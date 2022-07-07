There are many events taking place at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library for its summer reading program. For a complete schedule of events, click here.
Sixth Annual Acting Workshop
A workshop for young actors will be held at Wholly Grounds Coffee House from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. During the one-day workshop, children in grades 2-12 will train under Fabiola Reno, a former Livingston Parish theatre director who currently works at FOX/NBC/BRProud. Under Reno, who has led several acting camps in the past, children who have a passion for acting will get the chance to perform with other actors of all levels, prepare for an audition, and have fun creating with others! The cost for the workshop is $65 per student, and checks can be written out to Fabiola Reno or Venmo @Fabiola-Reno. All acting levels are welcome. Since spots are limited, email fabby225@gmail.com to register and include the student's name, age, your name, and telephone number/email/method of payment. Wholly Grounds Coffee House is located at 27988 Walker South Road.
Introduction to Stained Glass
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will hold an Introduction to Stained Glass Class with Artist Instructor Kerry Curtin. The class is for people ages 16 and up. Students will learn the process for completing a stained-glass window using the lead came technique. Practice in using stained-glass tools, glass cutting, fitting, soldering, puttying, and cleaning/finishing. Classes will be held from 6-8 p.m. on July 7, 14, 21, and 28. The class will be held at South Live Oak Elementary School. There is a minimum of 8 students and maximum of 10 students. The class fee is $125. Estimated supplies cost is $75 (glass, lead came, tools… to be purchased by the student). To register, visit www.artslivingston.org under Book A Class or call 225-664-1168.
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick up will be held on July 8, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs (Open to all Livingston Parish residents). Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Questions: Call 225-665-1623 -This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Council on Aging Garage Sale
The Livingston Council on Aging will host a garage sale on July 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. All donations and funds raised will go toward our “Fun Day” for the seniors. The Council on Aging Denham Springs site is located at 949 Government Drive.
Ready, Tech, Geaux!
The “Ready, Tech, Geaux! Learn to Navigate iNaturalist” program will be held on July 14 at the Southeastern Livingston Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. During the program speaker Janie Braud will teach attendees how to document the natural world right outside your door! Participants will learn how to make observations of nature using iNaturalist as well as explore features of this amazing databank of life on Earth. Participants will leave with a genuine sense of accomplishment in using technology to contribute to a global citizen science databank. Be sure to bring your mobile phone and, if possible, a charged laptop or tablet as we will examine features of the mobile app and the website. The program is part of the “Explore Nature” series. To register, visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3xfOhD3.
Leadership Livingston applications
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023. Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation. To demonstrate the necessary steps to bring a concept to realization, the program requires participants to take part in a group community project. The ten-month program begins with a retreat followed by monthly day-long field trips from September through May. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented. To date, more than 230 people have completed the program and worked on 28 projects. Applications for the program are being accepted through 4 p.m. on July 19, 2022, and can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org. People can also reach the chamber at (225) 665-8155.
Free Yard Sale
A Free Community-Wide Yard Sale will be held Saturday, July 23, from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 13035 Arnold Road, near the Fire Station & Avants Road. All items are free. Just sharing the Love of Jesus.
Louisiana Natives for Your Landscape
Speaker Clark L. Robertson, an assistant county agent of horticulture, will discuss “Louisiana Natives for Your Landscape” during a program that will be held on Aug. 4 at the Southeastern Livingston Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. During the presentation, Robertson will discuss the benefits of using native plants in your landscape, what native plants are alternatives to common non-native landscape plants and where to find them, and organizations that are a good resource for further information on native plants. The program is part of the “Explore Nature” series. To register, visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3xfOhD3.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers is a senior citizen travel group, ages 50 years and up. The group is now registering for its 2022 motorcoach bus trips. The group will have multiple trips to choose from. Remaining trips for 2022 are the following: Pigeon Forge, Sept. 5-10 ($600); and Myrtle Beach, Oct. 9-15 ($730). For more information see www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Vance and Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930 or (225) 333-2790.
Lancaster Show Trip
People can register for a Lancaster Show Trip, which is scheduled for Oct. 1-8, 2022. The motorcoach will depart from Walker, Louisiana, at 8 a.m. The cost per person is $779. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Jamie at (225) 380-5040.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.