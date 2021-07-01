Walker Independence Day
Live music, fun activities, and a lively fireworks display to cap off the night are all in store next weekend when the City of Walker hosts its annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 3. Festivities will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park, located at 13750 Ball Park Road. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., and visitors will be treated to activities, live music, and concessions. A fireworks show will take place at dusk. Live music will be provided by Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band, a popular country music band that performs across south Louisiana. Other performers slated for the event include Overtones music students and members of the Walker High band. The city’s new playground will be open along with the new Our Lady of the Lake Health System-sponsored exercise station. There will also be free face painting provided by Walker Baptist Church. People are urged to bring their own lawn chairs, bugspray, blankets, and sunscreen.
Livingston Independence Day
The Town of Livingston will host its annual Independence Day celebration at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Sartwell Memorial Park, located at 29405 S. Range Road in Livingston. Food, music by Bayou Honey, and games are on the schedule, with fireworks at dark. If it rains, the fireworks are still planned.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Livingston Parish Republican Women
The Livingston Parish Republican Women meet next on July 7 at 11:30 AM at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. The featured speaker will be State Representative Buddy Mincey who will update us on the accomplishments of this year’s legislative session. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend.
Commodities pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on Fri., July 9, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs. Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk
Old City Hall is hosting six presentations of “Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk” this summer. In each presentation, Grandmother Marguerite portrays life as it was in different periods of our history. The second presentation is at 10 a.m. on July 10 and is entitled “A New Dress.” Suggested ages are 8 and older. Other performances are on July 17, “19th Century Pastimes” (ages 6-12); July 24, “Civil War – Women’s Perspective” (ages 10+); and July 31, “WWII – The Home Front” (ages 10+). All performances are free to the public. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call (225) 667-7512 to make reservations and for further information. Old City Hall Museum and Tourist Center is located at 115 Mattie Street, Denham Springs, in the heart of the Antique District.
‘Guns & Smoke’ Book Signing
Independent authors Lauren Sevier and A. Smith, both natives of south Louisiana, will celebrate the release of their debut novel “Guns & Smoke” during a launch party on July 10. Sevier and Smith will sign copies of their dystopian/western romance novel at Le Chien Brewing Company, located at 101 S. Hummel Street in Denham Springs. The event, which is being hosted by Cavalier House Books, is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. The launch event will give book lovers the first volume of “The Fool's Adventure” series, in which the co-authors introduce Bonnie and Jesse; two lost souls trying to escape their demons. Their paths collide, sending them on the adventure of a lifetime. Together, they may discover that life is about more than just surviving.
Denham Springs Fine Arts Association
Members of the Denham Springs Fine Arts Association will be featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The exhibit will begin Wednesday, July 14, and end Saturday, Aug. 28. An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the downtown gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
Shrinky Dinks Art Class
Join instructor Cherie Ducote-Breaux for a fun class of Shrinky Dinks! Students ages 8 and up will have their choice of making a necklace pendant or a keychain. Class will take place at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St. Denham Springs, on Saturday July 17th from 10:30 am – 12 pm. Cost is $15 per student and all supplies are included. To reserve your spot visit www.artslivingston.org and select “Book A Class” to register. Space is limited. For more information 225-664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org.
Guys’ Night Out
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish has a great evening for a “Guy's Night Out” planned on July 27, 2021. We are teaming up with Le Chien Brewing Company to provide entertaining demonstrations for any type of interest. Event start time is 5:30 pm and will end at 8:30 p.m. This is a pre-purchase ticketed event to enter. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish or Le Chien Brewing Company. $45 Ticket purchase will include: Appetizers will be available for guests upon arrival; 2 Beer tickets will be given at arrival for 2 beers of your choice; 1 Food ticket will be given for a Fried Pie from Pie-eyed Hand Pies Food Truck. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available throughout the event. Demonstrations: 5:30 - 6 pm - The Art of Fly Tying by local Fly-Fishing Club. This group will also be demonstrating the art of fly casting in green space next to Le Chien patio; 6 - 6:30 pm - The Art of Brewing presented by Brett Dunham of Le Chien. This is a two-part demonstration; 6:30 - 7 pm - The Art of Woodcarving presented by Doug Ennis of Bayou Best Restoration & Antiques; 7 – 7:30 pm - The Art of Leather presented by Matthew Dyer of Sword Slingers Custom Holsters; 7:30 - 8 - The Art of Brewing presented by Brett Dunham of Le Chien. For more information: 225-664-1168 / info@artslivingston.org / www.artslivingston.org ACLP Office Hours: Wednesday – Friday 10 am – 12pm and Saturday 10 am – 2 pm. Check out these artists as well as The Arts Council of Livingston Parish and Le Chien Brewing Company on Facebook and Instagram.
Food Truck Festival, Fair, & Car Show
The inaugural “Food Truck Festival, Fair, & Car Show” is slated for Aug. 19-22 at North Park in Denham Springs. The fair will run all four days, with rides and food trucks galore. Innes thanked the leaders at North Park “who bent over backwards to make this happen for us.” The big day will be Saturday, Aug. 21, when visitors will be treated to a car show at 9 a.m. and live music on the big stage starting at 5 p.m. Some of the performers slated to perform are local artists The Chase Tyler Band and Ashton Gill. Other performers include Konner James and Chee-Weez. The car show is being organized by Southern Muscle Car Club, and people can register by calling Tommy Olinde at (225) 921-1782. Though admission into the festival is free, there will be costs for rides and food. People can also bring ice chests with drinks for $25 each, Innes said. To keep up with information regarding the festival, follow the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers invite all Senior Citizens ages 50 years and up to join one of our upcoming bus trips. Registration is happening now. The first trip is: The Ark Encounter, September 12-18, 2021. The second trip is: Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains, October 18-23, 2021. To see more information visit: www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930. Do not delay as bus trips fill fast.
