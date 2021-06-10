Gray’s Creek Baptist Church
Gray’s Creek Baptist Church is seeking historical information about the church and its members. We are looking for documentation and photos that you would be willing to share with us. You can join us in person on June 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 21039 La. 16, Denham Springs, 70726. We will have your items scanned and returned the same day. Information can also be emailed to GCBC.history@gmail.com.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Photography Exhibit
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a Photography Exhibit for the months of May and June. Photographers will include juried photography members of the ACLP and the Parish Photography League. The exhibit began on Saturday, May 1, and will end Saturday, June 26. For more information please visit our website: www.artslivingston.org or contact us at 225-664-1168 / info@artslivingston.org.
Shana Banana
Join award-winning national children’s edu-tainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana and her two beloved dog puppets, Hal and Henson for an interactive, musical celebration of animals, great and small, past and present at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk
Old City Hall is hosting six presentations of “Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk” this summer. In each presentation, Grandmother Marguerite portrays life as it was in different periods of our history. The second presentation is at 10 a.m. on June 12 and is entitled “Colonial Louisiana”. Children are invited to step inside Madame Marguerite’s Café to hear her firsthand account of Louisiana’s road to statehood from colonial French and Spanish rule and the Louisiana Purchase to American statehood in 1812. Children will handle artifacts, historic maps, and documents, and will role play early voting practices. Suggested ages are 8 and older. Other performances are on July 10, “A New Dress” (ages 8+); July 17, “19th Century Pastimes” (ages 6-12); July 24, “Civil War – Women’s Perspective” (ages 10+); and July 31, “WWII – The Home Front (ages 10+)”. All performances are free to the public. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call (225) 667-7512 to make reservations and for further information. Old City Hall Museum and Tourist Center is located at 115 Mattie Street, Denham Springs, in the heart of the Antique District.
Summer Theater Camp
Registration for a summer camp for children who want to work on their stage presence has officially opened up. The Fifth Annual Summer Theater Camp will be held June 21-25 at Wholly Grounds Coffee House in Walker. During the five-day camp, children in grades 2-12 will work on their acting chops under theatre teacher Fabiola Reno, who has led several theater camps in the past. Under Reno, students will be introduced to the basics of theater, character development with various scripts and skits, improvisation, set creation, costumes, and more. All levels of acting are welcome, Reno said. Summer camp classes will be held from 9 a.m. until noon June 21-24. The camp will conclude with a showcase on Friday, June 25, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Actors are encouraged to arrive between 5:45-6 p.m. in costume or chosen character attire. The cost for the camp is $135 per student (materials included), and sibling discounts are available ($120 per sibling). Those interested are encouraged to email Reno at fabby225@gmail.com to register, pay, and save a spot. People can also pay via Venmo (@Fabiola-Reno) or PayPal (search Fabiola Reno or her email, fabby225@gmail.com). Wholly Grounds Coffee House is located at 27988 Walker South Road.
Summer Art Classes
Instructor Kerry Curtin is hosting his children’s Summer 2021 drawing and painting art class for grades 2-6 at South Live Oak Elementary School. The class will take place on four consecutive evenings, June 28 - July 1, from 6-7:30 p.m. Fee is $45 per session for non-members ($40 for Arts Council of Livingston Parish members). Students will focus on the elements of art and the principles of design as they create drawings and paintings using images of summer as subject-matter. Exercises using pencil, charcoal, pastels, and watercolor will be completed during the sessions. Students should bring regular No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16”X 20” (optional). The classes are sponsored by the ACLP. Make payment to ACLP at the first class meeting for each session. For more information or to enroll, call (225) 954-2700. Make payment online to www.artslivingston.org or at the first class meeting.
Louisiana Watercolor Society
Oak Knoll Country Club in Hammond will host a month-long member watercolor art exhibit sponsored by the Louisiana Watercolor Society. From June 1 – 29, the show will be open to the public, with an open reception at Oak Knoll on Sunday, June, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to Installation Chair, Jan Wilken, Harahan, Oak Knoll’s large dining room provides an excellent display space for art. After several quarterly luncheon meetings of the LWS board of directors at Oak Knoll, she credited major renovations of the club as well as the excellent natural and gallery lighting that is available in the exhibit area. “Oak Knoll is a gem that was just waiting for us to discover it!” Wilken said. “It is the perfect choice for the June member show, which we added to LWS’ roster of events.” The Louisiana Watercolor Society also plans to offer workshops and classes at Oak Knoll in the future. Wilken said that members will share the opportunity of exhibits, art classes and workshops since Hammond is convenient for many members and art collectors in southeast Louisiana, particularly New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas. Chosen as judge for the show is artist Pio Lyons, retired architect of the New Orleans firm Lyons & Hudson Architects, Ltd. Lyons, originally self-taught in watercolor painting, has been accepted in numerous state and national art exhibits, earning the distinction Watercolor Master. He is also a signature member of the Louisiana Watercolor Society, Watercolor Society of Alabama and Southern Watercolor Society. His paintings have been selected for exhibit in 35 national/international shows. Margaret Hawkins, Ponchatoula, is co-chair for the event. The Louisiana Watercolor Society’s membership includes over 500 state, national and international artists. For a show prospectus or to apply for membership in LWS, access the website louisianawatercolorsociety.org.
Dinosaur Experience
Louisiana’s only dinosaur show that comes to you! Dinosaurs may be a little intimidating at first, but rest assured “Nash” and his trainer will soon have the family laughing as they put on an amazing and informative show. Multiple performances will be hosted every half hour at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on June 29. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Commodities pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on Fri., July 9, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs. Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
‘Guns & Smoke’ Book Signing
Independent authors Lauren Sevier and A. Smith, both natives of south Louisiana, will celebrate the release of their debut novel “Guns & Smoke” during a launch party on Thursday, June 10. Sevier and Smith will sign copies of their dystopian/western romance novel at Le Chien Brewing Company, located at 101 S. Hummel Street in Denham Springs. The event, which is being hosted by Cavalier House Books, is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. The launch event will give book lovers the first volume of “The Fool's Adventure” series, in which the co-authors introduce Bonnie and Jesse; two lost souls trying to escape their demons. Their paths collide, sending them on the adventure of a lifetime. Together, they may discover that life is about more than just surviving.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers invite all Senior Citizens ages 50 years and up to join one of our upcoming bus trips. Registration is happening now. The first trip is: The Ark Encounter, September 12-18, 2021. The second trip is: Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains, October 18-23, 2021. To see more information visit: www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930. Do not delay as bus trips fill fast.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
