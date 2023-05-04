SADD community awareness event
Dan Schneider, a pharmacist and star of the Netflix docuseries “The Pharmacist,” will be the featured speaker during a community awareness event on Monday, May 8, 2023. Sponsored by Livingston Parish Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), the program will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center, located at 1129 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. During the program, Schneider will lead a discussion on the dangers of fentanyl and how it’s affecting the community. The Q&A will also include local law enforcement, the State Police crime lab, narcan educators, and EMS/medical staff.
St. Francis Episcopal Church Taize´ service
The parishioners of St. Francis Episcopal Church invite you to join us in a worship service in the tradition of Taize´. The service will be held on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, located at 726 Maple Street in Denham Springs. The scripture readings and prayers for this service will be focused on Joy and Praise. Prayer and silence are at the heart of the Taize´ experience. Please take this opportunity to step away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
Council on Aging Membership Drive
The Livingston Council on Aging is hosting the 2023 Membership Drive until Friday, May 12, 2023. Anyone interested in becoming a member can sign up at the Council on Aging office at 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, LA, or call our office at (225) 664-9343. Only registered members can vote at the Annual Meeting held in May. Those interested in becoming a member must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Livingston Parish.
Explore Nature event
The Purple Martin Conservation Initiative (PMCI) is happy to announce the Explore Nature event is on the calendar to take place the morning of Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the walking trail at North Park in Denham Springs. This will be the fourth year hosting the event, and it's shaping up to be the best year yet. Numerous non-profits from around the state are interested and volunteering their time to bring information to the Livingston Parish community about our natural environment. To view a list of participants, please visit our webpage at: https://pmcila.org/explore-nature. The event will kick off with a bird walk at 8:30 a.m. There will be live animals on display, activities, face painting and much more. The event highlights PMCI's largest Purple Martin colony and we will take a few groups to peek inside a bird nest throughout the morning. Please check our website and Facebook page for updates. We are currently looking for sponsors to help with our efforts. This event is self-funded and support from the local businesses would be greatly appreciated. To learn more how you can support PMCI, please contact Krista Adams at louisianapurplemartins@gmail.com or 225-931-4177.
Introduction to Improv for adults
An "Introduction to Improv" class for adults will run May 15-16, 2023, at Luke 10:27, located at 536 Centerville Street in Denham Springs. The classes will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost for the class is $75, and the class is open to people ages 15 and older. Dinah Toups will lead the workshop. To register, visit www.stpds.com.
Council on Aging's annual meeting
The Livingston Council on Aging will hold its annual meeting in the Senior Center at 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, on Thursday May 25, 2023, at 8 a.m. Board members from the Livingston Parish area will be elected. Board members are chosen based upon interest in the aging. Anyone desiring to serve on the board should notify the Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Drive, Denham Springs, Louisiana, 70726. Nominations will also be accepted from the floor. Board meetings will be held on the fourth Thursday of January, March, May, July, September and November at 10 a.m.
Memorial Day Music Festival
The Cajun Country Jam, which has produced concerts and events across south Louisiana for 10 years, will put on the 2023 Memorial Day Festival at North Park in Denham Springs May 27-28, 2023. The festival will be headlined by Travis Tritt (Saturday, May 27) and Scotty McCreery (May 28). Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the festival. Nationally-known performers Grammy-award winner Shenandoah and Mitchell Tenpenny are also slated to perform. Other singers include Chase Tyler, Kendall Shaffer, Nelson Blanchard, Konner James, Abby Leigh, Ben Ragsdale, Tyler Braden, Bear Baily, Clay Cormier, and Thomas Cain. Chad Brock, who has three No. 1 hits under his belt in addition to hosting a show on The Country Network, will serve as the festival’s master of ceremonies. People can purchase tickets and parking passes at www.thecajuncountryjam.com. Updates can also be found on the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
Children's drama camp
A children's drama camp will be held June 12-16, 2023, at Luke 10:27, located at 536 Centerville Street in Denham Springs. The classes will be held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The camp will conclude with a performance at 7 p.m. on June 16. The cost for the class is $125, and the class is open to children in grades 4-9. Dinah Toups will lead the workshop. A meet and greet will be held on June 11 from 3:30-5:30 p.m at 423 Brenda Drive. To register for the camp, visit www.stpds.com.
