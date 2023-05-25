Spring Marketplace
Visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish downtown gallery as it hosts its annual Spring Marketplace, featuring a wide variety of artistic creations for shoppers. The art inspired works for sale include various mediums such as oil and acrylic paintings, framed photographs, handmade jewelry, and hand thrown pottery. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. The Spring Marketplace is scheduled to run through June 28.
Council on Aging's annual meeting
The Livingston Council on Aging will hold its annual meeting in the Senior Center at 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, on Thursday May 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. Board members from the Livingston Parish area will be elected. Board members are chosen based upon interest in the aging. Anyone desiring to serve on the board should notify the Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, Louisiana, 70726. Nominations will also be accepted from the floor. Board meetings will be held on the fourth Thursday of January, March, May, July, September and November at 10 a.m.
Memorial Day Music Festival
The Cajun Country Jam, which has produced concerts and events across south Louisiana for 10 years, will put on the 2023 Memorial Day Festival at North Park in Denham Springs May 27-28, 2023. The festival will be headlined by Travis Tritt (Saturday, May 27) and Scotty McCreery (May 28). Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the festival. Nationally-known performers Grammy-award winner Shenandoah and Mitchell Tenpenny are also slated to perform. Other singers include Chase Tyler, Kendall Shaffer, Nelson Blanchard, Konner James, Abby Leigh, Ben Ragsdale, Tyler Braden, Bear Baily, Clay Cormier, and Thomas Cain. Chad Brock, who has three No. 1 hits under his belt in addition to hosting a show on The Country Network, will serve as the festival’s master of ceremonies. People can purchase tickets and parking passes at www.thecajuncountryjam.com. Updates can also be found on the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
Memorial Day Ceremony
The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, located at 1710 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. The event is presented by VFW Post 7017.
Summer art series
Join artist instructor Dena Olinde in a lesson on Pointillism. Classes will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. June 7-9. In this lesson, students will become familiar with the technique made famous by Georges Seurat and Paul Signac and paint their own image using pointillism, a technique of painting in which small, distinct dots of color are applied in patterns to form an image. The class is for students ages 7-9. There is a $35 fee for the 3-day session. For more information or to register, visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.
Ballet and jazz dance class
Dance Instructor Misty Bibby-Hardy will teach dance classes from 1-3 p.m. June 7-9 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs. Students will learn ballet and jazz dance styles. The class is for ages 6 - 10, and there is a $35 fee for the 3-day session. For more information or to register, visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.
Vacation Bible School
Hebron Baptist Church will hold a vacation Bible school for children 4 years old through 5th grade June 5-9, 2023. The “Twists and Turns” vacation bible school will be held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. daily. For registration forms, visit hbcdenham.org/forms.
Children's drama camp
A children's drama camp will be held June 12-16, 2023, at Luke 10:27, located at 536 Centerville Street in Denham Springs. The classes will be held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The camp will conclude with a performance at 7 p.m. on June 16. The cost for the class is $125, and the class is open to children in grades 4-9. Dinah Toups will lead the workshop. A meet and greet will be held on June 11 from 3:30-5:30 p.m at 423 Brenda Drive. To register for the camp, visit www.stpds.com.
Denham Springs Food Truck Fiesta
Denham Springs Main Street will be hosting Denham Springs’ Second Food Truck Fiesta on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The event will be held on Mattie Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information or an entry form, go to www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org or email info@denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
