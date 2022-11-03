There are many events taking place at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library. For a complete schedule of events, click here.
Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Walker’s Veterans Parade
The City of Walker is announcing its Veterans’ Parade scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. The Parade line up will begin in the Walker High School parking lot on the Burgess Avenue side. The route will follow Burgess Avenue, turn right on 447 South, and then turn right on Florida Boulevard, ending at Walker High School. There will be a free meal for the Veterans and their spouses provided by the Monsignor Gassler Assembly 319: Patriotic 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus. There is no registration fee to participate. Registration is due by Monday, Nov. 7. All cars and floats should be American-themed. For registration information please contact Sam Caruso: (225) 274-5800, email: SamCaruso488@gmail.com. Banners portraying City of Walker veterans and active military will be displayed throughout the City of Walker for the entire month of November. Banners are provided through the Hometown Hero program facilitated by the Blue Star Mothers. For more information on the program please visit: geauxsevenbsm.com or email: g7hometownbanners@gmail.com.
3D printing workshop
Southeastern Livingston Center is hosting a 3D printing hands-on workshop. The workshop will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Assistant Professor of Industrial Technology Mehmet “Emre” Bahadir will lead the class on a journey into the exciting technology of 3D printing. Class Objectives will include: learn popular 3D printing technologies; gain an understanding of where 3D printing is being used and why; types of manufacturing process involved in 3D printing; understand 3D printing hardware and software; learn how to use 3D modeling and manipulate 3D models; and print a 3D project developed during workshop Participants will have access to laptops with 3D printing software, but you are welcomed to bring your own personal laptop to the class. Class size is limited to 15 attendees, so register early! Registration can be done online by visiting the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf0o-DfIXV3sxEy4grbn0Ee2WZEPPlTvnBHSeWSAfC6oxFimg/viewform.
Council on Aging Garage Sale
A garage sale will be held at the Springfield Council on Aging site from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. All donations and funds raised will go to the organization's "stuffing stockings" program. The Springfield Council on Aging site is located at 27265 Hwy. 42.
Lighting of Old City Hall
The Lighting of Old City Hall will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, at Old City Hall in Denham Springs, located at 115 Mattie Street. The program will feature wagon and carnival rides, carols, children’s activities, free refreshments, and Santa Claus. The highlight of the program will be when thousands of lights twinkle to life atop the historic building. The program is part of the City of Denham Springs’ annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
Christmas Open House
A Christmas Open House will be held throughout the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, Nov. 26. The open house will begin at 10 a.m. During the open house, the downtown district’s shops will have special sales and refreshments for customers as they begin their holiday shopping. The program is part of the City of Denham Springs’ annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
Walker Parade and Christmas in the Park
The City of Walker will hold its annual Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade rolls at 11 a.m. from the Burgess Avenue side of Walker High and turns right on Florida Boulevard. Christmas in the Park, which will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park, starts at 1 p.m. and will have a farmers market, live music, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and children’s games and activities.
Lighting of the Christmas Tree
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree program, a family-friendly event, at Train Station Park on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and include a performance from singers in the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs, who will perform a slew of holiday jingles. The program is part of the City of Denham Springs’ annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
Denham Springs Christmas Parade
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Denham Springs High School and travel south on Range Avenue through the Antique Village. The parade will end at Veterans Boulevard. The program is part of the City of Denham Springs’ annual Christmas in the Village celebration.
Comic Con
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) will host its annual Comic Con on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games, and pop culture. Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters. The annual event originally began as a kickoff to the library system’s summer reading program in 2015. The popularity of comic con led to the decision to host the program as a stand-alone event at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
