Production of ‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’
The Spotlight Theater Players will present “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy, during a three-day run March 16-18, 2023. The show is directed by Christine Norred Brignac and follows the story of five Southern women whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team. The women set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the “Sweet Delilah,” on North Carolina's outer banks. As their lives unfold and the years pass, these women increasingly rely on one another, through advice and raucous repartee, to get through the challenges (men, sex, marriage, parenting, divorce, aging) that life flings at them. And when fate throws a wrench into one of their lives in the second act, these friends, proving the enduring power of rally round their own with the strength and love that takes this comedy in a poignant and surprising direction. The production will take place at Wholly Ground Church, Rental Venue, & Coffee Shop, located at 27988 Walker S. Road in Walker. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by visiting the “Spotlight Theater Players” page on Facebook.
Hungarian Heritage Day
Hungarian Heritage Day, a fun-filled day celebrating Hungarian culture, will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023. The event will be held from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Albany Hungarian Presbyterian Church, located at 30795 Hungarian Presbyterian Church Road. The event is free to attend. During the program, there will be vendor booths, a goulash cook-off, snowballs, Hungarian dancing and entertainment, church tours, face painting, and a bounce house. The Hungarian museum will be doing tours all day free of charge. Kolbasz (Hungarian sausage) po-boys, hamburgers, French fries, and drinks will be for sale. Goulash judging starts at 1 p.m.. there will also be live music, activities for children, and Hungarian dancers performing throughout the day.
St. Patrick’s Day parade
Denham Springs Main Street will host its inaugural St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 18, beginning at 5 p.m. The parade will begin at Denham Springs High School and end on S. Range Avenue at Veterans Boulevard. Throws may consist of beads, cabbage, carrots, stuffed animals, toys, potatoes, cups, and onions.
Brice Harris Memorial Golf Tournament
The 8th Annual Brice Harris Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Monday, March 23, at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Brice Harris Memorial Endowment Fund, which began in 2013 in memory of Brice Harris, who died in a one-car accident on his way to school the morning of Dec. 10, 2012. Check-in for this year’s tournament starts at 11 a.m., with tee-off at 1 p.m. The cost is $390 per three-man team, which includes entry into “Red Blast” and one mulligan per player. The first 30 team entries will be accepted, and there will be prizes for the top five teams as well as numerous door prizes. Lunch will be served before the tournament starts. To register, contact Stephen Taylor at (225) 931-7523 or Shelly Taylor at (225) 369-1940.
Benefit for Special Needs Youth
The 8th Annual Benefit for the Louisiana Lions Children's Camp will be held March 25, 2023, on the large lot next to Little Johnny’s, located at 20300 Walker South (Hwy. 447). This event enables special needs youth to attend a week long camp free of charge. You may go to lionscamp.org and see our camp and some of the children we serve. There will be a pastalaya cook-off, poker run, live auction, big ticket raffle, 50/50, boiled crawfish and pastalaya plates available, DJ Daielle Hunt with Party Tyme Productions, zydeco music, free face painting and much more. Bring your lawn chairs and have fun with us while we help these kids. For more information text (225) 268-5037 or (225) 276-6575.
VFW Travelers San Antonio trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to join us on a motorcoach trip to San Antonio, Texas. The trip is April 3-7, 2023. The all-inclusive price is $540. Pick-up locations are Denham Springs and Lafayette, La. For more information Call Debbie Sutton at (225) 665-2930 or visit www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers.
Spring Fest
Spring Fest, an annual day-long shopping festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, will make its return on Saturday, April 29. The family-friendly festival will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the historic Denham Springs Antique Village. It will feature more than 160 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, food, entertainment, and more, according to the announcement. Spring Fest is one of two large-scale events held in the Antique Village each year, along with Fall Fest in the first weekend of October. During Spring Fest, people of all ages will be able to check out games, food booths, entertainment, and businesses in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities. Vendors typically set up shop on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The festival features a wide range of local and regional artists and craftsmen offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
LPPS Steam Expo
Livingston Parish Public Schools will host the Third Annual STEAM Expo on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotics Center, located at 1129 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. The expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With a focus on learning in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art, and math, the STEAM Expo is a free community event that will provide engaging displays and activities to increase student and parent awareness and interest in the various STEAM academic fields and careers.
Explore Nature event
The Purple Martin Conservation Initiative (PMCI) is happy to announce the Explore Nature event is on the calendar to take place the morning of Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the walking trail at North Park in Denham Springs. This will be the fourth year hosting the event, and it's shaping up to be the best year yet. Numerous non-profits from around the state are interested and volunteering their time to bring information to the Livingston Parish community about our natural environment. To view a list of participants, please visit our webpage at: https://pmcila.org/explore-nature. The event will kick off with a bird walk at 8:30 a.m. There will be live animals on display, activities, face painting and much more. The event highlights PMCI's largest Purple Martin colony and we will take a few groups to peek inside a bird nest throughout the morning. Please check our website and Facebook page for updates. We are currently looking for sponsors to help with our efforts. This event is self-funded and support from the local businesses would be greatly appreciated. To learn more how you can support PMCI, please contact Krista Adams at louisianapurplemartins@gmail.com or 225-931-4177.
Memorial Day Music Festival
The Cajun Country Jam, which has produced concerts and events across south Louisiana for 10 years, will put on the 2023 Memorial Day Festival at North Park in Denham Springs May 27-28, 2023. The festival will be headlined by Travis Tritt (Saturday, May 27) and Scotty McCreery (May 28). Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the festival. Nationally-known performers Grammy-award winner Shenandoah and Mitchell Tenpenny are also slated to perform. Other singers include Chase Tyler, Kendall Shaffer, Nelson Blanchard, Konner James, Abby Leigh, Ben Ragsdale, Tyler Braden, Bear Baily, Clay Cormier, and Thomas Cain. Chad Brock, who has three No. 1 hits under his belt in addition to hosting a show on The Country Network, will serve as the festival’s master of ceremonies. People can purchase tickets and parking passes at www.thecajuncountryjam.com. Updates can also be found on the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
