Blessing of the Jeeps, Benefit Jambalaya Cookoff
The City of Walker Parks and Recreation & Community Outreach Department is announcing its Blessing of Jeeps and Jeep Show in conjunction with its monthly farmer’s market on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Sidney Hutchinson Park. Activities included will be live music by Louisiana Music Hall of Fame recipient, Ernest Scott and the Funk Children, music with DJ KJack, children’s village sponsored by the Walker High Beta Club, and a benefit Jambalaya Cookoff. All activities will be located by the park’s fishing pond (20255 Corbin Ave) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Categories for the Jeep Show include Most Extreme, Best Themed, Best Classic, People’s Choice, and Kid’s Choice. For an entry form or more information, please email parksandrecinfo@walker-la.gov. Jeep Entries will also be accepted on the day of the event. For Jambalaya cook off information call: 225.328.8152 or email: swampdonkeys225@gmail.com. The proceeds will benefit the City of Walker’s FRIENDS Club, a social club for the special needs population. The event is sponsored in part by Livingston Tourism.
Spring Marketplace
Visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish downtown gallery as it hosts its annual Spring Marketplace, featuring a wide variety of artistic creations for shoppers. The art inspired works for sale include various mediums such as oil and acrylic paintings, framed photographs, handmade jewelry, and hand thrown pottery. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. The Spring Marketplace is scheduled to run through June 28.
Children's drama camp
A children's drama camp will be held June 12-16, 2023, at Luke 10:27, located at 536 Centerville Street in Denham Springs. The classes will be held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The camp will conclude with a performance at 7 p.m. on June 16. The cost for the class is $125, and the class is open to children in grades 4-9. Dinah Toups will lead the workshop. A meet and greet will be held on June 11 from 3:30-5:30 p.m at 423 Brenda Drive. To register for the camp, visit www.stpds.com.
Denham Springs Food Truck Fiesta
Denham Springs Main Street will be hosting Denham Springs’ Second Food Truck Fiesta on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The event will be held on Mattie Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information or an entry form, go to www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
