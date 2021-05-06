COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
The City of Denham Springs has partnered with Open Health Care Clinic to give residents more chances to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held every Thursday until the end of May at the Denham Springs Street Department, located at 940 Government Drive. The clinic will run from 2-6 p.m., and walk-ins are welcome. The clinic will launch Thursday, April 15, and conclude Thursday, May 27. The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, available at no cost. For more information, visit www.ohcc.org/denham-springs.
Gray’s Creek Baptist Church
Gray’s Creek Baptist Church is seeking historical information about the church and its members. We are looking for documentation and photos that you would be willing to share with us. You can join us in person on June 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 21039 La. 16, Denham Springs, 70726. We will have your items scanned and returned the same day. Information can also be emailed to GCBC.history@gmail.com.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, May 6, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Photography Exhibit
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a Photography Exhibit for the months of May and June. Photographers will include juried photography members of the ACLP and the Parish Photography League. The exhibit began on Saturday, May 1, and end Saturday, June 26. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the gallery, located at 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. Photographers will be present and light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. We ask that masks be worn inside the gallery. For more information please visit our website: www.artslivingston.org or contact us at 225-664-1168 / info@artslivingston.org.
Explore Nature Program
The Explore Nature event will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at North Park, located on the corner of Lockhart and Eden Church Road in Denham Springs.This family-friendly educational event will run from 9 a.m. - noon and will be located in the middle of the park next to the walking trail. Admission is free. Explore Nature is an outdoor educational event and is sure to be fun for everyone. Various nature and garden groups will be on hand to provide information promoting the joy of activities centered around nature. There will be children’s activities and face painting to make this event fun for all ages. Kids should stop at the Livingston Parish Library’s Bookmobile first to pick up their scavenger hunt paper because those that visit all the booths will receive a special surprise. Highlighting the event is the thriving Purple Martin colony at North Park. Because May is the peak nesting time, these native birds will be on full display for all to see. Krista Adams, a certified Master Naturalist and founder of the Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, will be available to share information and helpful tips of being a successful Purple Martin landlord. The following groups will also be participating: Audubon Louisiana, Denham Springs Garden Club, Livingston Parish Master Gardener, Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, Capital Area Beekeepers Association, Livingston Parish Library, Live Oak High School Environmental Club, Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary, Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. A sponsor of Purple Martin housing to our local schools, Tractor Supply, will have volunteers on hand to make sure everyone stays hydrated by providing bottled water during our event.
Hiring Expo
Southeastern Louisiana University and Northshore Technical Community College are teaming up to host a graduation celebration and community hiring expo on Tuesday, May 11. The outdoor event will run from 3-6 p.m. on the adjacent Livingston Parish campuses. It is open to high school and college graduates. All skill levels are welcome, and positions will be available in the field of industry, healthcare, culinary, retail, administration, and more. Recent graduates, adults looking for a career change, or anyone ready to move up to a higher position are encouraged to attend. During the event, all 2021 Livingston Parish high school graduates will receive free food, sno-balls, and raffle prizes (while supplies last).
Summer Door Hanger Design
Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery. You will learn basic acrylic painting techniques and paint your choice of a Summer Door Hanger Design. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited! There is a $35 class fee. Painting Kits also available. For more information visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call 225-664-1168 to sign up. Choice of dates available are as follows: Tuesday, May 18, from 6-8 p.m. (Registration Deadline May 14) or Sunday, May 23, from 2-4 p.m. (Registration Deadline May 20).
Art of Collage
Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery. Kids will learn the art of collage. The class will be Saturday, May 22, from 10-11 a.m. Registration deadline is May 19. In the class, we will explore shapes and color theory using a variety of papers to create a summer collage design. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited due to social distancing! Kids 4 years and up. Note: Students 4 and 5 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Scissors will be used. There is a $10 class fee, and masks are required. For more information visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call 225-664-1168 to sign up.
Memorial Day Ceremony
The public is invited to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, located at 1710 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs. The event is presented by VFW Post 7017.
Summer Theater Camp
Registration for a summer camp for children who want to work on their stage presence has officially opened up. The Fifth Annual Summer Theater Camp will be held June 21-25 at Wholly Grounds Coffee House in Walker. During the five-day camp, children in grades 2-12 will work on their acting chops under theatre teacher Fabiola Reno, who has led several theater camps in the past. Under Reno, students will be introduced to the basics of theater, character development with various scripts and skits, improvisation, set creation, costumes, and more. All levels of acting are welcome, Reno said. Summer camp classes will be held from 9 a.m. until noon June 21-24. The camp will conclude with a showcase on Friday, June 25, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Actors are encouraged to arrive between 5:45-6 p.m. in costume or chosen character attire. The cost for the camp is $135 per student (materials included), and sibling discounts are available ($120 per sibling). Those interested are encouraged to email Reno at fabby225@gmail.com to register, pay, and save a spot. People can also pay via Venmo (@Fabiola-Reno) or PayPal (search Fabiola Reno or her email, fabby225@gmail.com). Wholly Grounds Coffee House is located at 27988 Walker South Road.
Louisiana Watercolor Society
Oak Knoll Country Club in Hammond will host a month-long member watercolor art exhibit sponsored by the Louisiana Watercolor Society. From June 1 – 29, the show will be open to the public, with an open reception at Oak Knoll on Sunday, June, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to Installation Chair, Jan Wilken, Harahan, Oak Knoll’s large dining room provides an excellent display space for art. After several quarterly luncheon meetings of the LWS board of directors at Oak Knoll, she credited major renovations of the club as well as the excellent natural and gallery lighting that is available in the exhibit area. “Oak Knoll is a gem that was just waiting for us to discover it!” Wilken said. “It is the perfect choice for the June member show, which we added to LWS’ roster of events.” The Louisiana Watercolor Society also plans to offer workshops and classes at Oak Knoll in the future. Wilken said that members will share the opportunity of exhibits, art classes and workshops since Hammond is convenient for many members and art collectors in southeast Louisiana, particularly New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas. Chosen as judge for the show is artist Pio Lyons, retired architect of the New Orleans firm Lyons & Hudson Architects, Ltd. Lyons, originally self-taught in watercolor painting, has been accepted in numerous state and national art exhibits, earning the distinction Watercolor Master. He is also a signature member of the Louisiana Watercolor Society, Watercolor Society of Alabama and Southern Watercolor Society. His paintings have been selected for exhibit in 35 national/international shows. Margaret Hawkins, Ponchatoula, is co-chair for the event. The Louisiana Watercolor Society’s membership includes over 500 state, national and international artists. For a show prospectus or to apply for membership in LWS, access the website louisianawatercolorsociety.org.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers invite all Senior Citizens ages 50 years and up to join one of our upcoming bus trips. Registration is happening now. The first trip is: The Ark Encounter, September 12-18, 2021. The second trip is: Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains, October 18-23, 2021. To see more information visit: www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930. Do not delay as bus trips fill fast.
