“Soup and Scripture” Sunday services
Hope Center Church, located at 30167 Stump Street, will hold “Soup and Scripture” Sunday services at 6 p.m. To RSVP, please contact (225) 380-5040.
Paper Bead Making Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish and the Livingston Parish Library are sponsoring a free paper bead making class. The classes will be taught by the ACLP 2020 Artist of the Year, Cherie Ducote-Breaux. Everyone will leave with enough finished beads to make a piece of jewelry. The classes are part of the adult learning classes featured at the Livingston Parish Public Libraries. Please contact your local library to reserve your space. Space is limited. The number for the main library is (225) 686-4100. The classes are scheduled as follows: Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 2 p.m. on April 5. A makeup class will be held at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s gallery at 1 p.m. on April 10.
Hall of Fame nominations
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are pleased to announce the nomination window for the next class of inductees. Nominations for the Class of 2022 will be accepted from Feb. 1 through March 31. The induction banquet for the Class of 2022 will be held on Sept. 8 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will also be presented at halftime of the DSHS-Glen Oaks football game on Sept. 9 in Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Walker High Easter Egg Hunt
The Walker High Beta Club will hold its second annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 3. The egg hunt is free and will include prizes. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: 2 and younger, ages 3-6, and ages 7-10. The first 100 kids will get a bag for the hunt. Face painting, games and photos with the bunny will be available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. all age groups start the egg hunt at 2 p.m.
Republican Women meeting
The Livingston Parish Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 6, at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square in Denham Springs, at 11 a.m. Mr. David Stokes, Chief of Staff for Senator John Kennedy, will be the featured speaker. David earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from Louisiana College in Pineville, and holds a Master’s degree in the same with a focus on Public Policy Analysis from LSU. During his academic career he served as an intern to President George W. Bush and was awarded the David B. Johnson Award as his Master’s program’s top graduate student. He is a native of Hineston in Rapides Parish, is married and the father of four sons. His spare time is filled with his family and coaching his sons’ soccer and baseball teams as well as being very active in his church in Baton Rouge.
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick up will be held on April 8, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs (Open to all Livingston Parish residents). Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Questions: Call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Bank of Zachary Shred Day
Bank of Zachary is hosting its Community Shred Day event on Saturday, April 9. This annual event allows residents to securely dispose of confidential documents free of charge. Bank of Zachary Shred Day will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Main Office as well as the Central and Watson Branches on April 9. The branches holding shred days are the Main Office, located at 4743 Main Street in Zachary; the Central Branch, located at13444 Hooper Road; and the Watson Branch, located at 32340 LA Hwy. 16. This event is for all residents and small business owners in the surrounding communities. Please note that documents with staples, paper clips, and binder clips will be accepted. However, plastic, three-ring binders, hardback books, CDs, DVDs, and video or cassette tapes will not be accepted.
Denham Springs Amnesty Program
Denham Springs City Court has instituted its amnesty program for 2022 for those with outstanding warrants, City Marshal Joe Shumate said. Ticket amnesty allows those with outstanding citations or warrants to have those penalties reduced, and in some cases get their license reinstated, by visiting the court and filing paperwork. The amnesty program does not reduce outstanding fees, however, the defendants will not be arrested and his or her warrant will be recalled. The program runs through April 30. Those with outstanding warrants can visit Denham Springs City Court, located at 116 N. Range Avenue, or call his office at (225) 665-8568. People can also visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org for more information.
Spring Fest
Spring Fest, an annual day-long shopping festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, will make its return on Saturday, April 30. The family-friendly festival will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the historic Denham Springs Antique Village. It will feature more than 160 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, food, entertainment, and more, according to the announcement. Spring Fest is one of two large-scale events held in the Antique Village each year, along with Fall Fest in the first weekend of October. During Spring Fest, people of all ages will be able to check out games, food booths, entertainment, and businesses in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities. Vendors typically set up shop on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The festival features a wide range of local and regional artists and craftsmen offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
Explore Nature 2022
The Explore Nature event will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2021, at North Park, located on the corner of Lockhart and Eden Church Road in Denham Springs.This family-friendly educational event will run from 9 a.m. - noon and will be located in the middle of the park next to the walking trail. Admission is free. Explore Nature is an outdoor educational event that is sure to be fun for everyone. Various nature and gardening groups will be on hand to provide information promoting the joy of activities centered around nature. Children’s activities and face painting will make this event fun for all ages. Visitors are invited to join Katie Percy, Avian Biologist, on this morning for a bird walk around North Park. Learn some birdwatching basics or practice your birding field skills. Meet at 8:30 a.m. by the covered pavilion at the walking trail. All ages welcome. Upon arrival, children should stop at the Bookmobile to pick up a scavenger hunt paper because those that visit all the booths will receive a special surprise. The following groups will also be participating: Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, LSU Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana, Capital Area Beekeepers Association, Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary, Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts (L.A.R.E.), Nature to Geaux, Livingston Parish Master Gardener, Livingston Parish Library, Live Oak High School Environmental Club, and Katie Percy, Avian Biologist.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers is a senior citizen travel group, ages 50 years and up. The group is now registering for their 2022 trips. The group will have four trips to choose from. A $75 deposit per trip will hold your spot on the tour bus. Covid shots are required. Seniors may choose one or more of our trips. Trips for 2022 are the following: The Ark, May 1-7; Mount Rushmore June 24-July 4; Pigeon Forge, Sept. 5-10; and Myrtle Beach, Oct. 9-15. For more information see www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Vance and Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930 or (225) 333-2790.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
