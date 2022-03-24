“Soup and Scripture” Sunday services
Hope Center Church, located at 30167 Stump Street, will hold “Soup and Scripture” Sunday services at 6 p.m. To RSVP, please contact (225) 380-5040.
Election Saturday
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. In Livingston Parish, voters will decide on the 10-year renewal of a 5-mill property tax that has been on the books since 1952. Voters in French Settlement will decide between Brandt Moran and Darryl Murphy for aldermen.
Paper Bead Making Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish and the Livingston Parish Library are sponsoring a free paper bead making class. The classes will be taught by the ACLP 2020 Artist of the Year, Cherie Ducote-Breaux. Everyone will leave with enough finished beads to make a piece of jewelry. The classes are part of the adult learning classes featured at the Livingston Parish Public Libraries. Please contact your local library to reserve your space. Space is limited. The number for the main library is (225) 686-4100. The classes are scheduled as follows: Main Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 24; Albany-Springfield Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 29; Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 2 p.m. on April 5. A makeup class will be held at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s gallery at 1 p.m. on April 10.
Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp Benefit
The Seventh Annual Benefit for the Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp (for special needs youth of Louisiana) will be held March 26 in the parking lot in front of Drew and Willie’s, located at 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, LA, 70706. A Pastalaya Cook-Off, Scavenger Dice Run, Jeep Flex Completion and Show and Shine, Cornhole Tournament, Pool Tournament, Auction and more will take place. On stage Danielle Hunt with PartyTyme Productions, Bad Habit and Titanium Rain will perform (no cover charge). Pastalaya plates and boiled crawfish available. For more information contact Nancey (225) 268-5037.
Bobby Horton performance
Acclaimed music historian Bobby Horton is set to visit Livingston Parish Library for a musical performance on Tuesday, March 29. The event will take place at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch beginning at 6:30 p.m. Combining his love of history and music, Horton is widely recognized as one of the country’s leading authorities on Civil War music. During his performance, titled Songs and Stories of the Civil War, Horton will use period musical instruments to explore one of the most turbulent times in our nation’s history. Patrons interested in attending this free event should register by visiting the Library’s website at www.mylpl.info or contacting the Library via telephone at 225-686-4100. A member of the Library staff will be able to assist and provide more details about the event.
Hall of Fame nominations
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are pleased to announce the nomination window for the next class of inductees. Nominations for the Class of 2022 will be accepted from Feb. 1 through March 31. The induction banquet for the Class of 2022 will be held on Sept. 8 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will also be presented at halftime of the DSHS-Glen Oaks football game on Sept. 9 in Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Republican Women
The Livingston Parish Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 6, at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square in Denham Springs, at 11 a.m. Mr. David Stokes, Chief of Staff for Senator John Kennedy, will be the featured speaker. David earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from Louisiana College in Pineville, and holds a Master’s degree in the same with a focus on Public Policy Analysis from LSU. During his academic career he served as an intern to President George W. Bush and was awarded the David B. Johnson Award as his Master’s program’s top graduate student. He is a native of Hineston in Rapides Parish, is married and the father of four sons. His spare time is filled with his family and coaching his sons’ soccer and baseball teams as well as being very active in his church in Baton Rouge.
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick up will be held on April 8, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs (Open to all Livingston Parish residents). Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Questions: Call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Spring Fest
Spring Fest, an annual day-long shopping festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, will make its return on Saturday, April 30. The family-friendly festival will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the historic Denham Springs Antique Village. It will feature more than 160 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, food, entertainment, and more, according to the announcement. Spring Fest is one of two large-scale events held in the Antique Village each year, along with Fall Fest in the first weekend of October. During Spring Fest, people of all ages will be able to check out games, food booths, entertainment, and businesses in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities. Vendors typically set up shop on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The festival features a wide range of local and regional artists and craftsmen offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
Explore Nature 2022
The Explore Nature event will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2021, at North Park, located on the corner of Lockhart and Eden Church Road in Denham Springs.This family-friendly educational event will run from 9 a.m. - noon and will be located in the middle of the park next to the walking trail. Admission is free. Explore Nature is an outdoor educational event that is sure to be fun for everyone. Various nature and gardening groups will be on hand to provide information promoting the joy of activities centered around nature. Children’s activities and face painting will make this event fun for all ages. Visitors are invited to join Katie Percy, Avian Biologist, on this morning for a bird walk around North Park. Learn some birdwatching basics or practice your birding field skills. Meet at 8:30 a.m. by the covered pavilion at the walking trail. All ages welcome. Upon arrival, children should stop at the Bookmobile to pick up a scavenger hunt paper because those that visit all the booths will receive a special surprise. The following groups will also be participating: Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, LSU Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana, Capital Area Beekeepers Association, Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary, Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts (L.A.R.E.), Nature to Geaux, Livingston Parish Master Gardener, Livingston Parish Library, Live Oak High School Environmental Club, and Katie Percy, Avian Biologist.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers is a senior citizen travel group, ages 50 years and up. The group is now registering for their 2022 trips. The group will have four trips to choose from. A $75 deposit per trip will hold your spot on the tour bus. Covid shots are required. Seniors may choose one or more of our trips. Trips for 2022 are the following: The Ark, May 1-7; Mount Rushmore June 24-July 4; Pigeon Forge, Sept. 5-10; and Myrtle Beach, Oct. 9-15. For more information see www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Vance and Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930 or (225) 333-2790.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.