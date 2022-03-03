“Soup and Scripture” Sunday services
Hope Center Church, located at 30167 Stump Street, will hold “Soup and Scripture” Sunday services at 6 p.m. To RSVP, please contact (225) 380-5040.
Drawing and Painting Workshop
Children are invited to a Tiger Drawing and Painting Workshop hosted by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery. The class will be held March 5 from 10-11 a.m. Kids will learn basic drawing and painting techniques using oil pastels to draw a tiger and watercolors to paint a background. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited due to social distancing! There is a $10 class fee. For more information, visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call 225-664-1168 to sign up. The deadline to register is March 3.
Livingston Parish Republican Women Clay Shoot
The annual Livingston Parish Republican Women’s Clay Shoot is Friday, March 4, at Riverside Sporting Clays, located at 52400 Hwy. 16 behind Lucky Magnolia Truck Stop & Casino. The entry fee is $600 per team of four shooters. The entry fee of $600.00 per team also puts your team in the running for a 1st place cash prize. A delicious lunch will be prepared by the Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor and tickets can be purchased that will also enter you in drawings for terrific door prizes. If you prefer, an opportunity to advertise your business is available for $300.00. The Clay Shoot is the non-profit event for the Livingston Parish Republican Women. All proceeds will be used to fund club activities and donations to various organizations that meet the needs of many children in the parish as well as funding a one-time scholarship for a promising young lady graduating from high school this year. More information and entry forms can be found at LPRWClayShoot@gmail.com.
Livingston Parish Library Comic Con
Pop culture lovers will be able to celebrate their favorite fictional characters from books, movies, and comic books when the Livingston Parish Library hosts its annual Comic Con event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, March. 5. Patrons of all ages are invited to the library’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch, located at 8101 Hwy. 190, to celebrate their favorite fandoms at an event that is free and open to the public. Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the library’s Comic Con is Livingston Parish’s own celebration of comic books, movies, television, video games, and all things pop culture. The library said it will release more details about the upcoming event in the coming weeks and urged people to follow the website, www.mylpl.info, and the library’s social media pages.
Rejoicing and renewal services
Historic Macedonia Baptist Church will hold special rejoicing and renewal services March 6-7. March 6 activities will include 10:00 Bible Study, 11:00 worship service, and lunch. Following lunch there will be an afternoon worship service. March 7 there will be a worship service at 6:00 PM. Guest speaker will be Dr. Richard Blue, and guest music leader will be Linda Burleigh. The church is located at 34685 Hwy 1036, Holden. For more information contact the pastor, Bro. Roger Dunlap at 225-664-4448.
AARP Defensive Driving Class
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging, located at 949 Government Drive in Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15.00 for AARP members and $20.00 for non-members. Classes are limited to 20 people. Please call Sheri at 664-0664 or 664-9343 for further information.
Donna Everhart author visit
Cavalier House Books, in partnership with the Livingston Parish Library, will sponsor an author talk with Donna Everhart, who will discuss her newest book “The Saints of Swallow Hill,” at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. We will have copies available for purchase and this is definitely one you will want for your collection! Donna Everhart is the USA Today bestselling author of Southern fiction with authenticity and grit, including the Southeastern Library Association Award-winning “The Road to Bittersweet” and her fifth novel, “The Saints of Swallow Hill,” which was released in February 2022. Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, she now lives with her husband in a small town in the Sandhills region, and is most likely working on her next novel. She is a member of the Weymouth Center, North Carolina Writers’ Network, and Women’s Fiction Writers Association.
LPLTC Car Show
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center will hold its annual Car Show from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. The car show will be held at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. Spectator parking will be at Northshore Community College, located at 11640 Burgess Avenue in Walker. Along with a car show, activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, $5 jambalaya, popcorn, face painting, pickles and “Pop-cycles.” There is a $25 fee for those who wish to showcase a vehicle, and registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes jambalaya. Visit carshowpro.com to preregister.
Paper Bead Making Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish and the Livingston Parish Library are sponsoring a free paper bead making class. The classes will be taught by the ACLP 2020 Artist of the Year, Cherie Ducote-Breaux. Everyone will leave with enough finished beads to make a piece of jewelry. The classes are part of the adult learning classes featured at the Livingston Parish Public Libraries. Please contact your local library to reserve your space. Space is limited. The number for the main library is (225) 686-4100. The classes are scheduled as followed: South Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 3; Watson Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 15; Main Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 24; Albany-Springfield Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 29; Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 2 p.m. on April 5. A makeup class will be held at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s gallery at 1 p.m. on April 10.
Friends of the LSU Libraries Book Bazaar
The Friends of the LSU Libraries Book Bazaar will be held Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20. More than 65,000 books of every genre will be offered. Particularly noteworthy are rare and collectible books, art and architecture, military history and Civil War, Louisiana, and the South. You’ll also find an amazing collection of vintage books—some dating back to the 1800s. There is a huge selection of cookbooks, including many of our regional favorites. Hundreds of vinyl record albums will also be available! Tables are refreshed constantly throughout the four days of the sale. The more often you come, the more you will find! Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. On Sunday all books on tables (except select rare and collectible ones) will be half-price! Another Sunday-only special will be the grab-bag like “Buy the Box” for only $5.00. You’ll find these unopened boxes lined along the Coliseum’s walls. Hidden treasures for pennies! They cannot be held or reserved. The event will take place at the John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum on the LSU campus. Free parking is available in the lot off East Parker Boulevard. Friends of the LSU Libraries was formed in 1962 to provide financial support to the LSU library system. All proceeds from the Book Bazaar go into an endowment for the LSU Libraries’ Special Collections.
Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp Benefit
The Seventh Annual Benefit for the Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp (for special needs youth of Louisiana) will be held March 26 in the parking lot in front of Drew and Willie’s, located at 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, LA, 70706. A Pastalaya Cook-Off, Scavenger Dice Run, Jeep Flex Completion and Show and Shine, Cornhole Tournament, Pool Tournament, Auction and more will take place. On stage Danielle Hunt with PartyTyme Productions, Bad Habit and Titanium Rain will perform (no cover charge). Pastalaya plates and boiled crawfish available. For more information contact Nancey (225) 268-5037.
Hall of Fame nominations
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are pleased to announce the nomination window for the next class of inductees. Nominations for the Class of 2022 will be accepted from Feb. 1 through March 31. The induction banquet for the Class of 2022 will be held on Sept. 8 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will also be presented at halftime of the DSHS-Glen Oaks football game on Sept. 9 in Yellow Jacket Stadium.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers is a senior citizen travel group, ages 50 years and up. The group is now registering for their 2022 trips. The group will have four trips to choose from. A $75 deposit per trip will hold your spot on the tour bus. Covid shots are required. Seniors may choose one or more of our trips. Trips for 2022 are the following: The Ark, May 1-7; Mount Rushmore June 24-July 4; Pigeon Forge, Sept. 5-10; and Myrtle Beach, Oct. 9-15. For more information see www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Vance and Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930 or (225) 333-2790.
