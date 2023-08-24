Livingston Parish Fair booths auction
The Livingston Parish Fair Association will auction off its concession stands for this year’s fair at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Any restaurant, organization, or individual can bid on the concession stands for during fair week! If you have questions please message our page for more info! Spread the word. This is a great way to raise money for a group, organization or to get your restaurant name out there.
Auditions for 'The Nutcracker'
The Tri-Parish Ballet will hold auditions for "The Nutcracker" on Sunday, Sept. 17. Dancers need to arrive 15 minutes early to stretch and fill out audition form. If in pointe please bring pointe shoes. There is a $10 audition fee. Audition times are as follows: 1-1:30 p.m. for boys 7 & older; 1:30-2:15 p.m. for girls ages 7-10; 2:15-3 p.m. for girls ages 11-14; and 3-4 p.m. for advance dancers. The Performances will be December 9-10 at LSU Union Theater. For more information call (225) 665-3414 or email triparishballet@aol.com. Auditions will be at Odvssey Academy of Dance, located at 108 Business Park Avenue, Suite F, Denham Springs, LA, 70726.
LIVINGSTON PARISH LIBRARY
Main Branch in Livingston
Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit www.mylpl.info for more details on any event at this LPL branch.
Wednesday, September 6 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Looking for something to do after school? Join us at the library! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.
Thursday, September 7 at 6:00 p.m. -- Stargazing Tubes (Ages 5-7)
Learn the night sky with the library! Decorate your own stargazer tube and make your own constellation cards.
Friday, September 8 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us!
Monday, September 11 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Looking for something to do after school? Join us at the library! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.
Tuesday, September 12 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 13-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today!
Wednesday, September 13 at 2:30 p.m. -- DIY Fidget Cube (Ages 13-18)
DIY fidget and fun! Create a fidget cube to relieve stress and chill with a custom-designed gadget! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required.
Saturday, September 16 at 10:30 a.m. -- Festive Fall Corn Husk Wreath (Ages 18 and up)
Welcome autumn into your home. Come craft a festive fall corn husk wreath for your front door. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.
Monday, September 18 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Looking for something to do after school? Join us at the library! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.
Tuesday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pop Culture Art (Ages 8-12)
Have you ever wanted to try sculpting? Now is your chance! Join us as we use clay and paint to create a balloon dog sculpture based on the work of American artist, Jeff Koons. Registration is required.
Thursday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Car Dream Catcher (Ages 18 and up)
Dream catchers are traditionally used to protect a sleeping person from negative dreams. We will make a dream catcher for your car in hopes of creating a positive and peaceful atmosphere while you drive! Registration is required.
Monday, September 25 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Looking for something to do after school? Join us at the library! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.
Tuesday, September 26 at 10:30 a.m. -- Main Branch Book Club (Ages 18 and up)
The Main Branch Book Club for adults meets on the last Tuesday of each month.
Wednesday, September 27 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Looking for something to do after school? Join us at the library! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.
Albany-Springfield Branch
Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit www.mylpl.info for more details on any event at this LPL branch.
Saturday, September 2 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Every first Saturday of the month, Albany/Springfield Branch is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun!
Tuesday, September 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Master Gardener: Greenhouses (Ages 18 and up)
Greenhouses capture sunlight to create a healthy environment for plants to thrive. Who doesn't want that when winter comes rolling through? But do you know how to get started? Join us at the Library to catch this crash course on greenhouses presented by the Livingston Parish chapter of the LSU AgCenter's Louisiana Master Gardener Program.
Thursday, September 7 at 5:00 p.m. -- DIY Fidget Cube (Ages 13-18)
DIY fidget and fun! Create a fidget cube to relieve stress and chill with a custom-designed gadget! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required.
Monday, September 25 at 10:00 a.m. -- ASB Book Club (Ages 18 and up)
The ASB Book Club meets on the last Monday of the month from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., except for holidays. Titles are selected from member suggestions as well as librarian cultivation. Members are encouraged to read titles in the club that they might not normally pick up on their own, expanding their literary horizons. Please check with the branch for details on monthly titles or if interested in joining. Space is limited, and there is a waitlist for admittance.
Thursday, September 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pop Culture Art (Ages 8-12)
Have you ever wanted to try sculpting? Now is your chance! Join us as we use clay and paint to create a balloon dog sculpture based on the work of American artist, Jeff Koons. Registration is required.
Friday, September 29 at 1:00 p.m. -- Car Dream Catcher (Ages 18 and up)
Dream catchers are traditionally used to protect a sleeping person from negative dreams. We will make a dream catcher for your car in hopes of creating a positive and peaceful atmosphere while you drive! Registration is required.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit www.mylpl.info for more details on any event at this LPL branch.
Saturday, September 2 at 1:00 p.m. -- Afternoon Board Games (Ages 18 and up)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby! Join us at the library to try out our collection. There's something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy. Space is available for tabletop role-playing.
Tuesday, September 5 at 2:00 p.m. -- Word Basics (Ages 18 and up)
Microsoft Word is a commonly-used word processing program. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents. Improving typing skills.
Tuesday, September 5 at 5:00 p.m. -- Festive Fall Corn Husk Wreath (Ages 18 and up)
Welcome autumn into your home. Come craft a festive fall corn husk wreath for your front door. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 6 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 13-18)
Join us at teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.
Thursday, September 7 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pop Culture Art (Ages 8-12)
Have you ever wanted to try sculpting? Now is your chance! Join us as we use clay and paint to create a balloon dog sculpture based on the work of American artist, Jeff Koons. Registration is required.
Monday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m. -- Excel Basics (Ages 18 and up)
Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet program that is used to create invoices, ledgers and other financial or mathematical data.
Tuesday, September 12 at 2:00 p.m. -- Using Email (Ages 18 and up)
Teach students how to set up and use email account using gmail.
Wednesday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18 and up)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. Please register to find out about this month's sewing project.
Wednesday, September 13 at 5:00 p.m. -- Poetry Writing Workshop (Ages 13-18)
"Always be a poet, even in prose." Release your inner poet at our poetry writing workshop! Share your poetry with friends in a safe environment and get constructive feedback about your writing.
Thursday, September 14 at 6:00 p.m. -- Stargazing Tubes (Ages 5-7)
Learn the night sky with the library! Decorate your own stargazer tube and make your own constellation cards.
Friday, September 15 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us!
Saturday, September 16 at 1:00 p.m. -- Afternoon Board Games (Ages 18 and up)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby! Join us at the library to try out our collection. There's something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy. Space is available for tabletop role-playing.
Monday, September 18 at 5:00 p.m. -- Basics Computer Skills (Ages 18 and up)
This program is designed to help persons with little or no experience with computers. Areas covered include: Turning on and off the computer, using the keyboard and mouse, accessing the internet and learning how to word process and use a flashdrive. Improving typing skills and keyboard shortcuts are also included in course instruction.
Tuesday, September 19 at 2:00 p.m. -- Windows 10 (Ages 18 and up)
Show students how to use Windows 10.
Wednesday, September 20 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hook & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18 and up)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker branch. All experience levels are welcome. Beginners will get one on one attention and we have crochet hooks and yarn to use while you're learning. All others, bring your projects and questions and enjoy swapping ideas! Meetings will be on the third Wednesday every month.
Wednesday, September 20 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 13-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today!
Thursday, September 21 at 10:30 a.m. -- Box of Chocolates Book Club (Ages 18 and up)
...because you never know what you're going to get! Whether it's fiction, true adventure, or a good biography that you like, there's something for everyone in our book club. You can count on a lively discussion among friends when you join us on the third Thursday.
Thursday, September 21 at 6:00 p.m. -- LEGO Club (Ages 5-12)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month, we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGO will be provided.
Monday, September 25 at 2:00 p.m. -- Internet Basic (Ages 18 and up)
Beginning class about how to use the Internet.
Tuesday, September 26 at 2:30 p.m. -- Car Dream Catcher (Ages 18 and up)
Dream catchers are traditionally used to protect a sleeping person from negative dreams. We will make a dream catcher for your car in hopes of creating a positive and peaceful atmosphere while you drive! Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 27 at 5:00 p.m. -- DIY Fidget Cube (Ages 13-18)
DIY fidget and fun! Create a fidget cube to relieve stress and chill with a custom-designed gadget! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required.
Thursday, September 28 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Get on your coziest pajamas and head to the library because every last Thursday of the month, Livingston Parish Library is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, ""Good night!"" Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join the fun!
Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 p.m. -- Afternoon Board Games (Ages 18 and up)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby! Join us at the library to try out our collection. There's something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy. Space is available for tabletop role-playing.
South Branch
Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit www.mylpl.info for more details on any event at this LPL branch.
Saturday, September 2 at 11:30 a.m. -- Threadition: Intermediate Hand Embroidery (Ages 18 and up)
Get ready for the return of Threadition, back by popular demand! Expand your knowledge of hand embroidery with our intermediate level class as we teach you how to embroider a Pumpkin Sampler. This traditional art was once a common practice but has since been overlooked. Discover advanced stitches and techniques that were used by previous generations to create stunning artwork. The possibilities for this art form are endless, from embellishing practical items like napkins and pillowcases to designing samplers and wall hangings. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 5 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18 and up)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, September 9 at 11:30 a.m. -- Threadition: Intermediate Hand Embroidery (Ages 18 and up)
Get ready for the return of Threadition, back by popular demand! Expand your knowledge of hand embroidery with our intermediate level class as we teach you how to embroider a Pumpkin Sampler. This traditional art was once a common practice but has since been overlooked. Discover advanced stitches and techniques that were used by previous generations to create stunning artwork. The possibilities for this art form are endless, from embellishing practical items like napkins and pillowcases to designing samplers and wall hangings. Registration is required.
Thursday, September 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Car Dream Catcher (Ages 18 and up)
Dream catchers are traditionally used to protect a sleeping person from negative dreams. We will make a dream catcher for your car in hopes of creating a positive and peaceful atmosphere while you drive! Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- DIY Fidget Cube (Ages 13-18)
DIY fidget and fun! Create a fidget cube to relieve stress and chill with a custom-designed gadget! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required.
Thursday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Festive Fall Corn Husk Wreath (Ages 18 and up)
Welcome autumn into your home. Come craft a festive fall corn husk wreath for your front door. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.
Saturday, September 23 at 11:30 a.m. -- Threadition: Intermediate Hand Embroidery (Ages 18 and up)
Get ready for the return of Threadition, back by popular demand! Expand your knowledge of hand embroidery with our intermediate level class as we teach you how to embroider a Pumpkin Sampler. This traditional art was once a common practice but has since been overlooked. Discover advanced stitches and techniques that were used by previous generations to create stunning artwork. The possibilities for this art form are endless, from embellishing practical items like napkins and pillowcases to designing samplers and wall hangings. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Stargazing Tubes (Ages 5-7)
Learn the night sky with the library! Decorate your own stargazer tube and make your own constellation cards.
Thursday, September 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18 and up)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. For more information, call the South Branch at (225) 686-4170.
Saturday, September 30 at 11:30 a.m. -- Threadition: Intermediate Hand Embroidery (Ages 18 and up)
Get ready for the return of Threadition, back by popular demand! Expand your knowledge of hand embroidery with our intermediate level class as we teach you how to embroider a Pumpkin Sampler. This traditional art was once a common practice but has since been overlooked. Discover advanced stitches and techniques that were used by previous generations to create stunning artwork. The possibilities for this art form are endless, from embellishing practical items like napkins and pillowcases to designing samplers and wall hangings. Registration is required.
Watson Branch
Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit www.mylpl.info for more details on any event at this LPL branch.
Friday, September 1 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us!
Tuesday, September 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Car Dream Catcher (Ages 18 and up)
Dream catchers are traditionally used to protect a sleeping person from negative dreams. We will make a dream catcher for your car in hopes of creating a positive and peaceful atmosphere while you drive! Registration is required.
Thursday, September 7 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 13-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today!
Thursday, September 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 13-18)
Join us at teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.
Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. -- Watson Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18 and up)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. For more information, call the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180.
Tuesday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m. -- Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18 and up)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. For more information, call the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180.
Thursday, September 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Pop Culture Art (Ages 8-12)
Have you ever wanted to try sculpting? Now is your chance! Join us as we use clay and paint to create a balloon dog sculpture based on the work of American artist, Jeff Koons. Registration is required.
Friday, September 15 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us!
Saturday, September 16 at 1:00 p.m. -- Stargazing Tubes (Ages 5-7)
Learn the night sky with the library! Decorate your own stargazer tube and make your own constellation cards.
Tuesday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Festive Fall Corn Husk Wreath (Ages 18 and up)
Welcome autumn into your home. Come craft a festive fall corn husk wreath for your front door. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.
Thursday, September 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 13-18)
Join us at teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more.
Thursday, September 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Club (Ages 5-12)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month, we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGO will be provided.
Hungarian Harvest Dance Celebration
The Hungarian Harvest Dance Celebration will be held from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at the Springfield Fire Station, located at 32280 Terry Street. Advance tickets for adults are $12, or $15 at the door; advance tickets for children ages 6-12 are $7, or $10 at the door; and all children 5 years or younger get in free of charge. For more ticket information, call Marci McKnight at (225) 278-3770 or Mindy Starkey at (985) 974-6883. Tickets will also be on sale at the Hungarian Settlement Museum, which can be reached by calling (225) 924-5732. People will be able to buy a to-go Hungarian sampler box, which will include one cabbage roll, one Kolbasz (Hungarian sausage) link, cabbage noodles, small cup of cucumber salad, slice of bread. Sampler boxes are $10 each. Kifli’s and other Hungarian meals will be sold separately. Doors open at 12 p.m. for food orders and live music from local bands. The Hungarian Harvest Dance Celebration will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the wine auction.
Livingston Parish Fair
The Livingston Parish Fair, one of the parish’s biggest annual events that draws thousands to the area every fall, will be held Oct. 7-15, 2023, at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, located in the Town of Livingston. The fair draws thousands of people from Livingston Parish and beyond, offering visitors a wide selection of rides, games, food booths, and events. In addition, the fair features various exhibits, an academic fun bowl, a talent show, a spelling bee, a day for children with special needs, and pageants, among other activities.
Election Day
Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Don't forget to bring your picture ID to the polls.
Livingston Parish Book Festival
The 8th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023. at the Main Branch in Livingston. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., is put on by the Livingston Parish Library. The book festival is traditionally the library’s biggest single-day event. More information will be released in the coming weeks and months. Applications are now open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate. Registration must be completed by Oct. 11, 2023. For more information about this year’s festival or to register, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
The Four Seasons Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the city parking lot at Hummel Street and Railroad Avenue in Denham Springs. Fresh vegetables and fruits are on sale from vendors.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email melanie@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.