“Soup and Scripture” Sunday services
Hope Center Church, located at 30167 Stump Street, will hold “Soup and Scripture” Sunday services at 6 p.m. To RSVP, please contact (225) 380-5040.
Donna Everhart author visit
Cavalier House Books, in partnership with the Livingston Parish Library, will sponsor an author talk with Donna Everhart, who will discuss her newest book “The Saints of Swallow Hill,” at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. We will have copies available for purchase and this is definitely one you will want for your collection! Donna Everhart is the USA Today bestselling author of Southern fiction with authenticity and grit, including the Southeastern Library Association Award-winning “The Road to Bittersweet” and her fifth novel, “The Saints of Swallow Hill,” which was released in February 2022. Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, she now lives with her husband in a small town in the Sandhills region, and is most likely working on her next novel. She is a member of the Weymouth Center, North Carolina Writers’ Network, and Women’s Fiction Writers Association.
Spring Market Event in the Park
Sidney Hutchinson Park will host a farmers market, food trucks and kite-flying event on Saturday, March 12. A kite will be given to the first 50 children. The pond was recently stocked with fish, giving people another activity to partake in.
LPLTC Car Show
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center will hold its annual Car Show from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. The car show will be held at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. Spectator parking will be at Northshore Community College, located at 11640 Burgess Avenue in Walker. Along with a car show, activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, $5 jambalaya, popcorn, face painting, pickles and “Pop-cycles.” There is a $25 fee for those who wish to showcase a vehicle, and registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes jambalaya. Visit carshowpro.com to preregister.
St. Joseph’s Altar
St. Joseph’s Altar at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs will once soon be open to the public for the first time since 2020. The tribute to St. Joseph will be held March 18-19, 2022. Festivities will begin on Friday, March 18, with the St. Joseph’s Mass celebration at 6 p.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. St. Joseph’s feast day will be held on Saturday, March 19. The program will start with the traditional ritual of “feeding the saints” at 11 a.m., followed by the meal between 1-3 p.m.
Paper Bead Making Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish and the Livingston Parish Library are sponsoring a free paper bead making class. The classes will be taught by the ACLP 2020 Artist of the Year, Cherie Ducote-Breaux. Everyone will leave with enough finished beads to make a piece of jewelry. The classes are part of the adult learning classes featured at the Livingston Parish Public Libraries. Please contact your local library to reserve your space. Space is limited. The number for the main library is (225) 686-4100. The classes are scheduled as followed: Watson Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 15; Main Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 24; Albany-Springfield Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 29; Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 2 p.m. on April 5. A makeup class will be held at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s gallery at 1 p.m. on April 10.
Friends of the LSU Libraries Book Bazaar
The Friends of the LSU Libraries Book Bazaar will be held Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20. More than 65,000 books of every genre will be offered. Particularly noteworthy are rare and collectible books, art and architecture, military history and Civil War, Louisiana, and the South. You’ll also find an amazing collection of vintage books—some dating back to the 1800s. There is a huge selection of cookbooks, including many of our regional favorites. Hundreds of vinyl record albums will also be available! Tables are refreshed constantly throughout the four days of the sale. The more often you come, the more you will find! Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. On Sunday all books on tables (except select rare and collectible ones) will be half-price! Another Sunday-only special will be the grab-bag like “Buy the Box” for only $5.00. You’ll find these unopened boxes lined along the Coliseum’s walls. Hidden treasures for pennies! They cannot be held or reserved. The event will take place at the John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum on the LSU campus. Free parking is available in the lot off East Parker Boulevard. Friends of the LSU Libraries was formed in 1962 to provide financial support to the LSU library system. All proceeds from the Book Bazaar go into an endowment for the LSU Libraries’ Special Collections.
Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp Benefit
The Seventh Annual Benefit for the Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp (for special needs youth of Louisiana) will be held March 26 in the parking lot in front of Drew and Willie’s, located at 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, LA, 70706. A Pastalaya Cook-Off, Scavenger Dice Run, Jeep Flex Completion and Show and Shine, Cornhole Tournament, Pool Tournament, Auction and more will take place. On stage Danielle Hunt with PartyTyme Productions, Bad Habit and Titanium Rain will perform (no cover charge). Pastalaya plates and boiled crawfish available. For more information contact Nancey (225) 268-5037.
Hall of Fame nominations
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are pleased to announce the nomination window for the next class of inductees. Nominations for the Class of 2022 will be accepted from Feb. 1 through March 31. The induction banquet for the Class of 2022 will be held on Sept. 8 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will also be presented at halftime of the DSHS-Glen Oaks football game on Sept. 9 in Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick up will be held on April 8, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs (Open to all Livingston Parish residents). Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Questions: Call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Spring Fest
Spring Fest, an annual day-long shopping festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, will make its return on Saturday, April 30. The family-friendly festival will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the historic Denham Springs Antique Village. It will feature more than 160 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, food, entertainment, and more, according to the announcement. Spring Fest is one of two large-scale events held in the Antique Village each year, along with Fall Fest in the first weekend of October. During Spring Fest, people of all ages will be able to check out games, food booths, entertainment, and businesses in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities. Vendors typically set up shop on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The festival features a wide range of local and regional artists and craftsmen offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers is a senior citizen travel group, ages 50 years and up. The group is now registering for their 2022 trips. The group will have four trips to choose from. A $75 deposit per trip will hold your spot on the tour bus. Covid shots are required. Seniors may choose one or more of our trips. Trips for 2022 are the following: The Ark, May 1-7; Mount Rushmore June 24-July 4; Pigeon Forge, Sept. 5-10; and Myrtle Beach, Oct. 9-15. For more information see www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Vance and Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930 or (225) 333-2790.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.