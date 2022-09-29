There are many events taking place at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library. For a complete schedule of events, click here.
City of Walker Fall Festival
The City of Walker is announcing its 2nd Annual Fall Festival scheduled for Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 to be held in Sidney Hutchinson Park, Walker, Louisiana. The four-day event will include carnival rides, food trucks, pumpkin patch, benefit car show, farmer’s market, and live music. Bands include Parish County Line, Paul and Pete, the MoJoes, Stormy Band, and NaNaSha. General parking will be in the lot on 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker, La. Reserved Parking is available for $10. Parking passes may be purchased, Monday -Thursday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department, 10136 Florida Blvd. No pets, outside, food, or drinks.
Voices and Votes: “The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in Louisiana”
Join us for the informative presentation: “The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in Louisiana.” Dr. Catherine Jacquet of LSU. Women’s Suffrage was so much more than women walking into voting booths and casting ballots. Dr. Jacquet will discuss how beliefs about race, gender and social order informed Louisianians’ hopes and fears around extending the franchise to women. This is part of an ongoing Smithsonian series brought to the library by Denham Springs Main Street. This event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
Denham Springs Fall Fest
The public is invited to celebrate fall with free family fun at the annual Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, with events spanning the entire antique district. Activities will include live music, a kid’s fun zone, artist demonstrations, shops with fresh interiors and welcoming streetscapes, and streets filled with artisans and craftsmen showcasing the best of the best. This annual, sold-out event is the largest in Livingston Parish. The festival hosts more than 160 local and regional artists and craftsmen, offering a wide range of unique items including furniture, collectibles, folk art, rugs, jewelry, glass, textiles, pottery, garden, architectural antiques, children’s handcrafted clothes, purses, hats, and collegiate-wear featuring the Saints, LSU and Southern University. Entertainment will be ongoing at Train Station Park. The entertainment venues are within easy walking distance of Range Ave. and provide an excellent place to sit and relax or tap your toes and dance. Visitors are welcome to bring chairs. A Pet Spooktacular Contest will also be held, hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana. The Denham Springs Fire Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department will also have interactive safety demonstrations throughout the day. Produced by the Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association and their partner, Pelican State Credit Union, the Fall Festival is one of Livingston Parish’s premier events. The festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and takes place in the historic Antique Village of Denham Springs along Range Ave. For more information, visit denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com. As always, admission and parking is free.
Livingston Parish Fair
The annual Livingston Parish Fair will be held Oct. 1 - Oct. 9 at the Fairgrounds in the Town of Livingston. Events include the parade on Oct. 1; Pre-School Pageant on Oct. 2; exhibits (agriculture, homemaking, floral), Family Night and the 6th Grade Spelling Bee sponsored by The Livingston Parish News on Oct. 4; Field Trip Day for Grades K-12, exhibit judging, the Academic Fun Bowl, the Fun Bowl and the Talent Show on Oct. 6; School Day for LPPS, livestock judging, Older Folks Day and the PCA Rodeo on Oct. 7; the Pet Show, the Dog Show, the Horse Show, Sr. Pageant interviews and pageant competitions for all ages, the PCA Rodeo on Oct. 8; and the final day of midway rides on Oct. 9.
“Voter Suppression in Louisiana” discussion
Join us for the informative presentation: “Vote Denied: Rebels, Freedmen, and the Historical Process of Voter Suppression in Louisiana 1812-1900.” Dr. Sam Hyde of SLU, will offer a presentation that highlights the victims and perpetrators of disenfranchisement from the original Louisiana Constitution of 1812 through the mid-twentieth century. This is part of an ongoing Smithsonian series brought to the library by Denham Springs Main Street. This event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
Denham Springs High Haunted House
The Denham Springs High School theatre department will put on a haunted house Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, 2022, inside the school’s cafeteria. The haunted house, titled “Twisted Fairy Tales,” will run from 7-10 p.m. both nights. The price of admission is $6 per ticket or $5 for students with a DSHS student ID. Additional trips through the haunted house are $1 each. Children will only be admitted with parental permission. Younger children can enjoy the Halloween party area.
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick up will be held on October 7, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Drive, Denham Springs. It is open to all Livingston Parish residents. Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Questions: Call 225-665-1623 -This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Team Erica Car Show
Team Erica is hosting a car show on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The event will take place at North Park in Denham Springs, located at Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, LA, 70726. All proceeds will go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will feature classic cars, music, food, vendor booths, a 50/50 raffle, family environment, and awards at 2:30 p.m. Registration is open now. There is a $20 entree fee per car and $50 vendor booth fee. Spectators get in free. For more information on the event or to register, visit our page on Facebook, @Cruisin' Past Cancer.
Livingston Parish Book Festival
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is excited to announce the return of its annual book festival celebrating books, literacy, and Livingston Parish. The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted on Saturday, October 15, at the Main Branch in Livingston. The seventh annual book fest will mark the return of the library’s popular event, following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free event will feature local author discussions, book signings, live music, and free food provided by the LPL. All attendees will also receive a free book while supplies last. More information about the Seventh Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be released in the coming weeks. Applications are now open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate in the 2022 book fest. To apply, please visit the LPL website at www.mylpl.info/BookFestival and complete the appropriate online form. Please note, community organizations seeking to participate must offer services that directly affect Livingston Parish residents. For more information about this year’s festival, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
