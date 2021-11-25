Art Escape
Do you want to talk about art, look at art or create art? Escape those every day cares and worries for a couple of hours and join us at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery! Bring a work in progress or start a new project. Learn to use a new medium each month. Work at your own pace. An artist will be on hand to assist. Because of social distancing, we are limited on space. Call during office hours and reserve a spot. Art Escape will be held the first and third Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. beginning in October. No fee for October. Contact the Arts Council of Livingston Parish during office hours to register: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in Denham Springs. For more information, visit www.artslivingston.org, email info@artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Holiday Marketplace
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish would like to invite the public to support the Arts at their “Holiday Marketplace.” The sales exhibit runs from November 10th through December 29th. Come shop unique works of art from Livingston Parish’s most creative artists. These works in various mediums will be sure to please anyone on your holiday gift list. Also join us for our reception on December 7th, 6 – 8 p.m., and meet the artists while sampling refreshments. For more information visit www.artslivingston.org , follow us on Facebook and Instagram or contact our office at 225-664-1168. ACLP, 133 Hummell Street, Denham Springs, LA.
Christmas in the Village
After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Christmas in the Village is back. The City of Denham Springs has released its schedule for the annual Christmas in the Village celebration, a full slate of holiday events that will run in downtown Denham Springs Nov. 26 - Dec. 11. The program will include the Lighting of Old City Hall and the Christmas Tree, an all-day open house, a Christmas parade, Chef’s Evening, Christmas caroling, a live nativity scene, and the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, a new addition this year. Festivities kick off with the Lighting of Old City Hall on Friday, Nov. 26. The festivities will carry over to Saturday, Nov. 27, for the all-day Christmas Open House. After the open house, the next event comes when Denham Springs Main Street hosts its annual Holiday Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Christmas in the Village festivities will then feature a nativity scene on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Train Station Park on Thursday, Dec. 9. Two days later, holiday-decorated cars and floats will hit the streets for the Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11. The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform following the Christmas parade. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
Hurricane Ida relief
The final deadline for survivors of Hurricane Ida to apply for individual assistance from FEMA is Monday, Nov. 29. FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by Hurricane Ida can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. The easiest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week. Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/DRCLocator. Nov. 29 is also the final deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan. SBA representatives are available at disaster recovery centers. Businesses and residents can also visit sba.gov/disaster-assistance, call SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 (TTY) 800-877-8339, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or to apply.
Kids Holiday Cooking Decorating Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting Cookie Decorating for kids on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 12-1:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 12, from 1-2:30 p.m. The fee is $35 for one child, ages 6 & up to be accompanied with an adult and includes all supplies. You will leave with 8 decorated cookies. For an additional child add $10; this will include an additional 4 cookies and decorating supplies. Registration is required as seating is limited. Note Registration Deadlines: Dec, 4 class registration deadline is Dec. 1, while Dec. 12 registration deadline is Dec. 9. To Register for Class: Select Individual for Kid Plus 1 Adult ($35) Classes will be held at the gallery: 133 Hummell St. in the Arts and Antique District in downtown Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email info@artslivingston.org. To register, visit www.ArtsLivingston.org.
Adult Holiday Cooking Decorating Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting an Adults Only Holiday Cookie Decorating Class. Classes will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 2:30-4:30 p.mm and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. with instructor Shelly Frederick. The fee is $45 and includes all supplies. You will leave with a half dozen decorated cookies. Registration is required as seating is limited. Class is suited to high school ages and up. Note Registration Deadlines: Dec, 4 class registration deadline is Dec. 1, while Dec. 12 registration deadline is Dec. 9. To Register for Class: Select Family for 2 Kids Plus 1 Adult ($45). Aprons/appropriate dress is suggested. Class will be held at the gallery: 133 Hummell St. D.S. For more information: 225-664-1168 / info@artslivingston.org. To register, visit www.ArtsLivingston.org.
Kids Workshop
Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery for a kids reindeer drawing and chalk pastels workshop hosted by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The class will be held 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The deadline to register is Dec. 1. Kids will learn basic drawing techniques to draw an adorable reindeer and then use chalk pastels to color the design. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Reserve your spot soon, as space is limited due to social distancing! The workshop is for kids 6 years and up. There’s a $10 class fee. For more information visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call 225-664-1168 to sign up.
Business of the Year nominations
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is again accepting nominations for the Livingston Parish Business of the Year awards. The awards highlight outstanding businesses that follow best practices and positively impact both the economy and community of Livingston Parish. Nominations will be accepted until midnight on Dec. 2. Nominees will be asked to complete an application that will be judged out of state. Winning businesses will be announced at the Livingston Parish Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon on Jan. 19. For information or to nominate a business, visit the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org/events.
Winter Wonderland Food Festival
The 13th Annual St. Joseph Catholic Church “Winter Wonderland” Food Festival will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The festival will be held at 15710 LA Highway 16 in French Settlement. The “Homemade” Food Line in Hall will start at 10 a.m. until food is gone. Local Favorites on Pavilion from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. HillTop — Fried Fish & Chicken Tenders. Red’s — Shrimp Taco’s Chicken & Seafood Gumbo, Hamburgers & More. There will be a large selection of homemade cookies, candy & cakes. A craft show will be held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wade Johnson Memorial Classic Car & Truck Show will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., the French Settlement High Lionettes & PSR Students will provide entertainment, followed by the Baton Rouge Vocal Ensemble at 3 p.m. Free activities for children include a visit with Santa, hayrides, and crafts. Father Jason Palermo’s Christmas Village will also be on display.
