There are many events taking place at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library for its summer reading program. For a complete schedule of events, click here.
Bats around the World
Speaker Nikki Anderson will discuss an introduction to bats around the world on June 23 at the Southeastern Livingston Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. During the program, a special emphasis will be placed on the 12 bats species found in Louisiana. Information provided will include identification methods. Current research conducted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be covered briefly. The program is part of the “Explore Nature” series. To register, visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3xfOhD3.
Community Music School
The Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School is hosting a series of summer programs for young musicians. The 2022 summer programs include a middle school band camp, a chamber music workshop, and seven weeks of individual lessons, said Community Music School Director Jivka Duke. Summer camps provide a way for school-aged musicians to get a glimpse of Southeastern’s wonderful college music programs. The camps are filled with fun and friendships, while they significantly enhance the participants’ instrumental skills and musicianship. The middle school band camp is scheduled June 20-24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, with a concert at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24. Lunch is provided Monday through Thursday. Tuition for the camp, scheduled in Pottle Music Building on Southeastern’s campus, is $250. Registration is open until the first day of camp; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after May 20. Coordinated by Robert Schwartz, the camp is open to students in fifth through ninth grades during the 2021-22 school year, although high school students are also welcome to attend. Camp activities include concert band, private lessons and masterclasses, jazz combos, lessons in improvisation and theory classes. The chamber music workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., July 25-29, with a concert at 11:30 a.m. on July 29. Tuition cost for the workshop is $170. Registration is open until the first day of the workshop; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after June 20. The CMS will also offer private instrumental and vocal lessons from June 6 to July 21. Lessons are scheduled according to the instructors’ availability and with consideration of the students’ family vacations. Individual lesson fees vary according to the instructor’s qualifications. For more information on any of these programs, go to www.southeastern.edu/cms or call 985-549-5502.
Introduction to Stained Glass
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will hold an Introduction to Stained Glass Class with Artist Instructor Kerry Curtin. The class is for people ages 16 and up. Students will learn the process for completing a stained-glass window using the lead came technique. Practice in using stained-glass tools, glass cutting, fitting, soldering, puttying, and cleaning/finishing. The first class will be held on June 23, 2022, at 6-7 p.m. (instructor lecture going over materials and supplies). Students will be given information on where to purchase glass and other supplies needed to start production at the next class meeting. Other classes will be held from 6-8 p.m. on July 7, 14, 21, and 28. The class will be held at South Live Oak Elementary School. There is a minimum of 8 students and maximum of 10 students. The class fee is $125. Estimated supplies cost is $75 (glass, lead came, tools… to be purchased by the student). To register, visit www.artslivingston.org under Book A Class or call 225-664-1168.
Garden Tour for Mighty Moms
A tour of the gardens of Charbel and Ruth Harb hosted by The Market at the Oasis, The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America, South Louisiana Tropical Perennial Group, and the Red Stick Hibiscus Association will be held from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. The tour will be held at 841 Pastureview Drive in Oak Hills in Baton Rouge. There will be free admission with donation of the following: Peanut butter, Jelly, Tuna, Ravioli/Spaghetti O's, and/or Vienna Sausage. The program is being held to support Mighty Moms, a non-profit organization fighting childhood hunger in Livingston Parish one full tummy at a time! More information about the organization can be found at MightyMomsGo.org.
Gray’s Creek Baptist Church Anniversary
On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Gray’s Creek Baptist Church will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary. Morning worship will begin at 10:00 a.m. with former staff member Rev. Tim Buford preaching and Greg Sullivan leading music. Lunch will be served following the worship service. The Anniversary Celebration Service will be conducted by current pastor Rev. David Brown and former pastor Rev. Carl Sullivan, beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. During the Celebration Service, we will review the history of the church and recognize former staff and members. The church’s History Committee will have historical memorabilia on display. Everyone is invited to come renew acquaintances and visit with “long, lost” friends while celebrating the church’s milestone anniversary! Gray’s Creek Baptist Church is located at 21039 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA.
Children’s Summer Art Classes
Children’s Summer Art Classes under instructor Kerry Curtin will take place June 27-30. The classes will be held at South Live Oak Elementary and are for students in grades 2-6. The session fee is $45 or $40 for ACLP members. Students will focus on the elements of art and the principles of design as they create drawings and paintings using images of summer as subject-matter. Exercises using pencil, charcoal, pastels, and watercolor will be completed during the sessions. Students should bring regular No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16”X 20” (optional). People can make a payment online to ACLP or at the first class meeting. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org under Book A Class or call 225-664-1168.
Celebration in the Park & Fireworks
The City of Walker and its Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a family friendly, fun-filled day at Sidney Hutchinson Park from 3-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. There will be a Farmer's Market, Food Trucks, Live Music by the Boxwine Band, and free children's games! The day will end with a fireworks show choreographed to music. Complimentary transportation will be provided throughout the day from Walker High School to the Park.
Ready, Tech, Geaux!
The “Ready, Tech, Geaux! Learn to Navigate iNaturalist” program will be held on July 14 at the Southeastern Livingston Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. During the program speaker Janie Braud will teach attendees how to document the natural world right outside your door! Participants will learn how to make observations of nature using iNaturalist as well as explore features of this amazing databank of life on Earth. Participants will leave with a genuine sense of accomplishment in using technology to contribute to a global citizen science databank. Be sure to bring your mobile phone and, if possible, a charged laptop or tablet as we will examine features of the mobile app and the website. The program is part of the “Explore Nature” series. To register, visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3xfOhD3.
Leadership Livingston applications
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023. Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation. To demonstrate the necessary steps to bring a concept to realization, the program requires participants to take part in a group community project. The ten-month program begins with a retreat followed by monthly day-long field trips from September through May. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented. To date, more than 230 people have completed the program and worked on 28 projects. Applications for the program are being accepted through 4 p.m. on July 19, 2022, and can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org. People can also reach the chamber at (225) 665-8155.
Louisiana Natives for Your Landscape
Speaker Clark L. Robertson, an assistant county agent of horticulture, will discuss “Louisiana Natives for Your Landscape” during a program that will be held on Aug. 4 at the Southeastern Livingston Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. During the presentation, Robertson will discuss the benefits of using native plants in your landscape, what native plants are alternatives to common non-native landscape plants and where to find them, and organizations that are a good resource for further information on native plants. The program is part of the “Explore Nature” series. To register, visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3xfOhD3.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers is a senior citizen travel group, ages 50 years and up. The group is now registering for its 2022 motorcoach bus trips. The group will have multiple trips to choose from. Remaining trips for 2022 are the following: Pigeon Forge, Sept. 5-10 ($600); and Myrtle Beach, Oct. 9-15 ($730). For more information see www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Vance and Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930 or (225) 333-2790.
Lancaster Show Trip
People can register for a Lancaster Show Trip, which is scheduled for Oct. 1-8, 2022. The motorcoach will depart from Walker, Louisiana, at 8 a.m. The cost per person is $779. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Jamie at (225) 380-5040.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
