will start at 11 a.m. This year’s parade will be led by its Grand Marshall, Bayou, owned by Chris and Holly Reed and Mike and Laurie Mason. Bayou was the No. 1 competing Giant Schnauzer throughout 2021, winning the 2021 AKC National Best of Show Champion Title. Bark in the Park will continue until 3 p.m. The activities will include live Cajun/Zydeco music with the Band Nouveaux and the Xpress Train, a Zumba demonstration, Line Dance instruction, market and food vendors, and pet-themed booths, including a professional photographer for pet portraits. All proceeds will benefit the Walker Animal Shelter. For an entry form and more information, please call 225-665-3755 or email sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov.
Krewe of Diversion
The Krewe of Diversion will hold its 28th annual Mardi Gras boat parade on Saturday, Feb. 11. The parade will begin at noon. This year’s grand marshals will be Manny and Christine Simoneaux. Registration for the parade will be at Manny’s on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The cost is $35 per boat, and checks must be made payable to LFACC (Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer). All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny’s starting at noon the day of the parade. A live auction starts at 5:30 p.m. or after all participating parade boats are back at Manny’s. All donations are appreciated. For more details, contact David or Vivian Stevens at (225) 939-2135 or (225) 324-5695.
Krewe of Tickfaw
The Krewe of Tickfaw’s Annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. The theme for this year's parade is “Louisiana Sportsman.”
Krewe of Denham Springs
The Krewe of Denham Springs will hold its annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11. Beginning at 3 p.m., the parade will travel from Denham Springs High and end at Veterans Boulevard. Anyone interested in joining the parade can contact Raymond Nichols at rjnmo56@gmail.com. Following the parade, the Krewe of Denham Springs will host a “Mardi Gras Mambo” at Train Station Park, featuring live music from Thomas Cain, the Chase Tyler Band, and Clay Cormier. Attending the after-party is free.
Comic Con
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) will host its annual Comic Con on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games, and pop culture. Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters. The annual event originally began as a kickoff to the library system’s summer reading program in 2015. The popularity of comic con led to the decision to host the program as a stand-alone event at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
Kiwanis Club’s Clay Shoot
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will host a clay shoot fundraiser on Friday, March 10. The clay shoot will be held at Riverside Sporting Clays, located at 52400 LA Highway 16 in Denham Springs. Teams can register at 8 a.m. on March 10, with a shotgun start set for 9 a.m. The cost is $600 per 4-person team. Sponsorships are also available for $300. There will be lunch and door prizes available.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
Memorial Day Music Festival
The Cajun Country Jam, which has produced concerts and events across south Louisiana for 10 years, will put on the 2023 Memorial Day Festival at North Park in Denham Springs May 27-28, 2023. The festival will be headlined by Travis Tritt (Saturday, May 27) and Scotty McCreery (May 28). Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the festival. Nationally-known performers Grammy-award winner Shenandoah and Mitchell Tenpenny are also slated to perform. Other singers include Chase Tyler, Kendall Shaffer, Nelson Blanchard, Konner James, Abby Leigh, Ben Ragsdale, Tyler Braden, Bear Baily, Clay Cormier, and Thomas Cain. Chad Brock, who has three No. 1 hits under his belt in addition to hosting a show on The Country Network, will serve as the festival’s master of ceremonies. People can purchase tickets and parking passes at www.thecajuncountryjam.com. Updates can also be found on the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
