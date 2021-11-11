Mighty Moms
Mighty Moms has opened its pumpkin patch, in which people can donate food items to help others this Thanksgiving. Bring the kids, and help us build the patch. Get everyone involved in feeding hungry families in our community. All items will be boxed and distributed by the Mighty MomsGO pantry to families in Livingston in time for Thanksgiving! The shopping list includes box stuffing, box potato, evaporated milk, cranberry sauce, can gravy, yams/sweet potato, pumpkin, green beans, corn, and peas. Once people have the goods, they can help build the pumpkin patch, take advantage of the adorable backdrop and grab a quick fall family photo, and share their picture on social media and tag @mightymomsgo or use the #pumpCANpatch. The pumpkin patch is open through Nov. 18.
Pumpkin Patch
The City of Walker has officially opened its first-ever pumpkin patch, which will be open over the next month. The pumpkin patch is at Sidney Hutchinson Park, located at 30500 Corbin Avenue. Sales from the pumpkin patch will go toward Challengers Program, an adaptive recreational sports league. Hours of operation for the pumpkin patch will be from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. It officially opened on Oct. 15 and will be open until Nov. 12.
Art Escape
Do you want to talk about art, look at art or create art? Escape those every day cares and worries for a couple of hours and join us at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery! Bring a work in progress or start a new project. Learn to use a new medium each month. Work at your own pace. An artist will be on hand to assist. Because of social distancing, we are limited on space. Call during office hours and reserve a spot. Art Escape will be held the first and third Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. beginning in October. No fee for October. Contact the Arts Council of Livingston Parish during office hours to register: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in Denham Springs. For more information, visit www.artslivingston.org, email info@artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Holiday Marketplace
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish would like to invite the public to support the Arts at their “Holiday Marketplace.” The sales exhibit runs from November 10th through December 29th. Come shop unique works of art from Livingston Parish’s most creative artists. These works in various mediums will be sure to please anyone on your holiday gift list. Also join us for our reception on December 7th, 6 – 8 p.m., and meet the artists while sampling refreshments. For more information visit www.artslivingston.org , follow us on Facebook and Instagram or contact our office at 225-664-1168. ACLP, 133 Hummell Street, Denham Springs, LA.
‘Big Love’
Due to damage to Vonnie Borden Theatre brought on by Hurricane Ida, the Southeastern Louisiana University Theatre Department is presenting their latest production in a rather unconventional venue. “Big Love,” a dark, romantic comedy by American playwright Charles Mee, will be presented in the Strawberry Stadium Parking Garage Nov. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. This production features an all-student design team, production team and a cast of 13 Southeastern students. Admission is free for all. The play is based on what is considered the oldest surviving play – Aeschylus’ “The Suppliants.” The adaptation is a contemporary take where fifty brides flee to a manor in Italy to avoid marrying their fifty Greek-American cousins. While the brides and grooms wait for their wedding day, the characters raise issues of gender politics, love, and violence.
Pound the Pavement 5K
The Pilot Club of Denham Springs will hold its Annual Pound the Pavement 5K and Fun Run at Kids Korner Playland on Saturday, Nov. 20. The run will begin and end at Kids Korner Playland, which sits at the corner of River Road and Government Street in Denham Springs, and it will go down River Road. The event begins at 8 a.m. with the one-mile family run. The 5K run/walk will begin after the completion of the fun run. To register for the event in advance, visit www.runsignup.com, click “Find a Race,” and search “Pound the Pavement for Pilot.” There is a $25 entry fee per participant. After the race, participants will have a chance to win door prizes, gift cards, gym memberships, gift baskets, and more. Proceeds from this event will be used to fund Pilot Club projects such as Livingston Activity Center parties, Project Graduation, fans and heaters for the elderly through the Livingston Council on Aging, Assess the Need, Veterans at local Nursing Homes, PAE Labs and life skills apartments for special needs students in Livingston Parish, and Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, among other projects. Kids Korner Playland is located at 979 Government Street in Denham Springs.
Thanksgiving Service
Sponsored by Denham Springs and West Livingston Kiwanis Clubs, a Thanksgiving service will be held November 20 at 6:30 p.m. at The Oaks Church, with speaker Michael Wilkes. There will be worship led by the worship team of the Oaks Church, and an offering will be taken to support Mighty Moms. Come join us to thank God for His blessings.
Christmas in the Village
After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Christmas in the Village is back. The City of Denham Springs has released its schedule for the annual Christmas in the Village celebration, a full slate of holiday events that will run in downtown Denham Springs Nov. 26 - Dec. 11. The program will include the Lighting of Old City Hall and the Christmas Tree, an all-day open house, a Christmas parade, Chef’s Evening, Christmas caroling, a live nativity scene, and the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, a new addition this year. Festivities kick off with the Lighting of Old City Hall on Friday, Nov. 26. The festivities will carry over to Saturday, Nov. 27, for the all-day Christmas Open House. After the open house, the next event comes when Denham Springs Main Street hosts its annual Holiday Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Christmas in the Village festivities will then feature a nativity scene on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Train Station Park on Thursday, Dec. 9. Two days later, holiday-decorated cars and floats will hit the streets for the Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11. The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform following the Christmas parade. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
