“Animals in Art” Exhibit
It’s time to put man’s best friend in the spotlight with our “Animals in Art” Exhibit. October is “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month” and we want you to join us in celebrating our furry friends through art. Support this amazing cause and come visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The exhibit will be on display from September 8th – October 30th. A gallery reception will be held on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 am till 2 pm. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be present for pet adoptions along with other vendors. Call 225-664-1168 for more information or visit our website artslivingston.org. To find out more about on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.
Art Escape
Do you want to talk about art, look at art or create art? Escape those every day cares and worries for a couple of hours and join us at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery! Bring a work in progress or start a new project. Learn to use a new medium each month. Work at your own pace. An artist will be on hand to assist. Because of social distancing, we are limited on space. Call during office hours and reserve a spot. Art Escape will be held the first and third Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. beginning in October. No fee for October. Contact the Arts Council of Livingston Parish during office hours to register: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in Denham Springs. For more information, visit www.artslivingston.org, email info@artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
60th Denham Springs High reunion
On Friday October 15, 2021, the Denham Springs High School class of 1961 will celebrate their 60th Reunion at Duke’s, located on Highway 16 in Watson. The lunch menu is available for food and drinks. We shall eat, chat and remember what we can.
Boots and Bling Extravaganza
If you are looking for a fun evening and a chance to help a good community cause, look no further than the Boots and Bling Extravaganza presented by Denham Spring Main Street on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Forrest Grove Plantation, Denham Springs, 6-9 p.m. The extravaganza will include dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, raffles, and other entertainment. Emcees will be Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and well-known former TV weather forecaster Diane Deaton. Guests will be served by local celebrity waiters. All funds raised will help Main Street continue their projects which includes creating a permanent city history exhibit at Old City Hall. This event is open to the public, and tickets are available for a donation of $75 per person or $480 for a table of 8. Sponsorship opportunities at three levels are available as well. Dress is casual, and guests can wear their denim and boots and “bling” them up as much as they like. Buy your tickets at Old City Hall or online at www.denhamspringsmainstreet. For get more information, call Pat Genre at 225-933-2867 or email ppgenre@cox.net. Main Street is also soliciting all types of items for the auctions, such as gift cards, antique items, sports memorabilia, home or garden décor, and overnight stays at condos, hotels, or B&Bs. No item is too small. Donated items can be brought to Old City Hall, 115 Mattie Street, or call Pat Genre to arrange pickup. All donations are tax deductible.
“Cruisin’ Past Cancer” car show
Family members and friends of Erica Oufnac-Huckaby, a former patient of St. Jude, are organizing the “Cruisin’ Past Cancer” car show, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at North Park in Denham Springs, located at 30372 Eden Church Road. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and will include a plethora of classic cars, live music, food, vendors, a 50/50 raffle, and family entertainment. All proceeds will go directly toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where Oufnac-Huckaby was a patient 10 years ago. The car show is open to all types of vehicles, she said. Awards will be given out around 2:30 p.m. In addition, there will be a bake sale as well as other food items such as jambalaya, nachos, and burgers. There will also be a blood drive, and people will be allowed to make donations to someone of their choosing.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Women’s Leadership Award nominations
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the “Livingston Women’s Leadership Award,” recognizing women of excellence who live, work and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish. Nominations for the awards are open now through Thursday, October 21, 2021. This award is presented to women ages 18 and older and is intended to recognize the women of Livingston Parish who have achieved professional excellence, contribute their time to improving the quality of life in Livingston Parish and actively lead in making Livingston Parish better. Eligible candidates may nominate themselves or be nominated by a professional or volunteer reference. The nomination process includes submitting a recommendation and a completed online nomination form to the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. All nominees will be required to complete an application form to continue their eligibility for the award. Nomination forms for the awards can be found online through the Livingston Parish Chamber’s events calendar on the website, livingstonparishchamber.org. Nominations will be accepted until midnight on October 21, 2021. Winners will be presented at a special event in December. The Livingston Parish Chamber is proud to be able to honor these leading women.
Thanksgiving and Christmas Food baskets/gifts
St. Vincent de Paul Care Center is offering Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets and a gift program for those in need. To apply, you must attend a screening at Immaculate Conception Church, located at 865 Hatchell Lane on Saturday Oct. 23, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. First-come, first-serve basis for 160 Thanksgiving food baskets or 160 Christmas food baskets and/or gifts for 100 families. Those applying for the gift program for kids 12 and under must have custody and bring their birth certificate, social security card, or report card for each child. Picture ID, power bill, rent receipt (or mortgage statement for your address in your name), and proof of income (food stamp report works as well) for all in household. Those unable to stand for a long time are asked to bring portable chairs. Anyone with questions can call 665-1623.
Walker Veterans Parade, Fall Festival
The City of Walker will host a Veterans’ Parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The parade will start at Walker High School on Burgess, go to Highway 447, turn on Florida Boulevard, turn on Palmetto, and end at the school. A free meal will be served to veterans at the Walker Community Center, located at 30225 Corbin Avenue. Following the parade, the City of Walker will host a Fall Festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park with games, face painting, pony rides, farmers market, Clifton Brown and Rusty Bucket Band, petting zoo, pumpkin patch and Trunk or Treating at dark. Those interested in being in the parade are told to contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
