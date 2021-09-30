Denham Springs Fall Fest
The public is invited to celebrate fall with free family fun at the annual Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2, with events spanning the entire antique district. Activities will include live music, a kid’s fun zone, artist demonstrations, shops with fresh interiors and welcoming streetscapes, and streets filled with artisans and craftsmen showcasing the best of the best. This annual, sold-out event is the largest in Livingston Parish. The festival hosts more than 165 local and regional artists and craftsmen, offering a wide range of unique items including furniture, collectibles, folk art, rugs, jewelry, glass, textiles, pottery, garden, architectural antiques, children’s handcrafted clothes, purses, hats, and collegiate-wear featuring the Saints, LSU and Southern University. Entertainment will be ongoing at Train Station Park. The entertainment venues are within easy walking distance of Range Ave. and provide an excellent place to sit and relax or tap your toes and dance. Visitors are welcome to bring chairs. This year’s entertainment lineup includes: James Linden and Jim Hogg, Clifton Brown and The Rusty Bucket Band, Odyssey Academy of Dance, River City Boys, The Troubadour’s, and Amethyst. A Pet Spooktacular Contest will also be held, hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana. The Denham Springs Fire Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department will also have interactive safety demonstrations throughout the day. Produced by the Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association and their partner, Pelican State Credit Union, the Fall Festival is one of Livingston Parish’s premier events. The festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and takes place in the historic Antique Village of Denham Springs along Range Ave. For more information, visit denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com. As always, admission and parking is free.
“Animals in Art” Exhibit
It’s time to put man’s best friend in the spotlight with our “Animals in Art” Exhibit. October is “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month” and we want you to join us in celebrating our furry friends through art. Support this amazing cause and come visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The exhibit will be on display from September 8th – October 30th. A gallery reception will be held on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 am till 2 pm. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be present for pet adoptions along with other vendors. Call 225-664-1168 for more information or visit our website artslivingston.org. To find out more about on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.
Art Escape
Do you want to talk about art, look at art or create art? Escape those every day cares and worries for a couple of hours and join us at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery! Bring a work in progress or start a new project. Learn to use a new medium each month. Work at your own pace. An artist will be on hand to assist. Because of social distancing, we are limited on space. Call during office hours and reserve a spot. Art Escape will be held the first and third Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. beginning in October. No fee for October. Contact the Arts Council of Livingston Parish during office hours to register: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in Denham Springs. For more information, visit www.artslivingston.org, email info@artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
Commodities pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The pick-up will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Drive in Denham Springs. Those coming to the pick-up must bring a picture ID. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston Parish residence, and proof of income. For more information, call (225) 665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Organized many years ago, the local chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to helping the less fortunate in the church and in Livingston Parish.
60th Denham Springs High reunion
On Friday October 15, 2021, the Denham Springs High School class of 1961 will celebrate their 60th Reunion at Duke’s, located on Highway 16 in Watson. The lunch menu is available for food and drinks. We shall eat, chat and remember what we can.
Boots and Bling Extravaganza
If you are looking for a fun evening and a chance to help a good community cause, look no further than the Boots and Bling Extravaganza presented by Denham Spring Main Street on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Forrest Grove Plantation, Denham Springs, 6-9 p.m. The extravaganza will include dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, raffles, and other entertainment. Emcees will be Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and well-known former TV weather forecaster Diane Deaton. Guests will be served by local celebrity waiters. All funds raised will help Main Street continue their projects which includes creating a permanent city history exhibit at Old City Hall. This event is open to the public, and tickets are available for a donation of $75 per person or $480 for a table of 8. Sponsorship opportunities at three levels are available as well. Dress is casual, and guests can wear their denim and boots and “bling” them up as much as they like. Buy your tickets at Old City Hall or online at www.denhamspringsmainstreet. For get more information, call Pat Genre at 225-933-2867 or email ppgenre@cox.net. Main Street is also soliciting all types of items for the auctions, such as gift cards, antique items, sports memorabilia, home or garden décor, and overnight stays at condos, hotels, or B&Bs. No item is too small. Donated items can be brought to Old City Hall, 115 Mattie Street, or call Pat Genre to arrange pickup. All donations are tax deductible.
Thanksgiving and Christmas Food baskets/gifts
St. Vincent de Paul Care Center is offering Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets and a gift program for those in need. To apply, you must attend a screening at Immaculate Conception Church, located at 865 Hatchell Lane on Saturday Oct. 23, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. First-come, first-serve basis for 160 Thanksgiving food baskets or 160 Christmas food baskets and/or gifts for 100 families. Those applying for the gift program for kids 12 and under must have custody and bring their birth certificate, social security card, or report card for each child. Picture ID, power bill, rent receipt (or mortgage statement for your address in your name), and proof of income (food stamp report works as well) for all in household. Those unable to stand for a long time are asked to bring portable chairs. Anyone with questions can call 665-1623.
Walker Veterans Parade, Fall Festival
The City of Walker will host a Veterans’ Parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The parade will start at Walker High School on Burgess, go to Highway 447, turn on Florida Boulevard, turn on Palmetto, and end at the school. A free meal will be served to veterans at the Walker Community Center, located at 30225 Corbin Avenue. Following the parade, the City of Walker will host a Fall Festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park with games, face painting, pony rides, farmers market, Clifton Brown and Rusty Bucket Band, petting zoo, pumpkin patch and Trunk or Treating at dark. Those interested in being in the parade are told to contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
