‘Where were you in 42’
“Where Were You in ’42,” a dinner theater production, will take place at Live Oak High July 13-16. The production is serving as a fundraiser for Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs. The show will begin at 7 p.m. July 13-15 and at 2 p.m. July 16. Doors open 30 minutes before each production. Organizers are urging people to, “Come enjoy great food, fabulous music of the ‘40s, and a play about the USO performers who risked everything to boost the morale of our troops during WWII.” Individual seats and Sponsor Tables on sale now at Ticketpeak.co/LPCC.
Kids art class
Children are invited to sign up to join instructor Cherie Ducote-Breaux for a fun class of Shrinky Dinks. During the class, which is for ages 10 and up, students will be making a pendant for a necklace. The class will take place at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish on Saturday, July 15, from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. The cost is $10 per student and all supplies are included. For more information or to register, people can visit www.artslivingston.org. People can also contact the office by calling (225) 664-1168 or emailing info@artslivingston.org.
Louisiana Master Gardener program
The Louisiana Master Gardener program, offered by the LSU AgCenter, is designed to train volunteers with a balanced, integrated, and practical course in gardening. It is a 14-week course focusing on gardening topics based on Louisiana gardening needs. It will include a balance of lectures, student presentations, and hands-on activities. The training is provided by LSU AgCenter Extension faculty and other horticulture experts. Classes will meet Wednesdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., beginning Aug. 9, at the Southeastern Livingston Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. Course fee is $190, which covers instruction books and lab supplies. More information and online registration and payment is at https://www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/courses/home/index.html. You may also pay by check; mail your check for $190 payable to the Livingston Master Gardener Association, P. O. Box 158, Livingston, La 70754. All payments must be received by July 15, 2023.
Leadership Livingston Class of 2024 applications
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for Leadership Livingston. The upcoming class will mark the 12-year anniversary of the program, which has been responsible for projects that have impacted thousands of people in the parish. Launched in 2012, Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation. The ten-month program begins with a retreat followed by monthly day-long field trips from September through May. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented. Applications for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2024 are being accepted through 4 p.m. on July 18, 2023, and can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org. People can also reach the chamber by calling (225) 665-8155 or emailing staff@livingstonparishchamber.org.
Dog Days of Summer 5K
The Denham Springs High School cross-country and track and field teams are hosting the third annual Dog Days of Summer 5K and 1-mile run on Saturday, Aug. 5. The race takes along River Road in Denham Springs. Runners will start at Kidz Korner Playground, located at 979 Government Street. Proceeds will go toward the Denham Springs High School cross country and track and field programs. The race will be officially timed and managed by Threshold Timing. There are a maximum of 300 spots available for the races. After the race drinks and food will be provided in the pavilion near the finish line. For more information or to sign up, visit the “Denham Springs HS Cross Country” Facebook page.
Election Day
Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Don't forget to bring your picture ID to the polls.
Livingston Parish Book Festival
The 8th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023. at the Main Branch in Livingston. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., is put on by the Livingston Parish Library. The book festival is traditionally the library’s biggest single-day event. More information will be released in the coming weeks and months. Applications are now open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate. Registration must be completed by Oct. 11, 2023. For more information about this year’s festival or to register, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue in Denham Springs. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
