There are many events taking place at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library. For a complete schedule of events, click here.
Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit
The Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit “Voices and Votes” is currently on display at Old City Hall in Denham Springs through Oct. 22. This exhibit is presented by Denham Springs Main Street and chronicles voting history in the U.S. and includes historical and contemporary photos, video, multimedia interactives, and historical objects such as campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material. Admission is free. Group tours can be arranged by calling Old City Hall, (225) 667-7512.
Gray's Creek Baptist Church Garage Sale
Gray's Creek Baptist Church will hold a four-day garage sale Sept. 7-10, 2022. The church is located at 21039 La. 16 South, Denham Springs, La. The garage sale will run from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. daily. It will include furniture, baby items, golf clubs, and many other items. For more information, call (225) 665-2127.
Remnant of God Church garage sale
Remnant of God Church, located at 8895 Florida Blvd., will hold a garage sale on Sept. 9-10. It will run from 12-6 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be furniture, household items, m/w/k clothes, shoes, tools, toys, everything priced to sale.
Bible Journaling class
A Bible Journaling class will run from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 and Sept. 22, with Instructor Jenny Bauer, at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. This class is free and open to ages 12 and up. They are every 2nd and 4th Thursday each month.
Luncheon
The Thornton girl cousins luncheon will be held on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Dianne Patterson for the address, (225) 953-6592. Bring a dish.
Council on Aging Garage Sale
The Livingston Council on Aging will hold a garage sale from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. All donations and funds raised will go toward the organization's "stuffing stockings" program for its seniors. The Livingston Council on Aging site in Denham Springs is located at 949 Government Drive.
Oil Painting Workshop
ACLP juried Artist Instructor, Nanci Charpentier will lead a “Concept to Color: Simplifying the Landscape” Oil Painting workshop Sept. 15-16 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, located at 133 Hummell Street in Denham Springs. Get Back to Basics with this 2-Day Oil Painting Workshop taking you from photos, sketches, and value studies, to a final full color painting. Artists will work from small to large using a limited color palette. We use our reference materials to simplify the composition to a final painting. The workshop will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 15-16. The cost is $200 per student, and the class is for ages 18 and up. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select “Book a Class.” People can also call the Arts Council at 225-664-1168 to sign up.
Studio Social
Artists are invited to join Instructor Amber Hilbun for a Studio Social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. Guests can bring their own project or come hang out and make new like-minded friends. This is free and open to the public.
City of Walker Fall Festival
The City of Walker is announcing its 2nd Annual Fall Festival scheduled for Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 to be held in Sidney Hutchinson Park, Walker, Louisiana. The four-day event will include carnival rides, food trucks, pumpkin patch, benefit car show, farmer’s market, and live music. Bands include Parish County Line, Paul and Pete, the MoJoes, Stormy Band, and NaNaSha. General parking will be in the lot on 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker, La. Reserved Parking is available for $10. Parking passes may be purchased, Monday -Thursday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department, 10136 Florida Blvd. No pets, outside, food, or drinks. A detailed Festival schedule will be released soon.
Denham Springs Fall Fest
The public is invited to celebrate fall with free family fun at the annual Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, with events spanning the entire antique district. Activities will include live music, a kid’s fun zone, artist demonstrations, shops with fresh interiors and welcoming streetscapes, and streets filled with artisans and craftsmen showcasing the best of the best. This annual, sold-out event is the largest in Livingston Parish. The festival hosts more than 160 local and regional artists and craftsmen, offering a wide range of unique items including furniture, collectibles, folk art, rugs, jewelry, glass, textiles, pottery, garden, architectural antiques, children’s handcrafted clothes, purses, hats, and collegiate-wear featuring the Saints, LSU and Southern University. Entertainment will be ongoing at Train Station Park. The entertainment venues are within easy walking distance of Range Ave. and provide an excellent place to sit and relax or tap your toes and dance. Visitors are welcome to bring chairs. A Pet Spooktacular Contest will also be held, hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana. The Denham Springs Fire Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department will also have interactive safety demonstrations throughout the day. Produced by the Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association and their partner, Pelican State Credit Union, the Fall Festival is one of Livingston Parish’s premier events. The festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and takes place in the historic Antique Village of Denham Springs along Range Ave. For more information, visit denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com. As always, admission and parking is free.
Livingston Parish Book Festival
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is excited to announce the return of its annual book festival celebrating books, literacy, and Livingston Parish. The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted on Saturday, October 15, at the Main Branch in Livingston. The seventh annual book fest will mark the return of the library’s popular event, following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free event will feature local author discussions, book signings, live music, and free food provided by the LPL. All attendees will also receive a free book while supplies last. More information about the Seventh Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be released in the coming weeks. Applications are now open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate in the 2022 book fest. To apply, please visit the LPL website at www.mylpl.info/BookFestival and complete the appropriate online form. Please note, community organizations seeking to participate must offer services that directly affect Livingston Parish residents. For more information about this year’s festival, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival.
Lancaster Show Trip
People can register for a Lancaster Show Trip, which is scheduled for Oct. 1-8, 2022. The motorcoach will depart from Walker, Louisiana, at 8 a.m. The cost per person is $779. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Jamie at (225) 380-5040.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
