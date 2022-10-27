There are many events taking place at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library. For a complete schedule of events, click here.
Halloween Hours
Trick-or-treat hours for this year’s Halloween celebration will be 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, for the following areas: City of Denham Springs, City of Walker, Town of Albany, unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish. In the Town of Livingston, trick-or-treat hours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Animals in Art gallery
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is currently housing its annual “Animals in Art” exhibit, which will be open until the end of October. Coinciding with “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month,” the exhibit will run through Oct. 29. The exhibit will donate any proceeds to a local animal shelter. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
CYT Baton Rouge Production
CYT Baton Rouge would like to invite the community to its upcoming musical theatre production! The show will be “CYT Baton Rouge presents: Charlotte's Web,” an exciting, new musical version of Charlotte's Web that brings a new dimension to E.B. White's beloved classic. Don't miss this joyous and family friendly musical that is recommended for all ages. This show will run Oct. 27-29 at Abundant Life Church, located at 206 Edgewood Drive in Denham Springs. For exact showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit www.cytbatonrouge.org/shows.
Council on Aging Halloween party
The Springfield Council on Aging will host a Halloween Dance & Costume party for senior citizens 60 years or older at the Springfield meal site, located at 27265 Hwy. 42 in Springfield, on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. There will be a $50 cash prize for best costume. Dinner will be provided by the Sheriff’s Office and live music provided by the band Poo-Yai. Admission is $5.00 per person.
Hebron Baptist Church Fall Festival
Hebron Baptist Church will host its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m. Join us for food and games! We will have inflatables, trunk or treat, hay rides, sweets and more. Hebron Baptist Church is located at 24063 LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-665-6278 or visit hbcdenham.org.
Walker’s Veterans Parade
The City of Walker is announcing its Veterans’ Parade scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. The Parade line up will begin in the Walker High School parking lot on the Burgess Avenue side. The route will follow Burgess Avenue, turn right on 447 South, and then turn right on Florida Boulevard, ending at Walker High School. There will be a free meal for the Veterans and their spouses provided by the Monsignor Gassler Assembly 319: Patriotic 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus. There is no registration fee to participate. Registration is due by Monday, Nov. 7. All cars and floats should be American-themed. For registration information please contact Sam Caruso: (225) 274-5800, email: SamCaruso488@gmail.com. Banners portraying City of Walker veterans and active military will be displayed throughout the City of Walker for the entire month of November. Banners are provided through the Hometown Hero program facilitated by the Blue Star Mothers. For more information on the program please visit: geauxsevenbsm.com or email: g7hometownbanners@gmail.com.
3D printing workshop
Southeastern Livingston Center is hosting a 3D printing hands-on workshop. The workshop will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Assistant Professor of Industrial Technology Mehmet “Emre” Bahadir will lead the class on a journey into the exciting technology of 3D printing. Class Objectives will include: learn popular 3D printing technologies; gain an understanding of where 3D printing is being used and why; types of manufacturing process involved in 3D printing; understand 3D printing hardware and software; learn how to use 3D modeling and manipulate 3D models; and print a 3D project developed during workshop Participants will have access to laptops with 3D printing software, but you are welcomed to bring your own personal laptop to the class. Class size is limited to 15 attendees, so register early! Registration can be done online by visiting the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf0o-DfIXV3sxEy4grbn0Ee2WZEPPlTvnBHSeWSAfC6oxFimg/viewform.
Lighting of the Christmas Tree
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree program, a family-friendly event, at Train Station Park on Thursday, Dec. 8 2022. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and include a performance from singers in the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs, who will perform a slew of holiday jingles.
Denham Springs Christmas Parade
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Denham Springs High School and travel south on Range Avenue through the Antique Village. The parade will end at Veterans Boulevard.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
