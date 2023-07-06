Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick up will be held on July 7, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Drive, Denham Springs (Open to all Livingston Parish residents). Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Anyone with questions can call (225) 665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Harvey Rabbit and Friends Show
It's summer time, and Harvey Rabbit is coming to Livingston Parish! Join Harvey and his many hilarious friends in a fun-filled, energetic show featuring ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic, comedy, and audience participation. Here is a schedule of the Harvey Rabbit performances: Albany-Springfield Branch, 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11; Main Branch, 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11; Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12; Watson Branch, 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12; and South Branch, 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13.
‘Where were you in 42’
“Where Were You in ’42,” a dinner theater production, will take place at Live Oak High July 13-16. The production is serving as a fundraiser for Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs. The show will begin at 7 p.m. July 13-15 and at 2 p.m. July 16. Doors open 30 minutes before each production. Organizers are urging people to, “Come enjoy great food, fabulous music of the ‘40s, and a play about the USO performers who risked everything to boost the morale of our troops during WWII.” Individual seats and Sponsor Tables on sale now at Ticketpeak.co/LPCC.
Leadership Livingston Class of 2024 applications
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for Leadership Livingston. The upcoming class will mark the 12-year anniversary of the program, which has been responsible for projects that have impacted thousands of people in the parish. Launched in 2012, Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation. The ten-month program begins with a retreat followed by monthly day-long field trips from September through May. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented. Applications for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2024 are being accepted through 4 p.m. on July 18, 2023, and can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org. People can also reach the chamber by calling (225) 665-8155 or emailing staff@livingstonparishchamber.org.
Dog Days of Summer 5K
The Denham Springs High School cross-country and track and field teams are hosting the third annual Dog Days of Summer 5K and 1-mile run on Saturday, Aug. 5. The race takes along River Road in Denham Springs. Runners will start at Kidz Korner Playground, located at 979 Government Street. Proceeds will go toward the Denham Springs High School cross country and track and field programs. The race will be officially timed and managed by Threshold Timing. There are a maximum of 300 spots available for the races. After the race drinks and food will be provided in the pavilion near the finish line. For more information or to sign up, visit the “Denham Springs HS Cross Country” Facebook page.
Livingston Parish Book Festival
The 8th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023. at the Main Branch in Livingston. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., is put on by the Livingston Parish Library. The book festival is traditionally the library’s biggest single-day event. More information will be released in the coming weeks and months. Applications are now open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate. Registration must be completed by Oct. 11, 2023. For more information about this year’s festival or to register, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue in Denham Springs. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
