Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick up will be held on January 6, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs (Open to all Livingston Parish residents). Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Questions: Call 225-665-1623 -This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Gospel Music
Join Host Mike Vaughn on Friday, January 6th, 2023, for a Night of Anointed Southern and Country Style Gospel Music at Good News Fellowship Church/Mike Vaughn Ministries 13101 Hwy 442 W Tickfaw, LA. Doors will open at 5:30 pm and singing will start at 6:30pm. Kicking off the program at 6:30pm will be Host, Pastor Mike Vaughn and at 7:30 pm special guests, Ron Smith & The Grace Band along with Reggie Duncan on steele. This is a free concert, a love offering will be received. Available is a concession stand with hot dogs and many southern desserts. For more information please call 985-974-0507 mvmgoodnews.com.
‘Sweet Delilah Swim Club’ auditions
Auditions for “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” will be from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Auditions will be held at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, located at 133 N. Hummell Street in Denham Springs. Callbacks will immediately follow. A read-through will be Tuesday, Jan. 24. After that, rehearsals will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, beginning Jan. 26. Performance dates are March 16-18. For more information, visit www.stpds.com.
Comic Con
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) will host its annual Comic Con on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games, and pop culture. Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters. The annual event originally began as a kickoff to the library system’s summer reading program in 2015. The popularity of comic con led to the decision to host the program as a stand-alone event at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
Memorial Day Music Festival
The Cajun Country Jam, which has produced concerts and events across south Louisiana for 10 years, will put on the 2023 Memorial Day Festival at North Park in Denham Springs May 27-28, 2023. The festival will be headlined by Travis Tritt (Saturday, May 27) and Scotty McCreery (May 28). Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the festival. Nationally-known performers Grammy-award winner Shenandoah and Mitchell Tenpenny are also slated to perform. Other singers include Chase Tyler, Kendall Shaffer, Nelson Blanchard, Konner James, Abby Leigh, Ben Ragsdale, Tyler Braden, Bear Baily, Clay Cormier, and Thomas Cain. Chad Brock, who has three No. 1 hits under his belt in addition to hosting a show on The Country Network, will serve as the festival’s master of ceremonies. People can purchase tickets and parking passes at www.thecajuncountryjam.com. Updates can also be found on the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.