Council on Aging Membership Drive
The Livingston Council on Aging is hosting the 2022 Membership Drive until Friday, May 10, 2022. Anyone interested in becoming a member can sign up at the Council on Aging office at 949 Government Dr. Denham Springs, La. Or call our office at (225) 664-9343. Only registered members can vote at the Annual Meeting held in May. Those interested in becoming a member must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Livingston Parish.
Council on Aging Garage Sale
A garage sale will be held at the Livingston Council on Aging May 13-14 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. both days. All donations and funds raised will go to our "Fun Day" for the seniors. The Livingston Council on Aging is located at 949 Government Drive in Denham Springs.
Unity Revival
Unity Revival is inviting people to “Come Celebrate Life” with services May 13-15. Programs will be held May 13 at 7 p.m.; May 14 at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and May 15 at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Programs will be held at Tickfaw State Park, located at 2722 Patterson Road in Springfield. Admission is Free.
Charity BBQ Cookoff
The City of Walker’s Parks and Recreation is hosting a Taste of Walker Backyard Charity BBQ Cookoff in conjunction with its monthly Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The competition is open to all amateur cooks. Competitors may cook their meat of choice. Donations will be made to the Winner’s charity of choice. The BBQ Cook off and Farmer’s Market will be held in Sidney Hutchinson Park in the Challenger’s Field parking lot.
Explore Nature 2022
The Explore Nature event will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2021, at North Park, located on the corner of Lockhart and Eden Church Road in Denham Springs.This family-friendly educational event will run from 9 a.m. - noon and will be located in the middle of the park next to the walking trail. Admission is free. Explore Nature is an outdoor educational event that is sure to be fun for everyone. Various nature and gardening groups will be on hand to provide information promoting the joy of activities centered around nature. Children’s activities and face painting will make this event fun for all ages. Visitors are invited to join Katie Percy, Avian Biologist, on this morning for a bird walk around North Park. Learn some birdwatching basics or practice your birding field skills. Meet at 8:30 a.m. by the covered pavilion at the walking trail. All ages welcome. Upon arrival, children should stop at the Bookmobile to pick up a scavenger hunt paper because those that visit all the booths will receive a special surprise. The following groups will also be participating: Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, LSU Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana, Capital Area Beekeepers Association, Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary, Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts (L.A.R.E.), Nature to Geaux, Livingston Parish Master Gardener, Livingston Parish Library, Live Oak High School Environmental Club, and Katie Percy, Avian Biologist.
American Daylily Society
Region 13 of the American Daylily Society has selected the Baton Rouge Daylily Society to host its 2022 Region 13 business meeting. As part of this event there will be five gardens open to the public. Though daylilies are grown in the gardens these gardens are far from being daylily only gardens. There will be plenty of companion plants, fountains, garden art, and other interesting features sure to interest even the most novice gardener. Please note, except for the Botanical Garden of Baton Rouge, these are private gardens and do not provide public restrooms or ADA access. Garden Tour Times are 8:00 – 2:00, Saturday May 14, 2022. The garden address are as follows: 901 West Colorado Street, Hammond, Louisiana, 70401; The Botanical Garden of Baton Rouge, 7950 Independence Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, 70806; 14510 Brenda Street, Gonzales, Louisiana, 70737; 5875 Forsythia Ave., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70808; and 1500 Ellis Drive, Hammond, Louisiana, 70401.
Spring in the South
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will have a “Spring in the South” art exhibit and a Spring Marketplace through the end of May with a reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21. Visit www.artslivingston.org for more information.
End of School Bash
Satsuma Baptist Church will hold an End of School Bash on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. This is a free event and open to the public. There will be a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, games, door prizes, food, and sno-balls. Satsuma Baptist Church is located at 29880 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, LA, 70754.
Free Yard Sale
A Free Community-Wide Yard Sale will be held Saturday, May 28, from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 13035 Arnold Road, near the Fire Station & Avants Road. All items are free. Just sharing the Love of Jesus.
Memorial Day Ceremony
The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, located at 1710 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. The event is presented by VFW Post 7017.
Community Music School
The Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School is hosting a series of summer programs for young musicians. The 2022 summer programs include a middle school band camp, a chamber music workshop, and seven weeks of individual lessons, said Community Music School Director Jivka Duke. Summer camps provide a way for school-aged musicians to get a glimpse of Southeastern’s wonderful college music programs. The camps are filled with fun and friendships, while they significantly enhance the participants’ instrumental skills and musicianship. The middle school band camp is scheduled June 20-24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, with a concert at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24. Lunch is provided Monday through Thursday. Tuition for the camp, scheduled in Pottle Music Building on Southeastern’s campus, is $250. Registration is open until the first day of camp; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after May 20. Coordinated by Robert Schwartz, the camp is open to students in fifth through ninth grades during the 2021-22 school year, although high school students are also welcome to attend. Camp activities include concert band, private lessons and masterclasses, jazz combos, lessons in improvisation and theory classes. The chamber music workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., July 25-29, with a concert at 11:30 a.m. on July 29. Tuition cost for the workshop is $170. Registration is open until the first day of the workshop; however, a $20 late fee will apply to registrations postmarked after June 20. The CMS will also offer private instrumental and vocal lessons from June 6 to July 21. Lessons are scheduled according to the instructors’ availability and with consideration of the students’ family vacations. Individual lesson fees vary according to the instructor’s qualifications. For more information on any of these programs, go to www.southeastern.edu/cms or call 985-549-5502.
Introduction to Stained Glass
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will hold an Introduction to Stained Glass Class with Artist Instructor Kerry Curtin. The class is for people ages 16 and up. Students will learn the process for completing a stained-glass window using the lead came technique. Practice in using stained-glass tools, glass cutting, fitting, soldering, puttying, and cleaning/finishing. The first class will be held on June 23, 2022, at 6-7 p.m. (instructor lecture going over materials and supplies). Students will be given information on where to purchase glass and other supplies needed to start production at the next class meeting. Other classes will be held from 6-8 p.m. on July 7, 14, 21, and 28. The class will be held at South Live Oak Elementary School. There is a minimum of 8 students and maximum of 10 students. The class fee is $125. Estimated supplies cost is $75 (glass, lead came, tools… to be purchased by the student). To register, visit www.artslivingston.org under Book A Class or call 225-664-1168.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers is a senior citizen travel group, ages 50 years and up. The group is now registering for their 2022 trips. The group will have four trips to choose from. A $75 deposit per trip will hold your spot on the tour bus. Covid shots are required. Seniors may choose one or more of our trips. Trips for 2022 are the following: Mount Rushmore June 24-July 4; Pigeon Forge, Sept. 5-10; and Myrtle Beach, Oct. 9-15. For more information see www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Vance and Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930 or (225) 333-2790.
Children’s Summer Art Classes
Children’s Summer Art Classes under instructor Kerry Curtin will take place June 27-30. The classes will be held at South Live Oak Elementary and are for students in grades 2-6. The session fee is $45 or $40 for ACLP members. Students will focus on the elements of art and the principles of design as they create drawings and paintings using images of summer as subject-matter. Exercises using pencil, charcoal, pastels, and watercolor will be completed during the sessions. Students should bring regular No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16”X 20” (optional). People can make a payment online to ACLP or at the first class meeting. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org under Book A Class or call 225-664-1168.
Gray’s Creek Baptist Church Anniversary
On Saturday, June 26, 2022, Gray’s Creek Baptist Church will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary. Morning worship will begin at 10:00 a.m. with former staff member Rev. Tim Buford preaching and Greg Sullivan leading music. Lunch will be served following the worship service. The Anniversary Celebration Service will be conducted by current pastor Rev. David Brown and former pastor Rev. Carl Sullivan, beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. During the Celebration Service, we will review the history of the church and recognize former staff and members. The church’s History Committee will have historical memorabilia on display. Everyone is invited to come renew acquaintances and visit with “long, lost” friends while celebrating the church’s milestone anniversary! Gray’s Creek Baptist Church is located at 21039 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
