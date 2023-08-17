Cajun Cuties opening
Cajun Cuties and Co., a new baby and children's clothing store in the Denham Springs Antique Village, will officially open its doors on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The grand opening will run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 235 N. Range Avenue. There will be giveaways, spray tan specials, loaded teas, free T-shirts, pain your own cookies, hair string braids, and more. Cajun Cuties is a boutique for newborns to tweens, and it also offers amazing gifts for baby showers. Cajun Cuties will be open seven days a week under the following hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.
LFACC Poker Run
Manny’s Bar in cooperation with Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer (LFACC) is hosting a poker run to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The cost is $50 per hand. Entrants by boat or watercraft, car or bike are welcome. Pre-register at Manny’s Bar from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Registration will open at Manny’s Bar the day of the run from 9-11 a.m. All participating stops below open at 10 a.m. All hands must be turned in by 6 p.m., no exceptions. Stops: Hill Top Inn, Boondocks Bar and Grill, Fred’s on the River, Red’s Restaurant & Bar, DiCarlo’s, Lagniappe Restaurant, Tipsy River Bar, Moonlight Inn & Manny’s Bar (Final Stop). The participating stops ask your cooperation in not drinking alcoholic beverages from your boat or vehicle. This is in direct violation of their liquor licenses. Hands must be turned in by 6 p.m. Prizes will be award at 6:30 p.m. Winner need not be present to win. For more information, contact Manny’s Bar at (225) 698-3001 or Jimmy Aime, Jr., at (225) 571-5250.
Livingston Parish Fair booths auction
The Livingston Parish Fair Association will auction off its concession stands for this year’s fair at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Any restaurant, organization, or individual can bid on the concession stands for during fair week! If you have questions please message our page for more info! Spread the word. This is a great way to raise money for a group, organization or to get your restaurant name out there.
Auditions for 'The Nutcracker'
The Tri-Parish Ballet will hold auditions for "The Nutcracker" on Sunday, Sept. 17. Dancers need to arrive 15 minutes early to stretch and fill out audition form. If in pointe please bring pointe shoes. There is a $10 audition fee. Audition times are as follows: 1-1:30 p.m. for boys 7 & older; 1:30-2:15 p.m. for girls ages 7-10; 2:15-3 p.m. for girls ages 11-14; and 3-4 p.m. for advance dancers. The Performances will be December 9-10 at LSU Union Theater. For more information call (225) 665-3414 or email triparishballet@aol.com. Auditions will be at Odvssey Academy of Dance, located at 108 Business Park Avenue, Suite F, Denham Springs, LA, 70726.
Hungarian Harvest Dance Celebration
The Hungarian Harvest Dance Celebration will be held from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at the Springfield Fire Station, located at 32280 Terry Street. Advance tickets for adults are $12, or $15 at the door; advance tickets for children ages 6-12 are $7, or $10 at the door; and all children 5 years or younger get in free of charge. For more ticket information, call Marci McKnight at (225) 278-3770 or Mindy Starkey at (985) 974-6883. Tickets will also be on sale at the Hungarian Settlement Museum, which can be reached by calling (225) 924-5732. People will be able to buy a to-go Hungarian sampler box, which will include one cabbage roll, one Kolbasz (Hungarian sausage) link, cabbage noodles, small cup of cucumber salad, slice of bread. Sampler boxes are $10 each. Kifli’s and other Hungarian meals will be sold separately. Doors open at 12 p.m. for food orders and live music from local bands. The Hungarian Harvest Dance Celebration will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the wine auction.
Livingston Parish Fair
The Livingston Parish Fair, one of the parish’s biggest annual events that draws thousands to the area every fall, will be held Oct. 7-15, 2023, at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, located in the Town of Livingston. The fair draws thousands of people from Livingston Parish and beyond, offering visitors a wide selection of rides, games, food booths, and events. In addition, the fair features various exhibits, an academic fun bowl, a talent show, a spelling bee, a day for children with special needs, and pageants, among other activities.
Election Day
Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Don't forget to bring your picture ID to the polls.
Livingston Parish Book Festival
The 8th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023. at the Main Branch in Livingston. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., is put on by the Livingston Parish Library. The book festival is traditionally the library’s biggest single-day event. More information will be released in the coming weeks and months. Applications are now open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate. Registration must be completed by Oct. 11, 2023. For more information about this year’s festival or to register, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue in Denham Springs. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
