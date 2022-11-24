There are many events taking place at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library. For a complete schedule of events, click here.
Holiday Marketplace
Just in time for the holidays, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace. The exhibit features a wide variety of artistic creations for holiday shoppers. It opened on Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 23. The art work covers an array of mediums, such as oil and acrylic paintings, framed photographs, handmade jewelry, hand thrown pottery, and fabric arts, including numerous quilted items. Items are currently on sale at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Visit www.artslivingston.org for more information.
Lighting of Old City Hall
The Lighting of Old City Hall will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, at Old City Hall in Denham Springs, located at 115 Mattie Street. The program will feature wagon and carnival rides, carols, children’s activities, free refreshments, and Santa Claus. The highlight of the program will be when thousands of lights twinkle to life atop the historic building. The program is part of the City of Denham Springs’ annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
Christmas Open House
A Christmas Open House will be held throughout the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, Nov. 26. The open house will begin at 10 a.m. During the open house, the downtown district’s shops will have special sales and refreshments for customers as they begin their holiday shopping. The program is part of the City of Denham Springs’ annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
Christmas in the Pines
Historic Macedonia Baptist Church will host its annual Christmas in the Pines Celebration on Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m. It will be an evening of Christmas music by guests and congregation. Service will be followed by a meal and fellowship. Everyone is welcome to join us to start off the Christmas Season remembering the birth of Jesus in an old fashioned setting. The church is located at 34685 Hwy. 1036, Holden. For more information contact the pastor, Bro Roger Dunlap 225-664-4448.
Create multi-purpose paper folios
Join artist Instructor Cherie Ducote-Breaux in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery on Dec. 3. Students will learn how to create multi-purpose paper folios that can be used for photos, recipes, and journaling. They can hold up to eleven 4x6 photos! No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited due to social distancing! The class fee is $25. The class is for ages 18 and up. For more information visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call 225-664-1168 to sign up. The deadline to register is Dec. 2.
Cookie Decorating Classes
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting Holiday Cookie Decorating Classes designed for kids on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10-11:30 a.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2-3:30 p.m. This class will be fun for kids who aspire to learn basic decorating techniques as well as those who want to do it their own way! The fee is $35 for one child, ages 6 and up to be accompanied by an adult and includes all supplies. You will leave with 8 decorated cookies. For an additional child add $10; this will include an additional 4 cookies and decorating supplies. Registration is required as seating is limited.
Walker Parade and Christmas in the Park
The City of Walker will hold its annual Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade rolls at 11 a.m. from the Burgess Avenue side of Walker High and turns right on Florida Boulevard. Christmas in the Park, which will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park, starts at 1 p.m. and will have a farmers market, live music, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and children’s games and activities.
Winter Wonderland Food Festival
The 14th Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church “Winter Wonderland” Food Festival will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The festival will be held at 15710 LA Highway 16 in French Settlement. The Taste of French Settlement “Homemade” Food Line in Hall will start at 10 a.m. and last until food is gone. Local restaurants on the pavilion from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. HillTop — Fried Fish, Chicken Tenders, and Funnel Fries; Sarita’s — Street Tacos; Red’s — Shrimp Tacos and Fried Shrimp Basket, Chicken & Andouille Gumbo, Seafood Gumbo, Hamburgers & More. There will be a large selection of homemade cookies, candy & cakes. A craft show will be held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Wade Johnson Memorial Classic Car & Truck Show will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Justin Cornett Band will play from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free activities for children include a visit with Santa, hayrides, and crafts. Father Jason Palermo’s Christmas Village will also be on display.
Lighting of the Christmas Tree
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree program, a family-friendly event, at Train Station Park on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and include a performance from singers in the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs, who will perform a slew of holiday jingles. The program is part of the City of Denham Springs’ annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
A Swingin’ Christmas Revue
The Spotlight Theater Players will present “A Swingin’ Christmas Revue” on Friday, Dec. 9. The program will be held at Serenity Events Center, located at 33135 LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs. It will feature the King Creole Orchestra with special guests the Baton Rouge Chorus of Sweet Adelines and Ashton Brooke Gill. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at www.stpds.com. Concessions will be available. The Spotlight Theater Players, a non-profit organization, is a community theater organization that exists to bring quality live theatrical productions to the citizens of Livingston Parish, produced and performed by the community.
Denham Springs Christmas Parade
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Denham Springs High School and travel south on Range Avenue through the Antique Village. The parade will end at Veterans Boulevard. The program is part of the City of Denham Springs’ annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
Comic Con
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) will host its annual Comic Con on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games, and pop culture. Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters. The annual event originally began as a kickoff to the library system’s summer reading program in 2015. The popularity of comic con led to the decision to host the program as a stand-alone event at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
