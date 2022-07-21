There are many events taking place at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library for its summer reading program. For a complete schedule of events, click here.
Introduction to Stained Glass
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will hold an Introduction to Stained Glass Class with Artist Instructor Kerry Curtin. The class is for people ages 16 and up. Students will learn the process for completing a stained-glass window using the lead came technique. Practice in using stained-glass tools, glass cutting, fitting, soldering, puttying, and cleaning/finishing. Classes will be held from 6-8 p.m. on July 21 and July 28. The class will be held at South Live Oak Elementary School. There is a minimum of 8 students and maximum of 10 students. The class fee is $125. Estimated supplies cost is $75 (glass, lead came, tools… to be purchased by the student). To register, visit www.artslivingston.org under Book A Class or call 225-664-1168.
Free Yard Sale
A Free Community-Wide Yard Sale will be held Saturday, July 23, from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 13035 Arnold Road, near the Fire Station & Avants Road. All items are free. Just sharing the Love of Jesus.
Google Beginner series
The Southeastern Livingston Center will host an eight-part “Google Beginner” series over the months of July and August to help those hoping to gain a better understanding of the tech giant’s applications and services. The series of one-hour classes will begin July 25 and end Aug. 17. Classes will be led by Nikki Lavergne, a certified Google innovator, trainer, and educator who serves as assistant principal of the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center. Sessions will be held in a classroom and limited to 30 students each. Laptops will be provided. Classes will be held from 3-4 p.m. on each scheduled date, with an open lab period to follow the end of each session. Below is a schedule of the classes, as provided by the Southeastern Livingston Center. People can sign up by calling the center at (225) 665-3303. The Southeastern Livingston Center is located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker.
Livingston Young Professionals Conference
The inaugural Livingston Young Professionals Conference will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday, July 29. The event, which will be held at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs, is aimed at area-wide young professionals ages 21-40, mentors, and stakeholders for engagement with current and future leaders. The event will feature keynote speakers who plan to share their pathways to their current positions. They include Kim Sanders, CPA, MBA and managing partner of LA Champagne, one of the longest standing CPA firms in the capitol region. David Stokes, Chief of Staff for US Senator John Kennedy, and Benton Thames, former guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider and Commander for the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery will also be sharing their challenges, successes, and setbacks. For more information and to register, contact the Livingston Parish Chamber at 225-665-8155.
Backpack Giveaway
Satsuma Baptist Church will give away free backpacks with supplies from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. There will be jambalaya, a bounce house, and lots of fun! Proof of Livingston Parish residency must be provided, and a child must accompany you. Satsuma Baptist Church is located at 29880 S. Satsuma Rd, Livingston. Looking forward to seeing you!
Louisiana Natives for Your Landscape
Speaker Clark L. Robertson, an assistant county agent of horticulture, will discuss “Louisiana Natives for Your Landscape” during a program that will be held on Aug. 4 at the Southeastern Livingston Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. During the presentation, Robertson will discuss the benefits of using native plants in your landscape, what native plants are alternatives to common non-native landscape plants and where to find them, and organizations that are a good resource for further information on native plants. The program is part of the “Explore Nature” series. To register, visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3xfOhD3.
Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit
The Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit “Voices and Votes” will be at Old City Hall in Denham Springs Aug. 27 through Oct. 22. This exhibit presented by Denham Springs Main Street chronicles voting history in the U.S. and includes historical and contemporary photos, video, multimedia interactives, and historical objects such as campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material. Admission is free. Group tours can be arranged by calling Old City Hall, (225) 667-7512.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers is a senior citizen travel group, ages 50 years and up. The group is now registering for its 2022 motorcoach bus trips. The group will have multiple trips to choose from. Remaining trips for 2022 are the following: Pigeon Forge, Sept. 5-10 ($600); and Myrtle Beach, Oct. 9-15 ($730). For more information see www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Vance and Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930 or (225) 333-2790.
Lancaster Show Trip
People can register for a Lancaster Show Trip, which is scheduled for Oct. 1-8, 2022. The motorcoach will depart from Walker, Louisiana, at 8 a.m. The cost per person is $779. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Jamie at (225) 380-5040.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
