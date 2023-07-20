Garfish Rodeo
The Louisiana Friends Against Children Cancer will host their annual garfish rodeo at Manny’s on Hwy 22 in Maurepas on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, 2023. All proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The cost to enter is $100 per boat, and only the first 50 boats will be able to register. Sign-up is Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Manny’s. Participants can only fish in waters accessible from Blind River. Gar must be fresh and edible in order to weigh-in. Turn card in on Sunday, July 23, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Manny’s (no earlier).
Live podcast at Southeastern Livingston Center
The first "Unspeakable Podcast: Live" is coming to Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023. The host taking the stage at 7 p.m. After the show, Kelly Jennings will be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures. Tickets are $40 each. Visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/index.html for ticket information.
Dog Days of Summer 5K
The Denham Springs High School cross-country and track and field teams are hosting the third annual Dog Days of Summer 5K and 1-mile run on Saturday, Aug. 5. The race takes along River Road in Denham Springs. Runners will start at Kidz Korner Playground, located at 979 Government Street. Proceeds will go toward the Denham Springs High School cross country and track and field programs. The race will be officially timed and managed by Threshold Timing. There are a maximum of 300 spots available for the races. After the race drinks and food will be provided in the pavilion near the finish line. For more information or to sign up, visit the “Denham Springs HS Cross Country” Facebook page.
Artists reception
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is currently displaying artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association for an exhibit that’ll run through the month of August. The latest exhibit ends Aug. 30. A reception will take place on Saturday, August 5, from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. Located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs, the gallery is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information on this exhibit and additional events, people can visit www.artslivingston.org. People can also contact the office by calling (225) 664-1168 or emailing info@artslivingston.org.
Walker back-to-school bash
The City of Walker will host a back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at City Hall, located at 13600 Aydell Lane. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot. During the bash, there will be a farmer's and art market, a food truck round up, a kids' talent show, games, and giveaways.
Election Day
Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Don't forget to bring your picture ID to the polls.
Livingston Parish Book Festival
The 8th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023. at the Main Branch in Livingston. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., is put on by the Livingston Parish Library. The book festival is traditionally the library’s biggest single-day event. More information will be released in the coming weeks and months. Applications are now open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate. Registration must be completed by Oct. 11, 2023. For more information about this year’s festival or to register, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue in Denham Springs. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.