Spring Marketplace
Visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish downtown gallery as it hosts its annual Spring Marketplace, featuring a wide variety of artistic creations for shoppers. The art inspired works for sale include various mediums such as oil and acrylic paintings, framed photographs, handmade jewelry, and hand thrown pottery. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. The Spring Marketplace is scheduled to run through June 28.
Denham Springs Food Truck Fiesta
Denham Springs Main Street will be hosting Denham Springs’ Second Food Truck Fiesta on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The event will be held on Mattie Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information or an entry form, go to www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Vacation Bible School
Historic Macedonia Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School June 26-30 nightly from 5:30-8 p.m. Classes for preschool thru 6th grade. Church is located at 34685 Hwy. 1036 in Holden. For more information, contact Georgie Harris at (225) 921-2663.
Celebration in the Park & Fireworks
The City of Walker and its Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Celebration in the Park & Fireworks in honor of Independence Day. The family friendly, fun-filled event will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. There will be a farmer's market, food trucks, live music by the I-10 Bound Band and DJ KJack, a corn hole tournament, a BBQ cookoff, a pie bake off, lots of games and inflatables, and a Children's Village sponsored by local churches. The day will end with a fireworks show choreographed to music.
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick up will be held on July 7, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Drive, Denham Springs (Open to all Livingston Parish residents). Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Anyone with questions can call (225) 665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
