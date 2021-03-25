Jambalaya Benefit
A jambalaya benefit will be held at First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs on Saturday, March 27. It will begin at 11:30 a.m. and run until everything is sold out. Proceeds will go toward Genevieve Howard, who is in the midst of an uphill battle with COVID-19. Plates are $10 each and include jambalaya, white beans, and a roll. Baked sweets will be sold separately. First Pentecostal Church is located at 1020 S. Range Avenue.
Denham Springs Fair
The Fifth Annual Denham Springs Fair is scheduled to run April 1-4 at South Park. Last year’s fair was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Located two miles south of I-12 at 7510 Vincent Road, the fair is presented by Jarreau Entertainment. Visitors will be treated to live music by Bag of Donuts and Last Call. There will also be free photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.
Tax Assistance
Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Internal Revenue Service, this event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 1. The event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2020. Bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, a photo ID, and information for deductions and credits along with a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 for details or register online at the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) website.
Comedy and Southern Gospel Music
Join Host Mike Vaughn on Friday, April 2, 2021, for a night of Comedy and Southern Gospel Music at Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, located at 13101 Hwy. 442 W Tickfaw, LA. Special guest Dale Adams starts off the program at 6:30 p.m., Pastor Mike Vaughn at 7 p.m.,and our special guests from Cleveland, TN, Randy and Sherry Miller at 8 p.m. This is a free concert, though a love offering will be received. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and singing will start at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand will be open with plate lunches along with hot dogs and nachos. For further information: Barbara Vaughn 985-974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight-off-the-farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, starting April 3, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon and every Saturday thereafter. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Earth Day Art Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting children to an Earth Day-inspired art class. The class will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3. Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery. This kids project will focus on shapes, composition, complementary colors, and endangered animals. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited due to social distancing! The class is for kids 6 years and up, and there is a $10 class fee. Masks are required. For more information visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call 225-664-1168 to sign up. The deadline to register is March 30.
Easter Sunrise Service
The Kiwanis clubs from Denham Springs and West Livingston will sponsor their annual Easter Sunrise Service at Train Station Park in downtown Denham Springs beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Guest speaker will be Rev. Willis Easley of Christ’s Community Church. Worship leader Daniel Warren of New Covenant Baptist Church will lead worship. An offering will be taken for Mighty Moms. the community is invited to attend. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to nearby New Covenant Baptist Church.
St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021. The pick-up will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Drive in Denham Springs. Those coming to the pick-up must bring a picture ID. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston Parish residence, and proof of income. For more information, call (225) 665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Organized many years ago, the local chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to helping the less fortunate in the church and in Livingston Parish.
