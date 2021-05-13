COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
The City of Denham Springs has partnered with Open Health Care Clinic to give residents more chances to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held every Thursday until the end of May at the Denham Springs Street Department, located at 940 Government Drive. The clinic will run from 2-6 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome. The clinic will launch Thursday, April 15, and conclude Thursday, May 27. The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, available at no cost. For more information, visit www.ohcc.org/denham-springs.
Gray’s Creek Baptist Church
Gray’s Creek Baptist Church is seeking historical information about the church and its members. We are looking for documentation and photos that you would be willing to share with us. You can join us in person on June 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 21039 La. 16, Denham Springs, 70726. We will have your items scanned and returned the same day. Information can also be emailed to GCBC.history@gmail.com.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, May 13, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Photography Exhibit
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a Photography Exhibit for the months of May and June. Photographers will include juried photography members of the ACLP and the Parish Photography League. The exhibit began on Saturday, May 1, and end Saturday, June 26. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the gallery, located at 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. Photographers will be present and light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. We ask that masks be worn inside the gallery. For more information please visit our website: www.artslivingston.org or contact us at 225-664-1168 / info@artslivingston.org.
Grand Country Junction
The Grand Country Junction will return on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Tickets for the “Louisiana Saturday Night” show are $15 at the door. The show starts at 7 p.m. The Suma Crossing Theater is located at 28975 South Satsuma Road in Satsuma. The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. The show features a live band and talent from Livingston Parish and the surrounding area. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.
Summer Door Hanger Design
Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery. You will learn basic acrylic painting techniques and paint your choice of a Summer Door Hanger Design. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited! There is a $35 class fee. Painting Kits also available. For more information visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call 225-664-1168 to sign up. Choice of dates available are as follows: Tuesday, May 18, from 6-8 p.m. (Registration Deadline May 14) or Sunday, May 23, from 2-4 p.m. (Registration Deadline May 20).
Art of Collage
Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery. Kids will learn the art of collage. The class will be Saturday, May 22, from 10-11 a.m. Registration deadline is May 19. In the class, we will explore shapes and color theory using a variety of papers to create a summer collage design. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited due to social distancing! Kids 4 years and up. Note: Students 4 and 5 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Scissors will be used. There is a $10 class fee, and masks are required. For more information visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call 225-664-1168 to sign up.
Memorial Day Ceremony
The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, located at 1710 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. The event is presented by VFW Post 7017.
Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk
Old City Hall in Denham Springs is hosting six presentations of “Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk” this summer. In each presentation, Grandmother Marguerite portrays life as it was in different periods of our history. The first presentation is on June 5 and is entitled “Farm Family 1800’s.” The children will visit with Grandmother Marguerite as she goes through her day, spinning tales about life on the farm and they will enjoy hands-on activities such as butter churning, washboard scrubbing, and other 19th century chores. Suggested ages: 6-12.
Summer Theater Camp
Registration for a summer camp for children who want to work on their stage presence has officially opened up. The Fifth Annual Summer Theater Camp will be held June 21-25 at Wholly Grounds Coffee House in Walker. During the five-day camp, children in grades 2-12 will work on their acting chops under theatre teacher Fabiola Reno, who has led several theater camps in the past. Under Reno, students will be introduced to the basics of theater, character development with various scripts and skits, improvisation, set creation, costumes, and more. All levels of acting are welcome, Reno said. Summer camp classes will be held from 9 a.m. until noon June 21-24. The camp will conclude with a showcase on Friday, June 25, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Actors are encouraged to arrive between 5:45-6 p.m. in costume or chosen character attire. The cost for the camp is $135 per student (materials included), and sibling discounts are available ($120 per sibling). Those interested are encouraged to email Reno at fabby225@gmail.com to register, pay, and save a spot. People can also pay via Venmo (@Fabiola-Reno) or PayPal (search Fabiola Reno or her email, fabby225@gmail.com). Wholly Grounds Coffee House is located at 27988 Walker South Road.
Summer Art Classes
Instructor Kerry Curtin is hosting his children’s Summer 2021 drawing and painting art class for grades 2-6 at South Live Oak Elementary School. The class will take place on four consecutive evenings, June 28 - July 1, from 6-7:30 p.m. Fee is $45 per session for non-members ($40 for Arts Council of Livingston Parish members). Students will focus on the elements of art and the principles of design as they create drawings and paintings using images of summer as subject-matter. Exercises using pencil, charcoal, pastels, and watercolor will be completed during the sessions. Students should bring regular No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16”X 20” (optional). The classes are sponsored by the ACLP. Make payment to ACLP at the first class meeting for each session. For more information or to enroll, call (225) 954-2700. Make payment online to www.artslivingston.org or at the first class meeting.
Louisiana Watercolor Society
Oak Knoll Country Club in Hammond will host a month-long member watercolor art exhibit sponsored by the Louisiana Watercolor Society. From June 1 – 29, the show will be open to the public, with an open reception at Oak Knoll on Sunday, June, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to Installation Chair, Jan Wilken, Harahan, Oak Knoll’s large dining room provides an excellent display space for art. After several quarterly luncheon meetings of the LWS board of directors at Oak Knoll, she credited major renovations of the club as well as the excellent natural and gallery lighting that is available in the exhibit area. The Louisiana Watercolor Society also plans to offer workshops and classes at Oak Knoll in the future. Wilken said that members will share the opportunity of exhibits, art classes and workshops since Hammond is convenient for many members and art collectors in southeast Louisiana, particularly New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas. The Louisiana Watercolor Society’s membership includes over 500 state, national and international artists. For a show prospectus or to apply for membership in LWS, access the website louisianawatercolorsociety.org.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers invite all Senior Citizens ages 50 years and up to join one of our upcoming bus trips. Registration is happening now. The first trip is: The Ark Encounter, September 12-18, 2021. The second trip is: Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains, October 18-23, 2021. To see more information visit: www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930. Do not delay as bus trips fill fast.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.